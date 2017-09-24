Wyatt attacked Fin before the match and it was so bad that officials were talking him up the ramp (it appeared he might have injured ribs). Wyatt insulted Balor and Balor ran to the ring and the match officially began.

Balor actually made a brief comeback — even dodging “Sister Abigail” on one ocassion.

More punishment from Wyatt yet amazingly Balor came back with his “Coup de Grâce” finisher and pinned Wyatt!