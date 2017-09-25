MCW SATURDAY 9/30: Goldberg, Christian, Kevin Nash!

MCWProWrestling.com – This Saturday, September 30, MCW Pro Wrestling brings Goldberg, Christian, Kevin Nash, and many more to “Tribute to the Legends” at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD! Convention from 10 am to 4 pm, then event at 6:30 pm!

“Tribute” features Goldberg, Christian, Kevin Nash, Bully Ray, The Steiner Brothers, Sunny, Rosemary, Joey Matthews, Kenny and Mikey of The Spirit Squad, “Ragin’ Bull” Manny Fernandez, Tony Atlas, Mandy Leon, Jillian Hall, Virgil, Francine, Grandmaster Sexay, Madison Rayne, Gary Michael Cappetta, Colonel Robert Parker, Henry O. Godwin, Gillberg, host Bill Apter, and many more!

So far announced for the live event at 6:30 pm:

- MCW Heavyweight Title, Stairway to Hell Match: champion Sean Studd w/ Andy Vineberg and Tara vs. Bruiser

- The presentation of the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup to Joey Matthews (fka Joey Mercury)

- MCW Tag Team Title Match: champions Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane and Bill Collier) vs. F.U. (George Jenkins and Chris Swann)

- MCW Rage TV Title Match: champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman w/ Alice vs. Dante Caballero w/ Carly Shay

- Exposed Turnbuckle Match: Ken Dixon vs. Ryan McBride

- Former tag champions, Eric Chapel w/ Kevin Eck and Dirty Money face off in a Grudge Match!

- Anthony Henry vs. “Swipe Right” Joe Keys

- The Punk Rock All-Stars (Drake Carter and Shaun Cannon) vs. The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve)

- The annual Bunkhouse Battle Royal for this Golden Boot, to receive a championship opportunity

Thank you to our partners and sponsors, Jimmy’s Seafood, RF Video, KS WrestleFest, Black Cat Events, Berger Cookies, and more!

Tickets available at missiontix.com , by calling 888-996-4774 , and day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1854955621197912

Coming soon:

November 11 - “Autumn Armageddon” at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Noth RD, Hollywood, MD

(Ft. Abyss, Joey Matthews, Melina, Paul Ellering, Animal, and more)