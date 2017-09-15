As the world may be at the brink of a serious conflict involving nuclear weapons, the legendary Antonio Inoki has made visits to North Korea to try to urge a diplomatic solution. Inoki is a longtime member of Parliament in Japan, but remains legendary because of his long and successful career as a wrestler and promoter.

Inoki recently visited North Korea and met with senior leaders who he says told him “they would be happy to receive a delegation from Japan” that Inoki had proposed. Prime Ministor Abe of Japan and other top officials believe the time for talk has passed and that only pressure will result in a positive solution. Japan is especially on edge as Notrh Korea has fired two missiles over their country in recent weeks.

Inoki believes it’s important to keep a line of communication open and keep the door open for more dialogue.

