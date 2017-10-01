THE INDY BUZZ: WHAT HAPPENED @MARYLAND CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING
MCW: Tribute to the Legends Results 2017.09.30
MCW Arena
Joppa, MD
By Shin-Blade
Facebook Live Pre-Show Match:
1- Punk Rock All-Stars (w/Brittany Blake) def The Hell Cats
Main Card:
1- Joey Matthews won the Come As You Are Bunkhouse Battle Royal last eliminating Napalm & Lance Anoa’i
2- Joe Keys (w/Dante Caballero) def Anthony Henry
3- Ken Dixon def Ryan McBride in a Exposed Turnbuckle match
4- WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas & Henry O. Godwin def The Rock ‘n’ Bowl Express
5- Greg Excellent (w/Momma Excellent) def Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) (w/Alice McCreary) & Dante Caballero (w/Sahara Seven) in a Triple Threat Match to become the NEW MCW Rage TV Champion
6- Dirty Money def Eric Chapel in a Grudge Match
7- Brittany Blake def Global Force Wrestling’s Rosemary & Madison Rayne in a Triple Threat Match
8- Guns 4 Hire def WrestlePro’s Team Espana to retain the MCW Tag Team Championship
9- The Bruiser def “Big” Sean Studd (c) in a Stairway To Hell Match to become the NEW MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion
10- Joey Matthews def The Bruiser in an impromptu match to become the NEW MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion
For more information, MCWprowrestling.com
