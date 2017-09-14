Otto Wanz has passed away at age 74. Cause of death was not immediately known.

Wanz had a legendary career in Europe but is best known to American fans for his brief reign as AWA World Champion. Wanz defeated Nick Bockwinkel on August 29, 1982 in St Paul Minnesota. Bockwinkel won the belt back in Chicago on October 9, 1982.

Greg Oliver has an excellent recap of Wanz’ career at Slam Wrestling