Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

** Wrestling on Facebook LIVE! Add your stream at facebook.com/groups/WatchLiveWrestling

** Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com , Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper

Wed, Sep 13 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Sep 13 – Wrestle Arts – Pleasant Crossing Elementary School, 3030 N 125 W, Whiteland, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/officialwrestlearts

Wed, Sep 13 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Sep 13 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Sep 13 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Sep 14 – Micro Championship Wrestling – High Dive, 210 SW 2nd Ave, Suite A, Gainesville, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/MicroChampionshipWrestling

Thu, Sep 14 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Sep 14 – Smash – Fanshawe Student Union, 1001 Fanshawe College Blvd, London, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Thu, Sep 14 – Anarchy Pro Wrestling UK – Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross RD, SE14 6TY London, UK – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/WeAreAnarchyPro

Thu, Sep 14 – ICW – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 7 pm

Fri, Sep 15-Sat, Sep 16 – WAW – Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen ST, NR3 1JD Norwich, Norfolk, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE

Fri, Sep 15 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Phoenix Pro – The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington ST, Petaluma, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ppwpetaluma

Fri, Sep 15 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Sep 15 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Cocoa Expo Sports Center, 500 Friday RD, Cocoa, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment

Fri, Sep 15 – Manor Pro Wrestling – Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL – ManorProWrestling.com

Fri, Sep 15 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Sep 15 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Burgerhaus Oppau, Rosenthalstrabe 4, Ludwigshafen, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Outlaw Wrestling – Chubby’s Warehouse Bar and Grill, 1022 E Broadway, Alton, IL – 6 pm

Fri, Sep 15 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army of Evansville, 1040 N Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7 pm

Fri, Sep 15 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Sep 15 – National Wrasslin’ League – Adballah Shriners, 5300 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWLKC

Fri, Sep 15 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Sep 15 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Aroostook Centre Mall, Presque Isle, ME – 3 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Fri, Sep 15 – Chaotic Wrestling – Woburn Elks #908, 295 Washington ST, Woburn, MA – 8 pm - facebook.com/chaoticwrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – National Federation of Wrestling – American Legion, 671 Main ST, Norway, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Fri, Sep 15 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Sep 15 – Mainstream Wrestling – Prospect Place, 22 Prospect ST, Doaktown, New Brunswick – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/MainStream-Wrestling-NB-1562274294041730

Fri, Sep 15 – Dynasty – Elks Lodge, 8 4th Ave, Amsterdam, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/Wearethedynasty

Fri, Sep 15 – Ring Wars Carolina – Priscilla King Arena, 612 2nd ST, Lumberton, NC - facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina

Fri, Sep 15 – Chilanga Mask/Rockstar Pro – 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm

Fri, Sep 15 – Classic Championship Wrestling – 223 McLeod ST, Parkhill, ON – 8 pm - classic-championship-wrestling.com

Fri, Sep 15 – Pure Wrestling Association – Red Chevron, 34 Elizabeth ST, Guelph, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Red Rock Wrestling – Stratford Town Hall Gymnasium, 234 Shakespeare DR, Stratford, Prince Edward Island – 7 pm - facebook.com/redrockwrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Source Wrestling – Destiny Church, 1120 Pollokshaws RD, Shawlands, Glasgow, Scotland – 6:30 pm

Fri, Sep 15 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Sep 15 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Sep 15 – Resolute Pro Wrestling – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/ResoluteWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Sep 15 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Sep 15 – VIP Wrestling – The Rail Club, 3101 Joyce DR, Fort Worth, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/VIPWrestlingDallas

Fri, Sep 15 – Ironfist Wrestling – ?, Halesowen, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Fri, Sep 15 – LDN – Hanger Farm Arts Centre, Aikman Lane, Totton, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Sep 15 – RISE – Epic Studios, Norwich, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/shimmerwomen

Fri, Sep 15 – Total Combat Wrestling/New Force Wrestling – St. Martin’s Primary School, West Drayton, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/TotalCombatWrestling2006

Fri, Sep 15 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling – Strode College Sports Centre, Church RD, BA16 0AB Street, Somerset, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/UltimateProWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – WAW – Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen ST, NR3 1JD Norwich, Norfolk, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE

Fri, Sep 15 – Welsh Wrestling – Garw Valley Leisure Centre, Old Station Yard, CF32 8 Brigend, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Sep 15 – Brew City Wrestling – KC West Allis, 1800 S 92nd ST, West Allis, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Sep 16 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Lafayette Recreation Center, Lafayette, AL - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Rocket City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Lucha Libre Arizona – Fiestas Patrias, Phoenix, AZ - facebook.com/LLApromotions

Sat, Sep 16 – CWA – Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd, Hot Springs, AR – 7 pm - facebook.com/CWA-Wrestle-Raise-1662059860753353/

Sat, Sep 16 – Flemish Wrestling Force – Cultuurcentrum ‘t Schaliken Herentals, Grote Markt 35, 2200 Herentals, Belgium – 7 pm - facebook.com/flemishwrestlingforce

Sat, Sep 16 – Elite Championship Championship Wrestling – Sapperton Pensioners Hall, 318 Keary ST, New Westminster, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/EliteCanadianChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Empire Wrestling Federation – VFW Post 8737, 2018 Foothill Blvd, San Bernardino, CA – 7 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Orange County Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 716, 3252 Florista ST, Los Alamitos, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/Orangecountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – Oceanside Boys & Girls Club, 401 Country Club LA, Oceanside, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Southern California Wrestling Alliance – SCWA, 227 N Avenue 55, Los Angeles, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/SoCalWrestlingAlliance

Sat, Sep 16 – Colorado Springs Wrestling – Hillside Community CEnter, 925 S Institute ST, Colorado Springs, CO – 7 pm - facebook.com/CSwrestling719

Sat, Sep 16 – Dynamite Championship Wrestling – Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front ST, Milford, DE – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/dcwprowrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Rampage Pro Wrestling – Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE – 6 pm - facebook.com/rampageprowrestlingdover

Sat, Sep 16 – Right Coast Pro – Greater Newark Boys and Girls Club, 109 Glasgow DR, Newark, DE – 7 pm - facebook.com/rightcoastpro

Sat, Sep 16 – ACW – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 7:30 pm – ACWFlorida.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Meadowlawn Middle School, St. Petersburg, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sat, Sep 16 – Platinum Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Athletik Club Wrestling – Athletik Club 1892, Waidallee 8, 69469 Weinhem, Germany - facebook.com/acwpro

Sat, Sep 16 – German Hurricane Wrestling – Gernsheim Stadthalle, Georg-Schafer-Platz 1, Gernsheim, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/GermanHurricaneWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Georgia Pro Wrestling – Gold Dust Park, 646 Industrial Blvd, Villa Rica, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/GPCW15

Sat, Sep 16 – NWA Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Sep 16 – Platinum Championship Wrestling – Porter Memorial Gymnasium, Village Gem Event Center, 2201 Main ST, Porterdale, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/platinumchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – WrestleMerica – Freedom Powersports, 755 Industrial Blvd, McDonough, GA – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Wrestle Club – Special Olympics Idaho, 199 E 52nd ST, Garden City, ID – 2 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, Sep 16 – Chicago Style Wrestling – Edison Park Inn, 6715 N Olmsted Ave, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ChicagoStyleWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 1401 N 8th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Sep 16 – Proving Ground Pro – Town Square, Petersburg, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/PGPwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Sep 16 – Fire Pro Wrestling – Impact Christian Church, 7071 Broadway, Merillville, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/fire.pro.wrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Intense Championship Wrestling – Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds Coliseum, 1010 Teal RD, Lafayette, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/jesseicw.ortega

Sat, Sep 16 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Sep 16 – RCW – Battell Community Center, 904 N Main ST, Mishawaka, IN – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Impact Pro Wrestling – Forte Conference Center, 615 3rd ST, Des Moines, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Adriatic Special Combat Academy – Via Piusano, 2, 24030 Almenno San Bartolomeo BG, Italy – 6 pm - facebook.com/ASCAwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Total Combat Wrestling – ?, Italy - facebook.com/TotalCombatWrestling2006

Sat, Sep 16 – Universal Chamnpionship Wrestling – Ownesboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave, Owensboro, KY – 5 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Aroostook Centre Mall, 830 Main ST, Presque Isle, ME – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, Sep 16 – Global Independent Wrestling – Eastern Maine Community College, 354 Hogan RD, Bangor, ME – 4 pm - facebook.com/G.I.W.NOW/

Sat, Sep 16 – CMLL – Arena Mexico, Calle Doctor Lavista, 06720 Cuauhtemoc, Distrito Federal, Mexico – 5 pm

facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765 Sat, Sep 16 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Fraser Lions Club, 34540 Utiva RD, Fraser, MI – 4 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Universyl Wrestling Enterprizes – Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell ST, Cadillac, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

Sat, Sep 16 – Independent Wrestling International – Coon Rapids American Legion Post 334, 11640 Crooked Lake Blvd W, Coon Rapids, MN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Wrestling-International-123801014365624

Sat, Sep 16 – Atomic Force Wrestling – Independence Volunteer Fire Department, 5480 Highway 305, Coldwater, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/Atomicforcewrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – NWE – Natoaganeg School, 11 Riverview RD E, Eel Ground, New Brunswick – 7 pm – NWEProWrestling.com

Sat, Sep 16 – East Coast Wrestling Association – Woodbury Heights Community Center, 741 Helen Ave, Woodbury, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/East-Coast-Wrestling-Association-ECWA-Independent-Pro-Wrestling-201532843216939

Sat, Sep 16 – Pro Wrestling Magic – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingMagic

Sat, Sep 16 – Tier 1 Wrestling – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergren Ave, Clifton, NJ – 3 pm - facebook.com/T1Wrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – EWF – Mooresboro Gym, 306 W Main ST, Mooresboro, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HardcoreChampionWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Modern Vintage Wrestling – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Sep 16 – Premier Wrestling Xperience – Shelby City Parks, 850 W Sumter ST, Shelby, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Ring Wars Carolina – Priscilla King Arena, 612 2nd ST, Lumberton, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina

Sat, Sep 16 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Zone Sports – Ebyao Gym, 208 S Center ST, Hildebran, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/zonesportsathletics

Sat, Sep 16 – Maximum Assault Wrestling – St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1140 W River RD N, Elyria, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/Maximum-Assault-Wrestling-261990134008921

Sat, Sep 16 – New Era of Wrestling – 1900 Carlton RD, Parma, OH – 6 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Premiere Wrestling Alliance – PWA School of Pro Wrestling, 737 Slocum Ave, Lancaster, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWAOhio

Sat, Sep 16 – Real Action Pro Wrestling – Highland Center, 14 Highland Ave, Struthers, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/RealActionProWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Remix Pro Wrestling – Marietta Middle School, 242 N 7th ST, Marietta, OH – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/remixprowrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – World Bigtime Wrestling – Skyway Rec Sports, 525 Earlwood Ave, Oregon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldbigtimewrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Battle Arts – Battle Arts Academy, 4880 Tomken RD, Mississauga, ON – 7 pm - battleartswrestling.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe ST S, Oshawa, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Eclipse-633966616641335

Sat, Sep 16 – United Wrestling Entertainment – Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S College Ave, Tahlequah, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/uwe09

Sat, Sep 16 – Pure Wrestling Association – Alpine Club of Kitchener, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – International Wrestling Cartel – Shannock Valley Youth Center, 209 Cowanshannock Ave, Rural Valley, PA – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Mifflin County Youth Park, 110 W Logan ST, Reddsville, PA – 4 pm - facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-164672283545358

Sat, Sep 16 – Legacy Wrestling – LANCO Field House, 1901 Miller RD, East Petersburg, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/LegacyStartsHere

Sat, Sep 16 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – Blair County Convention Center, 1 Convention Center DR, Altoona, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PhoenixProfessionalWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – PPW – 601 N Laurel ST, Hazleton, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PPWWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Ryse Wrestling – 1952 University DR, Lemont Furnace, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/rysewrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – FLQ – Bain Mathieu, 2915 Ontario ST Est, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/FLQWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Sep 16 – Xtreme Zone Wrestling – Salle des Chevaliers de Colomb, 60, rue Jacques-Cartier, Sorel-Tracy, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/xtremezonewrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/RhodeIslandChampionshipWrestling1

Sat, Sep 16 – Pro Wrestling Scotland – Shotts Community Centre, ML7 5 Shotts, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Scotland-864888266999474

Sat, Sep 16 – Golden Corner Wrestling – Walhalla Middle, 151 Razorback LN, Walhalla, SC – 6 pm - facebook.com/GoldenCornerWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

facebook.com/MidsouthEliteProWrestling Sat, Sep 16 – AIWF Mid-South/Midsouth Elite Pro Wrestling – ?, Memphis, TN - facebook.com/aiwfmidsouth

Sat, Sep 16 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Sep 16 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Sep 16 – SPCW – SPCW Sportatorium, 157 Myers LN, LaFollette, TN – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Sep 16 – Southern Pride Championship Wrestling – 157 Myers Ln, Lafollette, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/SPCWLafollette

Sat, Sep 16 – Southern Wrestling Superstars – Lexington-Henderson County Fairgrounds, Lexington, TN – 5 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Sep 16 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Mineral Wells Pro Wrestling – Mineral Wells Expo Center (Across from Walmart), Mineral Wells, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/mineralwellsprowrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Sep 16 – Rampage Wrestling – Sun N Fun, 6204 Elgin Ave, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Reality of Wrestling – World Gym Texas City, 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expry, Ste 4000, Texas City, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/RealityOfWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – VIP Wrestling – The Gym, 921 W Mayfield RD Suite 112, Arlington, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/VIPWrestlingDallas

Sat, Sep 16 – Victory Pro Wrestling – Corpus Christi Events Center, 3126 Holly RD, Corpus Christi, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/officialvpw

Sat, Sep 16 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emerson Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Sep 16 – AIWF England/HCW – The Barn Venue, Bewdley Hotel, Bewdley, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Sep 16 – Britannia Wrestling Promotions – Denbigh Town Hall, Crown Lane, LL16 3TB Denbigh, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Discovery Wrestling – Edinburgh Corn Exchange, 11 Newmarket RD, EH14 1RJ Edinburgh, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Evolution Wrestling – Wotton Hall Social Club, 138 Barnwood RD, GL43JS Gloucester, Gloucestershire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – GOOD Wrestling – The Craufurd Arms, 59 Stratford RD, MK12 5LT Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Goodwrestlinguk

Sat, Sep 16 – LDN – Dover Town HAll, Biggin ST, Dover, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Reloaded Championship Wrestling Alliance – Rainham, Essex, RM13 London, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RCWAWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Wrestle Midlands – Rowley Learning Campus, B65 9AN Rowley Regis, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestleMidlands2008

Sat, Sep 16 – Defy – 47 St. Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – AIWF Mega Pro Wrestling – Racine Fire Department, 400 Volunteer ST, Racine, WV – 8 pm - facebook.com/pages/Mega-pro-wrestling/395090393874121

Sat, Sep 16 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army, 900 Highland Ave, Bluefield, WV – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sun, Sep 17 – Lucha Libre – Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer ST, Denver, CO – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaLibreLaughs

Sun, Sep 17 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – Hilton Garden Inn, 12603 Mariposa RD, Victorville, CA – 5:15 pm - facebook.com/AOWrestling/

Sun, Sep 17 – Legendary Action Wrestling – White Eagle Social Club, Bridgeport, CT – 3 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryActionWrestling

Sun, Sep 17 – WWN Style Battle – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 7 pm

Sun, Sep 17 – Lucha Libre Total Chicago – Cicero Stadium, 1909 S. Laramie Ave, Cicero, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/luchalibretotalchicago

Sun, Sep 17 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Sep 17 – FIGHT – Montgomery Community Media, 7548 Standish PL, Rockville, MD – 12 pm - facebook.com/fightprowrestling

Sun, Sep 17 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Sep 17 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Sep 17 – Ultimate Championship Pro Wrestling South – Marshall County Fairground, 1569 Highway 7 N, Holly Springs, MS – 4 pm - facebook.com/UCPWS

Sun, Sep 17 – Cleveland Wrestling Alliance – Park Tavern, 12897 Royalton RD, North Royalton, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/Cleveland-Wrestling-Alliance-1617059298548838

Sun, Sep 17 – uXwa – uXwa Arena, 4470 Ridge RD, Brooklyn, OH – 2 pm - facebook.com/theuxwa

Sun, Sep 17 – Courage Pro Wrestling – Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, 880 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/courageprowrestling

Sun, Sep 17 – Hogtown Pro Wrestling – Rockpile, 5555 Dundas ST W, Toronto, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/HogtownPro

Sun, Sep 17 – Smash – Franklin Horner Community Centre, 432 Horner Ave, Toronto, ON – 2 pm

Sun, Sep 17 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Sep 17 – Chikara – The Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 3 pm - chikarapro.com

Sun, Sep 17 – Bytown Championship Wrestling – Robert Guertin Centre, 125 Rue de Carillon, Gatinaeu, QC – 7 pm - facebook.com/BytownWrestling

Sun, Sep 17 – Renegade Revolution Wrestling/CMLH/Empire – Club El Regio, 3316 Shaver ST, Pasadena, TX – 3 pm - facebook.com/RWRHOUSTON

Sun, Sep 17 – Futureshock Wrestling – 53two, 8 Albion ST, M1 5LN Manchester, UK – 6 and 9:30 pm - facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Sun, Sep 17 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 Academy Newcastle, Westgate RD, NE1 1SW Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Sep 17 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Casino Rooms Nightclub, Blue Boar Ln, Rochester, ME1 1PD Kent, UK – 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Sep 17 – London Lucha League – Resistance Gallery, 265 Poser ST, Bethnal Green, E2 9RF London, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/LondonLuchaLeague

Sun, Sep 17 – Lucha Forever – Birmingham City Centre, Birmingham, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Sun, Sep 17 – Raging Falcon Pro Wrestling – Trowbridge Civic Centre, St. Stephens PL, BA14 8AH Trowbridge, Wiltshire, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/RagingFalconPW

Sun, Sep 17 – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Cedars Upper School, Mentmore RD, LU7 2AE Leighton Buzzard, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/SacrificePro

Sun, Sep 17 – Legacy Pro Wrestling – Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall, 1920 S 37th ST, Milwaukee, WI – 2 pm - facebook.com/legacyprowi

Wed, Sep 20 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Sep 20 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Sep 20 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Sep 20 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Sep 21 – Baja Stars USA – Fresno Taco Fest, San Diego, CA - facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010759292809

Thu, Sep 21 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Sep 21 – North Atlantic Wrestling Camp – Skips Lounge, 288 Narragansett TR, Buxton, ME – 7 pm - facebook.com/nawcamp.15

Fri, Sep 22 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91, 761 Station Ave, Lanford Station, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – All Pro Wrestling – Jefferson High School, 6996 Missions ST, Daly City, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/apwbootcamp

Fri, Sep 22 – FIST – Kensington Club, 407 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/fistcombattv

Fri, Sep 22 – Santino Bros. Wrestling – Downey Elks Lodge, 11233 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA - facebook.com/santinobros

Fri, Sep 22 – Lucha Libre and Laughs – Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave, Denver, CO – 8 pm - facebook.com/LuchaLibreLaughs

Fri, Sep 22 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Sep 22 – 302 Wrestling – Dover AFB Fitness Center, 423 Chevron Ave, Dover, DE – 2 pm - facebook.com/302ProWrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – F-Haus Jena, Johannisplatz 14, Jena, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Sep 22 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Limitless Wrestling – 120 Stroudwater Ave, Westbrook, ME – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LimitlessWrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Northeast Championship Wrestling – Elks Home of Norwood, 152 Winslow Ave, Norwood, MA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NCWwrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Showcase Pro Wrestling – Franklin Elks Lodge #2136, 1077 Pond ST, Franklin, MA – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/spwrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Evolve – Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall, 19801 Farmington RD, Livonia, MI – 8 pm

Fri, Sep 22 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Fri, Sep 22 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Sep 22 – National Wrasslin’ League – Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Mosque, 601 E St. Louis ST Springfield, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWLKC

Fri, Sep 22 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Sep 22 – Five Borough Wrestling – The American Legion, 5601 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/Five-Borough-Wrestling-700547856658611

Fri, Sep 22 – International Wrestling Federation – Brockport Elks Lodge #2110, 4400 Sweden Walker RD, Brockport, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/theiwf

Fri, Sep 22 – Fully Loaded Wrestling – Southwest Youth Arena, 4404 23rd Ave SW, Fargo, ND – 7 pm - facebook.com/fullyloadedprowrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Sep 22 – Committed to Wrestling – 3715 South Perkins RD, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/committedtowrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Sep 22 – Resolute Pro Wrestling – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/ResoluteWrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Branded Outlaw Wrestling – Hooligan’s Bar and Grill, 13920 N IH 35, Live Oak, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Branded-Outlaw-Wrestling-1787565808147942

Fri, Sep 22 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Sep 22 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Sep 22 – AIWF England/HCW – Dennington Resource Centre, Dennington, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Fri, Sep 22 – Fight Nation – The Westgate Hall, Westgate Hall RD, CT1 2BT Canterbury, Kent, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Fri, Sep 22 – LDN – Millennium Hall, 2-10 Ontario Way, Liphook, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Sep 22 – Preston City Wrestling – Evoque, Preston, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PCWlive

Fri, Sep 22 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – Culture Night, Belfast City Centre, Belfast, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Fri, Sep 22 – Welsh Wrestling – Pyle Rec, Beach RD, CF33 6AG Bridgend, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – NOVA Pro – Jewish Community Center, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Fri, Sep 22 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Sep 23 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Rock Solid Rec Room, Midland City, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/southeasternwrestlingassociation

Sat, Sep 23 – Lucha Libra Arizona – AWF Arena, 5658 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ – 6 pm

Sat, Sep 23 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Departure Bay Activity Centre, 1415 Wingrove ST, Nanaimo, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Empire Wrestling Federation – Corona Elks Lodge #2045, 912 E 6th ST, Corona, CA – 5 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Sep 23 – Get Down LA – 1581 Industrial ST, Los Angeles, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/GetDownLA

Sat, Sep 23 – Underground Empire Wrestling – UEW Arena, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Paraside Alley Professional Wrestling – East Haven High School, 35 Wheelbarrow LN, East Haven, CT – 7 pm - facebook.com/PAPWOfficial

Sat, Sep 23 – Blueprint – DS SportsPlex, 3650 SW 10th ST, Deerfield Beach, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Blueprint-Pro-Wrestling-275758252857627

Sat, Sep 23 – REAL Pro Wrestling – Martial Arts Fitness Academy of Ave Maria, 5330 Ave Maria Blvd, Ave Maria, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Sat, Sep 23 – Southern Violence And Wrestling – Fuzions Bar and Grill, 806 N Broad ST, Monroe, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/southernviolenceandwrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – United Championship Wrestling – Fellowship Baptist Church, 670 E Robinson Ave, Grovetown, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/UCWHQ

Sat, Sep 23 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Stadthalle Krone Bautzen Entertainment, Steinstrabe 9, Bautzen, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Crash Tested Wrestling – South Land Center, 10 Southland DR, Lynwood, IL - facebook.com/CrashTestedWrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Evolve – 5700 S Archer RD, Summit Argo, IL – 8 pm – WWNLive.com

Sat, Sep 23 – Midwest Impact Pro – 300 S McLean ST, Lincoln, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/midwestimpact

Sat, Sep 23 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – Annual Beardstown Fall Fun Festival, Beardstown, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Sep 23 – Black Label Pro – On the Square Sprots Academy, 105 N Court ST, Crown Point, IN - facebook.com/BlackLabelProWrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Sep 23 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Sep 23 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Sep 23 – World Wrestling Alliance – The NEXT Level, 105 Carlton DR, Owensboro, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW/

Sat, Sep 23 – Showcase Pro Wrestling – Taunton VFW, 82 Ingell ST, Taunton, MA – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/spwrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Clash Wrestling – Taylortown Trade Center, 22525 Ecorse RD, Taylor, MI – 8 pm - facebook.com/clashprowrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Steel Domain Wrestling – American Legion, Lonsdale, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/steeldomainwrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – All Pro Championship Wrestling – 423 E Monroe Ave, Okolona, MS – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/All-Pro-Championship-Wrestling-677685095662228

Sat, Sep 23 – On Point Wrestling – Old Time Wrestling, 1041 Glassboro RD, Bldg C, Suite 1, Monroe Business Center, Williamstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/OnPointWrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Brii Combination Wrestling – BPO Elks Queensborough Lodge #878, 82-20 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/BriiCombinationWrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Mt. Eden War Memorial Hall, 487 Dominion RD, Balmoral, Auckland, New Zealand – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sat, Sep 23 – Southern Pro Wrestling – Dustan High School, Alexandra, New Zealand – 7 pm - facebook.com/SPWNZ

Sat, Sep 23 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Sep 23 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – UCW – Spryfield Lions Rink, Halifax, NS – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – ElkMania – Beverly/Salem Massachusetts Lodge of Elks #1309, 39 Bow ST, Beverly, MA – 6:35 pm - facebook.com/Elkmania4

Sat, Sep 23 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 162 Russell ST (Rt 9), Hadley, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Sep 23 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Spryfield Lions Rink, Nova Scotia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Mega Championship Wrestling – St. John Lutheran Church, 1140 W River RD N, Elyria, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/MegaChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – X-treme Wrestling Entertainment – Hocking College Student Center, 3301 Hocking Parkway DR, Nelsonville, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/XWEWrestlingOhio

Sat, Sep 23 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Sugar Creek Casino, 5304 N Broadway, Hinton, OK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Sat, Sep 23 – Lucha Toronto – El Gordo Empanadas, 214 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/Luchainthe6

Sat, Sep 23 – RescueMania (Benefit for DogTales Rescue) – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 101, 3850 Lakeshore Blvd W, Toronto, ON – 2:30 pm

Sat, Sep 23 – New World Wrestling-Extreme – American Legion Post 85, 870 River ST, Woonsocket, RI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nwwprowrestlingextreme

Sat, Sep 23 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Sat, Sep 23 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Sep 23 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Carver Park, 322 W Watauga Ave, Johnson City, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Sep 23 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Sep 23 – Revolution Professional Wrestling – National Guard Armory, 844 N James Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN – 8 pm

Sat, Sep 23 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Sep 23 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Sep 23 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Sep 23 – AIWF England/HCW – Swan Theatre, Worcester, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Sep 23 – Evolution Wrestling – Clevedon Community Centre and the Princes Hall, 2 Princes RD, BS21 7SZ Clevedon, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Social Club, 1 The Straits, DY3 3AA Lower Gomal, Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sat, Sep 23 – LDN – ACT Theatre (Kingston College), Kingston Hall RD, Kingston Upon Thames, UK – 6 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sat, Sep 23 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – West End Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Sep 23 – New Generation Wrestling – Hull City Hall, Queen Victoria Square, Kingston Upon Hull, UK – 7 pm - ngwuk.com

Sat, Sep 23 – Preston City Wrestling – Atik Halifax, Commercial ST, HX1 2AB Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/PCWlive

Sat, Sep 23 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Thornbury Leisure Centre, Thornbury RD, BS35 3 Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Sep 23 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Clackmannan Town Hall, FK10 4JA, Clackmannan, Clackmnnanshire, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Sep 23 – Shropshire Wrestling Alliance – Dawley Town Hall, New ST, TF4 3JR Telford, UK – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/ShropsWrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Torquay Wrestling – The Windmill Centre Torquay, Pendennis RD, TQ2 7QR Torquay, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/torquaywrestling

Sat, Sep 23 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Dulles Sportsplex, 21610 Atlantic Blvd, Sterling, VA – 7 pm - facebook.com/UCWforever

Sat, Sep 23 – Pacific Wrestling Federation – Bremerton Elks Lodge BPOE 1181, 4131 Pine RD NE, Bremerton, WA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pacificwrestlingfederation

Sat, Sep 23 – Great Lakes Championship Wrestling – Circle B Recreation, 6261 State RD 60, Cedarburg, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/BlizzardBrawl

Sun, Sep 24 – NSA – Palmer Train Depot, Palmer, AK – 4 pm

Sun, Sep 24 – Primos Pro – Watering Bowl, 5411 Leetsdale DR, Denver, CO – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/PrimosWrestling

Sun, Sep 24 – Knock Out Room – The KnockOut Room, 3801 N University DR, Sunrise, FL – 3 pm - facebook.com/Knockoutroom

Sun, Sep 24 – Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling – Big Top Convention Center, 9250 East Fowler Ave, Building N, Tampa, FL – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/tampabayprowrestling

Sun, Sep 24 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – Marietta Event Hall, 1033 Franklin RD, Suite 13-14, Marietta, GA – 4:05 PM - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Sun, Sep 24 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Sep 24 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sun, Sep 24 – Pro Wrestling Takeover – Spire 29 on the Square, 29 School ST, Gorhan, ME – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/spire29

Sun, Sep 24 – Beyond – Electric Haze, 26 Milbury ST, Worcester, MA – 1 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sun, Sep 24 – Future Stars of Wrestling – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino, 5111 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV – 3 pm - facebook.com/FSWVegas

Sun, Sep 24 – Alpha-1 – Knights of Columbus, 222 Queenston RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm - alpha-1wrestling.com

Sun, Sep 24 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Glencoe Fair, 268 Currie ST, Glencoe, ON – 2 pm - classic-championship-wrestling.com

Sun, Sep 24 – Crossfire – Merritton Community Centre, 7 Park Ave, St. Catharines, ON – CrossfireWrestling.com

Sun, Sep 24 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Sep 24 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Perth College UHI, Crieff RD, PH1 2NX Perth, Perth and Kinross, Scotland – 6:15 pm - sweonline.co.uk

Sun, Sep 24 – North American Wrestling Allegiance – Plaza Arts Center, 1115 4th ST, Carrollton, TX – 5 pm - facebook.com/nawadallas

Sun, Sep 24 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Club, 1 he Straits, Lower Gornal, Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sun, Sep 24 – LDN – Engine Shed, York RD, Weatherby, UK – 2:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com