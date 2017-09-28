FULL DETAILS ABOUT FLORIDA’S “CWF LEGENDS FANFEST II”
CWF Legends Fanfest 2
SuperTickets to this event are available on a first come, first serve basis and include a photo opportunity and one autograph with all of the listed wrestling legends. Additional autograph opportunities will be made available. This SuperTicket, which includes general admission to the event and a 30 minute Awards Presentation are $55.00.
At the end of the Fanfest portion of this event, we will again honor CWF Legends with a special award ceremony and induction into the CWF Hall Of Fame. Honorees include the man widely considered as the greatest wrestling announcer in the history of the business, Gordon Solie, as well as the top heel in the formation of CWF (and widely considered one of the top heels ever in pro wrestling), The Great Malenko. The friends and families of Mr. Solie and Mr. Malenko will be in attendance to honor these two heroes of CWF! This special CWF HOF award ceremony is open to all in attendance at the Fanfest!
In addition, a Dinner MegaTicket will be made available to only 50 fans and those fans will be eating a catered dinner with Kevin Sullivan & JJ Dillon. There will be nothing off limits in this, now, 2 Hour conversation and gives you the opportunity to converse over a meal with two of the most knowledgeable talents ever to compete in, not only CWF, but in the entire business. The Dinner MegaTicket, which includes early admission (30 minutes in advance), a photo op and 2 autographs with all the Fanfest Guests, a 2 Hour catered buffet dinner with Kevin Sullivan & JJ Dillon, a group dinner photo, and VIP Access to the entire event is $125.00 and is limited to 50 tickets. These tickets will sell out!
General Admission to the event which will also feature vendors with unique wrestling memorabilia is only $10.00 and includes the Special Awards Ceremony. Other opportunities to meet certain CWF Legends are also available.
Please join us for this unique event!
EVENT TIMES:
Tickets can be purchased here:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cwf-legends-fanfest-2-tickets-35470510251