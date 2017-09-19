The Raw Score: A look at this week’s Monday Night Raw

This week, we got a few final changes to Sunday’s No Mercy card. Plus, Raw paid tribute to one of the greatest managers of all time…Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

We began the show with the “In Memory” graphic for Bobby Heenan. That was just the first of numerous tributes throughout the night.

We were in the Shark Tank in San Jose, CA.

Kurt Angle headed out to the ring to kick off the live portion of the show. Kurt started discussing the evening’s matches and No Mercy when Miz interrupted him. Miz was cranky that he was, once again, being denied the chance to defend his Intercontinental Title on a Pay Per View. Kurt stopped him and said that he would be defending…against the winner of tonight’s Fatal Four Way. The four men involved were Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Elais Samson and Jason Jordan (Angle). Miz wasn’t impressed about that. Miz said Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel should be included in the match because they also get ignored and “Leap Frogged” by guys like Jason.

That comment brought out Jason. Jason warned Miz to watch his mouth about insulting his father. Jason suggested to Kurt that he should go ahead and include Bo and Curtis. That way, he could shut Miz’s mouth and give him no excuses when he loses the IC title on Sunday. Miz smarted off again and Jason began to beat up on the champ. It was a crazy melee that sent us to a video package about Tweets that the superstars made about Heenan’s passing.

After the break, Kurt ran into his kid in the back. Jason was stressed out because all the people are whispering about him and his dad. Kurt told Jason to stay focused on the prize and forget all the things that he is hearing. Kurt wanted his kid to win the Six Pack Challenge and then take the strap off Miz, on Sunday.

Alexa and Nia are ready to fight it out. Would they be best buddies or mortal enemies?

Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss

Non-Title Match

Highlights:

Alexa did her absolute best to run away from Nia. Jax brutalized Alexa when she could catch the slippery little champion. Alexa decided to just bail and headed up the ramp to leave. Sasha Banks came from the back to block Alexa’s exit. Alexa turned back towards the ring, only to get Steam Rolled by Nia. She threw Bliss back in the ring and beat on her for a few more moments. She finished her off with a Samoan Drop.

Your Winner: Nia Jax

Sasha got in the ring and the fight intensified. Sasha was getting beaten down until BAYLEY hit the ring to make the save. It was a Triple Team on Nia. I was so digging those Turquoise boots that Bayley had. I would have worn that color back in the Reno rings. Smile.

The announcers paid their respects to The Brain and then move over to discussing the pending Braun vs Brock battle for the Universal title. Paul Heyman was shown in a video package comparing a 2017 Braun to a 2002 Brock. I have to say it, I think Braun COULD beat Brock but No Mercy isn’t a big enough venue for the title to switch hands. The rumors that I am hearing has the strap staying on Brock til either Rumble or Mania.

After several video clips of Braun’s brutality, we heard from The Bar.

Sheamus and Cesaro are in the ring and they mentioned how people enjoyed nostalgia. They both realized that nostalgia was so popular because it kept the harsh realities of the modern day world from crashing into their lives. The Bar talked trash about the Hardy Boyz and then began to berate Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. They knew that once the fun stopped for Dean and Seth, they would be at each other’s throats.

Suddenly, Dean and Seth showed up. They admitted they were having a great time. Seth and Dean started to go off on the guys in the ring but were stopped by the arrival of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Luke and Karl were still miffed that Sheamus and Cesaro bailed on them, last week. Karl and Luke then switched focus and said Dean and Seth were NERDS. That set off the tag champs. All Hell broke loose and they all fought us into another break.

We got another video feature on Asuka. She is heading to Raw, very soon. She is extremely talented and (personal opinion) one of the prettiest females on the WWE rosters.

Sheamus and Cesaro vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrsoe

Triple Threat Non-Title Tag Teams Match

The Finish:

This match bridged multiple commercial breaks. Near the end, the tag champs hit Dual Suicide Dives. Karl used a Roll Up to almost pin Dean. Karl and Dean exchanged wild Forearms. Dean caught Karl with Dirty Deeds but didn’t realize that Sheamus had gotten the Blind Tag on him. Sheamus threw Dean out of the ring, after avoiding the Rebound Clothesline. Sheamus then scored the easy pin on the downed Karl Anderson.

Your Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro aka The Bar

Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas all talked about tonight’s Six Pack Challenge. Miz wanted one of them to win to destroy the mythos of Jason Jordan. Bo and Curtis were more interested in getting a chance to win gold. Either one would throw Miz under the bus if given half a chance. It was nice to hear them talk about their lineages.

It was next time for a comparison video package for the Roman Reigns vs John Cena battle. We saw clips of both men in their earliest days in the developmental territories.

Goldust strolled into Kurt Angle’s office. No, Wait…that isn’t Goldust…it’s Dustin Rhodes. He told that to Kurt. He wanted a 2nd shot at Bray Wyatt. Dustin explained to Kurt that they have known each other for close to 20 years and Kurt knew that Dustin was sincere in his career. Kurt thought about it and granted Dustin the match. Rhodes smiled and said Bray Wyatt would not forget his name…Dustin Rhodes!

We headed to the ring, where Curt Hawkins was ready to close the Star Factory. Curt wanted his 114 Match Losing Streak to come to an end. I haven’t seen a Streak like that since Jack Hart worked Florida, a million years ago. Smile. Curt said he would make his opponent a footnote in history as “Who was the man that Curt Hawkins beat to end his Streak?”.

Curt Hawkins vs Apollo Crews

The Finish:

Crews nailed a Flying Boot, along with several vicious kicks. Curt came back with an O’Connor Roll to almost finally become a winner. Apollo rocked Curt with an Enziguri and used his version of the Powebomb to keep the Streak alive.

Your Winner: Apollo Crews

Michael Cole did interviews with both Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. The two men were kept in different rooms, to avoid a massive fight. Paul told Michael that Brock was used to being considered the Underdog, just like he was against the Undertaker. Braun said his actions would speak louder than words, on Sunday. Paul commented that he and Brock do respect Braun for what he has accomplished. They were not afraid of Braun but they knew to be prepared for a war. Paul did warn Braun that NO ONE has gotten out of Suplex City. Braun said he would not only survive Suplex City but he would tear it to the ground. Paul warned Braun that he had awakened the total Beast. Paul and Brock knew it would take multiple Suplexes and such to down Braun…but it would happen. Brraun said Brock can plan all he wants but Strowman was in charge. Braun told Paul to keep running off at the mouth because Braun would just walk in and take the belt. Paul got irritated that Braun was being given so much attention. It should be all directed at the champion, Brock. Brock finally spoke up and thanked Braun for backing him into a corner. That woke up Brock and the Ultimate Beast will arrive at No Mercy.

We learned that Bayley has been added to the Women’s title match, Sunday.

Roman Reigns came out to the ring. He admitted that John Cena was one of the best talkers in the business but sometimes John says some stupid things. Comparing the two of them is ridiculous. He got a shot in on Alex Riley, who was a WWE project to make a Cena Clone that failed. Roman felt Cena was a fake *ss little b*tch. He also felt that Cena was the biggest hypocrit in the industry. Roman showed a promo by Cena, from 2002, where John went off on The Rock for being a part-timer. Roman insulted Cena for not making the trip to San Jose. Roman warned John that he was facing a different Samoan at a different time. Roman said he would see San Jose on the next go around and he would see John on Sunday.

Renee Young interviewed Matt and Jeff Hardy. Both Hardys said they would do what was necessary to get the IC title shot. They have been fighting, off and on, since Jeff was a baby. Both were ready to eliminate the other, if necessary, to earn the gold. Cool attitude.

We get another Asuka promo.

Bray Wyatt vs Dustin Rhodes

The Finish:

Dustin nailed a Bulldog off the ring steps. Dustin punched Bray in the back of the head but Wyatt turned and Headbutted Dustin. Rhodes was tossed back in the ring. Dustin placed Bray in position and unloaded with a double dose of Shattered Dreams. Somehow, Bray recovered and caught Dustin with Sister Abigail to end this one.

Your Winner: Bray Wyatt

After the match, Finn Balor came on the Tron. He told the story about a boy who buried himself in books about Gods and Monsters, instead of playing like the other kids. When that boy grew up, he was able to channel his anger and fear into the Monsters that he read about. Finn asked Bray if the man created the Demon, which creation should Bray be more afraid of?

Enzo Amore was walking around, backstage.

We got more comments from people abou Bobby Heenan. He was so excellent at what he did.

We saw an incredible tribute video for Bobby Heenan. Had me, Sunny and Candy all in tears.

Enzo came out and said he felt good now but he was going to feel great, after Sunday, when he took Neville off his perch and claimed the Cruiserweight title. Braun Strowman came out and attacked Enzo. Braun Chokeslammed Enzo and then nailed the Bulldog Bounce. Neville was very cautious around Braun. Neville saw Enzo laid out and hit the Red Arrow. Neville cackled like Vincent Price on the late, late movie and asked Enzo how he was doing.

After the break, Enzo was being treated in the locker room. He admitted he could not compete against someone like Braun but he definitely could and would defeat Neville.

Neville vs Gran Metallik

Non-Title Match

The Finish:

Gran hit a Double Leap Plancha to the floor. Gran nailed a huge Splash and almost got the pin. Gran went for a Moonsault but Neville got the boots up. Gran fell to the canvas, stunned. Neville quickly applied the Rings of Saturn to force the tap out.

Your Winner: Neville

Elias was in the ring to insult the San Jose crowd. That led to the main event.

Elias Samson vs Jeff Hardy vs Matt Hardy vs Bo Dallas vs Curtis Axel vs Jason Jordan (Angle)

Six Pack Challenge to determine the Number One Contender to the Intercontinental Title

The Finish:

Jeff hit a Twist of Fate and Swanton to Curtis but Miz prevented the pin. Miz was neutralized. Curtis nailed a hard kick and Snap Mare Driver. Jason then finished the deal by hitting a Pop Up Neckbreaker.

Your Winner: Jason Jordan (Angle)

After the match, Miz attacked Jason. Bo and Curtis helped their mentor beat down on the number one contender. Miz nailed a Skull Crushing Finale and said that, after Sunday, Miz will still be champ and Jason will still be a loser…like his father.

To finish my collumn, this week, I want to give my one quick story about Bobby Heenan. It was a few years back, in New Orleans. I met Bobby for just a very short time, between signing sessions. I thanked him for all his years of entertaining us. He smiled at me and his eyes were as bright as his soul. I didn’t want to bother him so I started to leave but I took an extra few seconds to let him know that I had worked as an unseen manager in the Reno area. I only worked as Dr. Anton Rudovich for a couple of internet radio shows. I let him know that his style of promos were a complete inspiration to my character. That brought a huge smile. I was told, later on, that my comment had meant the world to Mr. Heenan. I wipe away the tears as I say my final good-bye to one of my biggest heroes of all time…God Bless and Rest Well, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. Give Gorilla a big hug from all of us. Smile.