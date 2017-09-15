When you think of wrestling, art may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But local artist Danny Granger is bringing body slams out of the ring and onto the easel—all in the name of charity.

ART IN WRESTLING is the debut art show from Toronto artist Danny Granger. Danny’s engaging style lends itself to many mediums, but for this inaugural presentation he has chosen the striking contrast of black acrylic on white canvas.

The ART IN WRESTLING collection is composed of 10 pieces ranging in size. Each painting memorializes an iconic scene from wrestling history. Hard-core wrestling fans, those with a love of 90s nostalgia, and art connoisseurs alike will find something that catches their eye.

The collection will be sold by silent auction on the evening of September 21st. ALL proceeds will be donated to the SickKids Foundation Possibilities Fund: the highest priority needs fund at SickKids. This is a charity that is very close to the artist’s heart.

“When my daughter was 3 days old she stopped breathing. We spent 73 hours and 52 minutes at SickKids Hospital in Toronto. She was hooked up to an IV, and they did many tests on her. Thankfully, now she’s a perfectly happy and healthy 2 year old. It’s very important to me to to give back to the incredible professionals at SickKids who were there for our family at the scariest time of our lives.” – Danny Granger, Artist

This event will be held at Superkick’d Studios in Liberty Village from 7pm-10pm.

Entrance to this event is free, but donations to SickKids are welcomed. Charitable donation receipts will be available for any gifts over $20.

This event will be hosted by Kris Chambers and Ashley Sixx of Superkick’d Studios.

There will also be a few exhibition matches in the ring during the show.

Light refreshments will be served, and there will be a cash bar.

Time: 7pm – 10pm

Date: Thursday September 21, 2017

Location: Superkick’d Studios 66 Fraser Ave, Unit B. Toronto

Please direct any media inquiries to me, Danny Granger (647-703-8925). I can make myself available for interviews ahead, during and after the event.

Media is welcome, and encouraged to attend.

This event has been sponsored by Liberty Village Home Hardware and Liberty Village Plumber.

Danny