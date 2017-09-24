Early on Ambrose was injured early (doubleteamed). Cesaro may have lost a few teeth after being catapulted into the turnbuckles but the match continued.

Ambose’s left arm was severely injured from the early attack. It was a grueling match for all four (and they all worked so hard).

AN AMAZING SPOT when Cesaro from the top rope powerbombed Rollins onto Ambrose who was the victime of Sheamus’ “White Noise” and yet Ambrose kicked out!

SHEAMUS MISSED A BROUGH KICK AND IT LANDED FLUSH INTO HIS PARTNER’S CHEST. “DIRTY DEEDS” BY AMBROSE FOR THE PIN OF SHEAMUS.