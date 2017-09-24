The crowd heavily booed both competitors. Cena attempted to leave when the fans razzed him bu Reigns punched him on the ramp and brought him back to the ring. It was a weird dynamic — really.

INCREDIBLE DRAMA and action in and outside the ring with the fans on the edge of their seats as even both wrestler’s finishing moves were thwarted with defensive tactics.

THE END CAME WHEN REIGNS USED A “SUPERMAN PUNCH” AFTER A SPEAR AND THEN PINNED CENA.

AMAZING MATCH