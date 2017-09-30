Feeling the Impact: A look at this week’s GFW Impact Wrestling

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

Welcome to Victory Road. Several titles were on the line in this two hour spectacular. Let’s get right down to it…

We started with the arrival of Johnny Impact. As he walked into the building, E-Li Drake was on his phone, elsewhere. They would square off, in the Main Event, for the GFW Global title.

We got a great video package about the night’s card.

Trevor Lee (w/Caleb Konely) vs Petey Williams

X-Division Title Match

The Finish:

Caleb got involved, several times, in the match. The ref ejected him but not before he slid the X-Belt into the ring. Lee grabbed it and smacked Petey in the face with it. Somehow, Petey survived the pin attempt. They traded hard fists. Lee avoided the Canadian Destroyer and hit a Double Stomp, off a rope Whip to retain.

Your Winner: Trevor Lee

Global Impact: 3.5 out of a possible 5

We headed to the LAX Clubhouse, where Konnan talked serious trash about oVe. Konnan told his boys that they would party even more when they retained, later tonight.

Rosemary, Allie and Gail Kim vs Sierra, Taya Valkyrie and Taryn Terrell

Six Knockout Tag Match

The Finish:

Sienna tagged in and charged, only to fall to a Suplex from Rosemary. Allie applied a submission move on Taryn. Taya hit a Big Splash, on Rosemary, on the outside. Sienna slid in the ring and rolled up Allie, with her feet on the ropes.

Your Winners: Taya Valkyrie, Sienna and Taryn Terrell

Global Impact: 2.75

E-Li grumbled backstage about the conspiracy to get the belt off him. Drake was determined to prove the critics wrong and keep his strap.

We saw the flashback to last week’s possible alliance between Ethan Carter III and James Storm. This week, they passed in the hall but did not speak.

We got an update on Grado’s new wild schedule. Grado got his first paycheck and it was hard to decipher his expression as he looked at his money.

McKenzie interviewed Johnny Impact. Johnny admitted he took E-Li’s couch, earlier on. He was now ready to take the title.

James Storm came down to the ring and talked about the disrespect some of the AAA guys were giving to GFW (big chant for the home team). Texano, Jr. stormed from the back and Storm invited him to get in the ring. The fight was on. El Hijo de Phantasma rushed down and they double teamed Storm. The Cowboy took a brutal beating from Texano’s bull rope. Hijo got on the stick and said that the Mexicans do respect GFW but AAA is a much better company. Ethan Carter III finally found his way to the ring to aid Storm. Storm offered his hand in gratitude but Ethan didn’t want to shake it. He changed his mind, turned and cemented the alliance by grabbing and shaking hands with The Cowboy.

Storm barged in Jim Cornette’s office and demanded a tag team match. Jim set it up for next week. He warned Storm not to injure Texano or Hijo, which would cause issues between the two companies.

It was time for another episode of Forged. Scott D’Amore announced the final three contestants. These three will have several weeks to prove themselves.

oVe vs LAX

Global Tag Team Championship Match

The Finish:

Ortiz hit Superkicks on both Dave and Jake. Ortiz used a Death Valley Driver to send Jake onto his brother, in the corner. Santana went up top but got shoved off and he landed, hard, on the ring steps. Spin Kick led to a huge DDT. 1-2-3!

Your Winners (and NEW GFW Tag Team Champions): oVe

Global Impact: 3.0

We headed to Lashley’s training camp. The now-MMA star was with America’s Top Team. They poked fun at Impact Wrestling.

In the back, oVe was congratulated by Johnny Impact, Dezmond Xavier and Scott D’Amore. Nice to see that.

Well, tune to get a fresh soda and hot popcorn…it is MAIN EVENT TIME!

E-Li Drake (w/Chris Adonis) vs Johnny Impact

GFW Global Title Match

The Finish:

The first official was taken out. Drake clocked the second one, which should have gotten him DQ’d but didn’t. Chris Adonis joined his DnA partner to double team Johnny. Drake went to blast Johnny with the Global title but accidentally struck Adonis. In all the confusion, Johnny dropped Drake onto the title. He only got a two count, though. Johnny went up top but Drake used the ref as a shield. Eventually, Drake shoved the ref into Johnny and then kicked Impact low. Gravy Train brought this wild match to a close.

Your Winner: E-Li Drake

Global Impact: 3.75

All Hell broke loose, after the bell. Adonis rejoined Drake to double team Johnny. Garza Jr. made a surprise run-in to save the day. Out of the blue, LAX jumped in the mix and took the fight to Garza and Impact. Drake held the belt over the downed Johnny Impact as Jim Cornette went off on Adonis and Drake for their behavior.

