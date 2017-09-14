NXT Recap-The Written Review

NXT Arena

Orlando, Florida

Air Date: September 13, 2017

Welcome wrestling fans to another installment of the NXT Recap-The Written Word. Tonight’s NXT starts right off with the action. After the opening credits roll, Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson are still in shock over Asuka’s announcement last week that she is leaving NXT and will be vacating the women’s championship.

Turning to tonight’s action, they announce the main event, Pete Dunne defends the United Kingdom Championship against Wolfgang.

We open tonight’s action with a women’s tag team match. Ruby Riot will finally get her revenge on Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. A video archive of the feud between the three is replayed to get us up to speed, including a Performance Center chat last week with Riot and NXT General Manager William Regal where Regal tells her to get a partner if she wants to battle the “Iconic Duo.”

Kay and Royce are in the ring when Riot comes down by herself. I expected Regal to come down and stop the match but he didn’t. So, Riot made her wish come true for a handicap match and we are underway.

Match 1: Billie Kay & Peyton Royce vs. Ruby Riot and ??

The bell rings and Riot looks pretty good early until Royce and Kaye don’t observe tag team rules and proceed to constantly double-team and gain the upper hand. Riot is getting beat on pretty good but refuses to be pinned and continues kicking out.

All of a sudden a shadowy figure, which turns out to be Nikki Cross, emerges from the crowd and slowly makes her way to ringside. The entire crowd is wondering if she will help Riot and after she sees Riot escape from a double team and make it back to the safety of her corner, Cross tags herself in.

Riot, in a total state of shock, goes to the apron as Cross completely runs through both members of “Team Iconic” and then nail a fisherman’s neck breaker on Kaye. Cross then tags herself out and Riot nails a top-rope senton for the three count.

Winner: Ruby Riot & Nikki Cross

After the match, all the women involved are in a total state of shock as they wonder what in the world just happened.

Ranallo teases the next match on the card as Johnny Gargano vs. Riddick Moss by showing footage of an altercation that Gargano had with Moss and his tag team partner, Tino Sabbatelli when they interrupted a Gargano press conference and took credit for breaking up team DIY. Gargano proceeded to challenge either man to face him.

The next match is Johnny Gargano vs. Riddick Moss as the show takes its first break.

In the interview area, No Way Jose has returned and has some choice words for Lars Sullivan. He didn’t like that Lars attacked him during his Conga line for the fans. He also mentioned how Sullivan beat three men last week then, after the match, proceeded to beat them up. Jose thinks that someone needs to teach Sullivan a lesson and challenges him to a match next week.

The participants for our next match make their way down the aisle.

Match 2: Johnny Gargano vs. Riddick Moss (with Tino Sabbatelli)

This match is the classic brute force versus technique and amid early “Johnny Wrestling” chants, power and force wins as Moss proceeds to throw Gargano around early as the show takes a commercial timeout.

We come back to find Moss stretching Gargano and all is going according to plan until Moss starts trash-talking Gargano. This fires Johnny up He fire back on Moss and sends him to the floor where he flies on Moss before sending him back to the ring.

Gargano was distracted by Sabbatelli briefly giving Moss the advantage but Johnny quickly recovered and locked in his Gargano escape submission hold. Moss was able to make it to the ropes for the break. This left Gargano distracted and he was hit with a hard clothesline sending him to the apron.

This time, when Sabbatelli tried to interfere, Gargano was able to avoid it and nailed Moss with the slingshot spear for the win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

The Street Prophets are next as the show takes another commercial break.

We return to see the Prophets make their entrance followed by their opponents, the massive Ealy Brothers.

Match 3 The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. The Ealy Brothers (Gabriel & Uriel)

Dawkins and Uriel started the match and Ealy just pushed Dawkins around to begin things. Then Ealy got a little bold and decided to rip off the Dawkins head band. This fired Dawkins up and he opened up on Uriel.

Montez Ford was tagged in and the Profits opened up on both the Ealy brothers. Gabriel was able to take advantage briefly as a clothesline found its mark and dropped Ford. Gabriel then tagged in Uriel who was able to maintain the advantage until he went for a splash in the corner and missed giving Ford the opportunity to tag Dawkins.

Dawkins opened up on Gabriel who had tagged back in. Dawkins nailed Ealy with a 360-splash in the corner then tagged in Ford who sealed the deal with a top-rope frog splash and the win.

Winner: The Street Profits

Focus now shifts to the NXT Women’s Championship and what will happen to the title. Asuka’s appearance last week is recapped along with a montage of her career highlights.

GM Regal is interviewed from his office. Regal will make a further announcement regarding the situation next week. The main event is hyped for next as the show goes to commercial.

We return and find out that Aleister Black will address the NXT Universe next week. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, you heard right, Black speaks next week!!

Wolfgang is being interviewed right before he goes to the ring. Wolfgang is ready for the opportunity. Pete Dunne is also interviewed and asked how he is feeling and he walks away without a word.

Match 4: United Kingdom Championship Defense: Pete Dunne, Champion defends against Wolfgang

The two men locked up at the bell and Dunne targeted right away the hand and wrist of Wolfgang. Wolfgang countered the strategy with a body slam but Dunne kept at it and was able to grab an arm bar. Dunne raked the eyes of Wolfgang then bent his fingers.

Wolfgang battled back while Dunne tried to stay locked in on the arm. Dunne unloaded with strikes until Wolfgang went around behind Dunne with a waist lock and scored a suplex. Wolfgang followed up with a running cross body in the corner. When Wolfgang tried to press the advantage even further, Dunne went to work on the hand and fingers of Wolfgang. With Wolfgang distracted by the pain in his hand, Dunne connected on a DDT on the apron as the show heads to commercial.

We return to see Dunne still in control with a body scissors. Wolfgang suplexed his way out of trouble and hits a corner splash. Dunne absorbs that and comes right back with an enziguri. Wolfgang comes right back with a spear forcing Dunne to take a break on the floor. Wolfgang wanted to keep up the pressure so he dove on Dunne on the floor. Wolfgang rolled him back in and nailed a moonsalult off the the second rope for a count of two.

Wolfgang went for a suplex but Dunne was able to counter into his own suplex. Dunne looked for a move off the ropes but Wolgang met him on the top and nailed a huge superplex.

Wolfgang made it tohis feet and climbed back to the top rope. He attempted the Howling Senton Bonb but Dunne countered it with a huge submission arm bar. Wolfgang was able to power out and nailed Dunne with a pop-up powerslam for a two count. Dunne quickly hit a German suplex but Wolfgang bounced right up and hit a clothesline sending Dunne to the canvas. Dunne recovered with little trouble and nailed “ The Bitter End. “ for the pinfall.

\Winner: Pete Dunne

Wolfgang rolled out of the ring as Dunne began to celebrate. His celebration never lasted as Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole surrounded the champ. Dunne put down the title and went head-first in to attack the three men but quickly got overpowered and the beatdown began. Wolfgang rushed back in to help Dunne but Dunne took the opportunity to bolt the scene leaving Wolfgang to takr the three-on-one assault. Fish, O’Reilly, and Cole leave the ring as Tyler Bate and Trent Seven rush to check on Wolfgang.

Cole, Fish and O’Reilly mock the UK stalwarts as they leave thearena to close the show.