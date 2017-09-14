OTTO WANZ, FORMER AWA CHAMP, PASSES AWAY AT AGE 74

Posted September 14th, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

Otto Wanz has passed away at age 74. Cause of death was not immediately known.

Wanz had a legendary career in Europe but is best known to American fans for his brief reign as AWA World Champion. Wanz defeated Nick Bockwinkel on August 29, 1982 in St Paul Minnesota. Bockwinkel won the belt back in Chicago on October 9, 1982.

Greg Oliver has an excellent recap of Wanz’ career at Slam Wrestling

Category: Wrestling.

Tags: , , .

Comments are closed.