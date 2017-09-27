Ultimo Dragon Seminar & “A Nightmare on Main st” W/ the rare U.S. appearance of former WCW/WWE Japanese Superstar The Ultimo Dragon w/ Sonny Onoo & The Hurricane…

Darby, PA will host Ultimo Dragon Seminar for trained Men, Women, & Students from 12p to 3p $100 register www.purplepass.com/ultimoseminar(2 workers will have the chance to work in a 6 man with ultimo that night) & “A Nightmare on Main St” 6p on Saturday, October 14, 2017 and tickets are available now! Tickets start at $15! Family Package Available starting at $75! You can order tickets online at www.purplepass.com/kcwnightmareor you can charge by phone by calling (484).764.3635

What will happen when Keystone Championship Wrestling returns to Darby, PA? Find out by catching the action live from the Edward Bacon Rec Center fka Darby Rec Center | 1022 ridge ave | Darby PA 19023.

Matches currently scheduled:

- The Hurricane vs. Dangerous Darien Hardway

Fatal 4-way Tag Team Match

- Private Party vs. Bad Karma vs. South Phillys Finest vs. ???

KCW first female 3-way

- Willow Nightingale vs. Roni”bigbang” Nicole vs. Faye Jackson

- EC Negro vs. Johnny Moran

- Crazy Ivan vs. The Hasidic Outlaw

- Rory Gulak vs. Blk Jeez

- Ultimo Dragon/ Latin Dragon/ ??? vs. Desean Pratt/ Frightmare/???

