We were in Mexico, this week, partially, as E-Li Drake defended his gold and EC3 joined forces with Eddie Edwards to battle El Hijo de Phantasma and Pagano.

We started the show with a nice tribute to Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

Johnny Impact wanted his shot at E-Li Drake but KM got up in his face. KM explained that Drake hadn’t returned from Mexico, just yet. Johnny knew that was baloney, as he saw Drake’s car in the parking lot. Johnny felt Drake was just afraid of him.

Johnny Impact vs KM

Number One Conterndership on the line.

Johnny got tired of KM’s mouth so he put his title shot up for grabs.

The Finish:

This one went back and forth. KM seemed to have it won but Johnny got a second wind and caught KM with the Thursday Night Delight finisher to retain his place in line.

Your Winner: Johnny Impact

Global Impact: 2.75 out of a possible 5

Pagano was chatting with someone unseen. They were talking strategy for the pending tag team match.

Taya Valkyrie vs Ava Stone

Taya just decimated her oppoent in a pretty quick match. Valhalla took it home.

Your Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Global Impact: 1.25

Taya went off that she wanted a title shot. Rosemary came out to make her bid, as well. Allie, Sienna and Taryn also wanted to go after Gail Kim’s title. A massive fight broke out and Gail ended up rushing down to even up the sides.

We were off to Mexico. oVe found the Gentleman’s Club where LAX has been using as their temporary clubhouse. The brothers partied with some of the ladies and then got into a verbal war with LAX, who had shown up. The two teams will fight, next week.

It was time for another episode of Global Forged. Scott D’Amore watched tons of videos of potential talent. Only three people will get a chance to earn a Global Contract.

We got an update on Grado’s independent run. He’s getting tons of work, including getting to work with Colt Cabana.

Ethan Carter III and Eddie Edwards vs Pagano and El Hijo de Phantasma

The Finish:

EC3 got distracted by his own temper. The latinos cornered him and beat down the multiple time World Champion. Ethan almost got the Hot Tag but Hijo had pulled Eddie off the apron.

When Eddie did finally get into the match, he exploded as una casa de fuego (house of fire). Ethan accidentally diestrated the ref. That allowed the mystery man, Texano, to get involved and swing the match in favor of his friends from south of the border.

Your Winners: Pagano and El Hijo de Phantasma

Global Impact; 3.5

Ethan and Eddie were getting brutalized…uuntil James Storm saved the day.

Dutch Mantell talked about Bobby Lashley leaving wrestling. He hoped he would never see Lashley or any of his other buddies again.

In the back, Johnny Impact ran into Texano, Pagano and El Hijo de Phantasma. Johnny wanted to find E-Li Drake. They still claimed that Drake was in Mexico. Texano, who has fought Johnny in Los Angeles and Mexico, challenged Johnny for the title shot. Johnny accepted.

Kongo Kong vs Mahabali Shera

Kong beat on the Indian superstar for the majority of hte match. Shera did make a quick comeback, only to be stopped, cold, by Kong. Kong used a Cannonball into the corner to set up the Top Rope Splash.

Your Winner: Kongo Kong

Global Impact: 2.0

Johnny Impact vs Texano

Number One Contender Match, Part Two

The Finish:

Johnny seemed poised to win this one with his finisher…but it missed. Texano quickly took over and beat down on the former John Morrison. Johnny nailed a sweet Moonsault to the floor. Texano had one final burst of enthusiasm but it wasn’t enough to counter a Sliding German Suplex and Starship Pain.

Your Winner: Johnny Impact

Global Impact: 3.0

Taryn, Taya and Sienna rushed into Karen Jarrett’s office. They wanted Rosemary, Allie and Gail. Karen set up a six Knockout match for next week.

E-Li Drake vs Mascara de Bronce

GFW Global Title Match

The Finish:

Mascara tried to keep the match at a high pace level but Drake slowed it way down. Bronce nailed a great Hurancanrana for pull a near fall. Bronce went to chrage Drake but fell victim to the Gravy Train.

Your Winner: E-Li Drake

Global Impact: 2.75

