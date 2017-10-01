MCW: Tribute to the Legends Results 2017.09.30

MCW Arena

Joppa, MD

By Shin-Blade

Facebook Live Pre-Show Match:

1- Punk Rock All-Stars (w/Brittany Blake) def The Hell Cats

Main Card:

1- Joey Matthews won the Come As You Are Bunkhouse Battle Royal last eliminating Napalm & Lance Anoa’i

2- Joe Keys (w/Dante Caballero) def Anthony Henry

3- Ken Dixon def Ryan McBride in a Exposed Turnbuckle match

4- WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas & Henry O. Godwin def The Rock ‘n’ Bowl Express

5- Greg Excellent (w/Momma Excellent) def Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) (w/Alice McCreary) & Dante Caballero (w/Sahara Seven) in a Triple Threat Match to become the NEW MCW Rage TV Champion

6- Dirty Money def Eric Chapel in a Grudge Match

7- Brittany Blake def Global Force Wrestling’s Rosemary & Madison Rayne in a Triple Threat Match

8- Guns 4 Hire def WrestlePro’s Team Espana to retain the MCW Tag Team Championship

9- The Bruiser def “Big” Sean Studd (c) in a Stairway To Hell Match to become the NEW MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion

10- Joey Matthews def The Bruiser in an impromptu match to become the NEW MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion

