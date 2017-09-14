BCW ISSUES STATEMENT ABOUT CANCELED WEEKEND EVENT
Bytown Championship Wrestling has issued a statement about their cancellation of an event that had been scheduled for this Sunday in Ottawa. In the release the company blames the cancellation on a partner who “made false promises, lied about contract negotiations, payments and lied to agents, wrestlers who had been booked, and the wrestling community.
The statement says the company is no longer in business and says refunds are being processed to those who bought tickets.
