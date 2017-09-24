WWE “NO MERCY” MATCH RANKINGS by BILL APTER

BEST MATCH:

JOHN CENA VS. ROMAN REIGNS: A classic grudge match that did not disappoint one bit. They wrestled, they brawled, they showed amazing athletic ability. Kudos to both of them for an incredible match.

NEXT BEST MATCH:

RAW TAG TEAM TITLE BATTLE: Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a tremendously physical title defense against top challenger team Cesaro and Sheamus.

NEXT BEST MATCH:

UNIVERSAL TITLE: Champion Brock Lesnar with a very “shoot” looking fight defeating challenger Braun Strowman. Not the ending I anticipated by any means. I predicted a double-disqualification.

NEXT BEST MATCH:

RAW WOMAN’S “FATAL-5-WAY” TITLE MATCH: Champion Alexa Bliss in the ring trying to keep her title (even if she didn’t get pinned she would lose her title) against Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax, and Emma. Once again the ladies prove they are firing on all pistons and are right up there with so many of their male counterparts.

THE NEXT TIER:

FINN BALOR VS. BRAY WYATT: Balor came back from a horrific beating to put the “Coup de Grace” to beat Wyatt.

INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE: Champion THE MIZ vs. JASON JORDAN. Miz continues to shine and Jason continues to learn. The “Miztourage” interfered and Miz retained the belt. I see a rematch in the works as Jordan lost via interference.

CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE: Neville lost the title to Enzo Amore. This really surprised me. Enzo is an animated “sports entertainment” character while Neville is a pro wrestlers. I’m not sure how the fans will take Enzo as champion yet. I smell a rematch soon on “205 Live.” Match placement was not comfortable, put right after the Cena/Reigns match and Strowman/Lesnar.