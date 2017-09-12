The Raw Score: A look at this week’s Monday Night Raw

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

Braun Strowman battled John Cena in one of this week’s main events. Plus, we got a medical update on Big Show and someone is on the way to being a proud papa.

The show opened with a touching video package about the 9/11 Tragedy of so many years gone by. I still remember the morning that it happened, I was sitting with my now-late wife, Linda, talking with friends around the world. Always Remember.

Jason Jordan (Angle) vs Roman Reigns

The Finish:

Jason hit a nice Saito Suplex and Corner Shoulders. Jason dropped the straps and hit a pair of Rolling Northern Lights Suplexes. Jason applied the Crippler Crossface but Roman was close to the ropes. Roman Elbowed free from a Waist Lock. Jason charged the corner but Roman dodged him and Jason struck the ring post. Jason tumbled out of the ring. Roman brought this to a close with the Drive By Dropkick, Superman Punch and Spear.

Your Winner: Roman Reigns

Raw Score: 3.0 out of a possible 5

Jason may be getting his behind handed to him, week after week, but at least he is in high profile matches. It won’tbe long before the kid is wearing gold, in my humble opinion.

After the match, the two men showed good sportsmanship by shaking hands.

In the back, John Cena was interviewed. He was asked what he thought about the match. He wanted to tell Roman to his face.

John found Roman and berated him for struggling to fight Jason. Roman gave him grief for almost losing to the semi-rookie. Roman claimed he was having a good match, which is something that John rarely does. John felt Roman was burying himself. He has all kinds of skill and ability but he has his head too far up his own backside. John warned Roman that Reigns was on his way to the end because Roman already feels that he has made it. John gave Roman a lecture about what he should be doing. John started to walk away but Roman called him back.

Roman now knew why John showed up to call him out…jealousy. Roman considered John to be jealous because Roman is selling tons of tickets and John hasn’t been able to do that in many years. Roman felt WWE didn’t need John but Cena needed WWE. A big reason for that is because John has failed in Hollywood. John told Roman that, like a drug test, Roman wouldn’t get past him. Ouch.

Sasha Banks was walking around, backstage. Alexa Bliss joined the announce team for:

Sasha Banks vs Emma

The Finish:

Sasha flipped Emma over with a Head Scissors. Emma then got a boot up to rock Banks. Emma Hip Tossed Banks into the corner. Emma placed Sasha in the Sullivan Tree of Woe and kicked and chopped away. Emma nailed a Crossbody into the corner and almost scored the pin. Sasha recovered quickly and applied the BankStatement.

Your Winner (by Submission): Sasha Banks

Raw Score: 2.75

We saw a flashback of Braun throwing Big Show into the cage, last week. Breaking News from WWENetwork has it that Big Show is going to require Hip Surgery. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar came out to the ring. Paul did his intro thing and then praised Braun Strowman for being the most eligible challlenger in recent history. Paul was still confident that his client would overcome the Monster Amongst Men. Paul did a history lesson about what has led up to the pending match at No Mercy. Paul wanted to know if Braun was really ready to try and take the title from the Beast? Braun came out to answer the question, in person.

The two went at it. Braun elbowed out of the German Suplex attempt. Braun brutalized Brock, in the corner. When he allowed a little space to set for the Bulldog Bounce, Lesnar got free. Brock launched Braun with a German but Strowman completely No Sold it and hopped right up. Chokeslam and Bulldog Bounce by Braun. Braun then grabbed the title belt. He held it aloft and then kneeled down to put the belt on Brock’s chest. Cut to commercial.

Bray Wyatt and Goldust chatted in the back. Bray told Goldy it was time to remove the face paint and quit living in fear. He compared Goldy to Finn Balor, who also lives in fear.

Goldust vs Bray Wyatt

The Finish:

Goldlust hit a Cannonball off the apron. Dust punched away and then threw Bray back into the ring. Bray came back with his own hard punch. He then sent Goldy into the ring post. Goldust came back with a Jackknife pin for a near fall. Wyatt connected with a Flying Forearm to set up Sister Abigail.

Your Winner: Bray Wyatt

Raw Score: 3.0

To add insult in injury, Bray grabbed a towel and whipped the paint off Goldust’s face. That brought out Finn Balor. Bray made tracks to avoid a confrontation.

Cesaro and Sheamus were interviewed about the pending match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They showed respect to the Good Brothers by saying they were a true ream, unlike Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. The Bar knew that Dean and Seth were in trouble. Dean and Seth are both selfish and self-serving, according to Sheammus and Cesaro. When things get tough, the two will abandon each other.

Ambrose and Rollins joined the announce team to watch the next match. It never happened as Sheamus and Cesaro attacked the tag champs. Luke and Karl joined the party and beat down on Dean and Seth, as well. Several people rushed out to break things apart as we went to break.

Dean and Seth confronted Kurt Angle and demanded the four men that attacked them. Kurt told the two to find another team to make it an eight man match.

It appears that Asuka is coming to Raw. Finally!

Nia Jax was stunned that Asuka is on her way. Alexa Bliss came in and sated that they should work together to be sure Asuka doesn’t steal the show from them. Alexa tried to claim that she and Nia were best friends but Nia denied it, quickly. Alexa wanted them to go back to being buddies but NIa didn’t want that. They will fight, one on one, next week.

Kalisto vs Eias Samson

The Finish:

Kalisto rolled up Elias for a two count. Kalisto rocked Elias with an Enziguri and a Tornado DDT. Kalisto Hulked Up and went for a Hurancanrana. Elias blocked it and connected with a Powerbomb. Elias kicked at Kalisto to set up the Drift Away.

Your Winner: Elias Samson

Raw Score: 2.5

John Cena vs Braun Strowman

The Finish:

John lifted Braun for an AA but Braun shifted his weight and fell to the floor. John and Braun raced around the ring and Braun clocked John in the face with the ring steps. Braun tossed the steps in the ring but the ref warned Strowman not to use them. Braun ignored the ref’s warning and Powerslammed John onto the steps.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): John Cena

Raw Score: 3.0

Roman was watching it all and told the interviewer that Braun showed No Mercy and he wouldn’t either.

Dean and Seth looked for partners. After seeing Dean Malenko, Jamie Noble and a few others, they settled on…The Hardy Boys.

Miz and his whole crew came out tot he ring. They had an announcement that would change the future of WWE, forever. Maryse was all a-glow as Miz announced that Maryse and he were going to be parents! Congratulations. Miz got a shot in on Kurt Angle by saying he WOULD be in their child’s life from day one one.

Enzo Amore’s music hit. Miz was irate that Enzo had interrupted such a special moment (can’t say I blame him). Enzo explained he wanted to party with the happy couple. Miz mentioned to Enzo that no one liked Amore and that is why he was pushed onto the Cruiserweight division. Miz said Enzo should have come to him for advice. Miz berated the guy and said he was a complete loser.

Enzo knew that Miz was upset because Amore was an original and Miz was just a carbon copy of Ric Flair, and Chris Jericho. The bickering got more intense as Enzo claimed he would take the Cruiserweight title from Neville and then come after Miz. That set up the next match…

Miz (w/Miztourage) vs Enzo Amore

Non-Title Match

Miz dedicated the match to his unborn child.

The Finish:

Enzo took the house microphone and insulted Miz. Miz flipped out and kicked Enzo in the head. Amore fell out of the ring and Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel beat on the diminutive battler.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Enzo Amore

Raw Score: 1.0

After some programming updates, we saw Enzo limping around in the back. He ran into Neville, who simply laughed at him and walked away.

Sheamus, Cesaro, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

8-Man Tag Team Match

The Finish:

Seth caught Karl with a Blockbuster. Seth scooted up top and nailed a Suicide Dive, over Karl, onto Luke. Seth then rocked Karl with a Springboard Clothesline. Seth Superkicked Karl but Luke made the save. Jeff and Matt hit Twists of Fate to Luke. The Hardys blocked out Sheamus and Cesaro so Seth could hit hte Jumping Knee Strike to Karl. Dean then swooped in to nail the Dirty Deeds DDT to finish this one off.

Your Winners: Matt and Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Raw Score: 3.0

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@Gmail.com