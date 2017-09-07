Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

** Wrestling on Facebook LIVE! Add your stream at facebook.com/groups/WatchLiveWrestling!

** Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com, Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper.

Thu, Sep 7 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – North Haven Fair, 190 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT – 4 pm - facebook.com/PAPWOfficial

Thu, Sep 7 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Sep 7 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Middle School Gym, Hazard, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Thu, Sep 7 – F1RST – The Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/f1rstwrestling

Thu, Sep 7 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – The Marion Popcorn Festival, Marion, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Thu, Sep 7 – All Star Wrestling – Quaker Steak and Lube, 2931 Mountaineer Blvd, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Fri, Sep 8 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Revolt Pro Wrestling – Elberta High School, 13355 Main ST, Elberta, AL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/revoltprowrestling1

Fri, Sep 8 – Party Hard Wrestling – World Famous Nile Theater, 105 W Main ST, Mesa, AZ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Partyhardwrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Sep 8 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Great South Wrestling Alliance – Resaca Church of God, 4155 Hwy 41 N, Resaca, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/Great-South-Wrestling-Alliance-1702725220031443

Fri, Sep 8 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Pro Wrestling Freedom – The Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/wrestlingfreedom

Fri, Sep 8 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Sep 8 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Sep 8 – North American Wrestling Camp – Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress ST, Portland, ME – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/nawcamp.15

Fri, Sep 8 – CRAB – 16560 Three Notch RD, Ridge, MD – 6:45 pm

Fri, Sep 8 – Pro Wrestling All-Stars of Detroit – Play Atlantis LLC, 19400 Allen RD, Melvindale, MI – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/PWASDETROIT

Fri, Sep 8 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Fri, Sep 8 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Sep 8 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Moncton Lions Club, 55 Mark Ave, Moncton, New Brunswick – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Sep 8 – Superstars of Wrestling – Columbian Club, 109 Morrisey Ave, Avenel, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, Sep 8 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – SAW Castle (Marion Cadet Hall), Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Fri, Sep 8 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Sep 8 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Delhi Fall Fest, 41 Church ST W, Delhi, ON – 6:30 pm - classic-championship-wrestling.com

Fri, Sep 8 – Rock Solid Wrestling – Midland YMCA, 560 Little Lake Park RD, Midland, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocksolidpro

Fri, Sep 8 – APEX – A1 Wheels and Deals, 5676 US-15, Montgomery, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/apexwrestling1

Fri, Sep 8 – Pro Wrestling Explosion – 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingexplosion

Fri, Sep 8 – Undisputed Championship Wrestling – Morrell VFD, 1232 University DR, Dunbar, PA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/undisputedwrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Showcase Pro Wrestling – 126 Main ST, Woonsocket, RI – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/spwrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Sep 8 – Ego Pro Wrestling – Athens Army National Guard, 413 County RD 554, Athens, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EGOProWrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Sep 8 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Swiss Wrestling Entertainment – Eventlokal Sternensaal Bern – Bumpliz, Bumplizastrasse, Switzerland – 7 pm - facebook.com/swisswrestlingentertainment

Fri, Sep 8 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Sep 8 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Sep 8 – River City Wrestling – Turner Club, 5555 Duffek DR, Kirby, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/rcwforever

Fri, Sep 8 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation

Fri, Sep 8 – HOPE – Forest Town Arena, Clipstone Road W, NG19 0 Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Ironfist Wrestling – Hive, 5 Belmont, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Fri, Sep 8 – Torquay Wrestling – Cornucopia Cornwall PL25 3RP, Saint Austell, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/torquaywrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – 3-2-1 Battle – Evolv Fitness of Seattle, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 9 pm - facebook.com/321Battle

Fri, Sep 8 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Sep 8 – Mondo Lucha – Turner Hall Ballroom, 1040 N 4th ST, Milwaukee, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/mondo.lucha.mke

Sat, Sep 9 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Arizona Wrestling Federation – 5658 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/UnleashedWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Defy Wrestling/Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Russian Community Centre, 2114 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC – 7:30 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Sep 9 – Best of the West – American Legion Post 93, 939 W Main ST, Merced, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sat, Sep 9 – Empire Wrestling Federation – Redlands Elks Lodge, 663 New York ST, Redlands, CA – 4 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Sep 9 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division ST, King City, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Sep 9 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/FEWsurvive

Sat, Sep 9 – Full Throttle Pro Wrestling – University Area CDC, 14013 N 22nd ST, Tampa, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Sep 9 – Dalton Championship Wrestling – Dalton Rec Center, 904 Civic DR, Dalton, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/DaltonChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Wild Adventures, 3766 Old Clyattville RD, Valdosta, GA – 5 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Wildside – Landmark Arena, 4236 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ThisIsWhyWeWrestle

Sat, Sep 9 – New Generation Wrestling – Westerbachstrabe 274 a, Frankfurt, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/new-Generation-wrestling-100294850037519

Sat, Sep 9 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Bartholomaus-Schink-Strasse 47, Cologne, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Rampage Championship Wrestling – Litchfield Community Center, 1100 S State ST, Litchfield, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/RampageChampionshipWrestlingIllinois

Sat, Sep 9 – All-Star Pro Wrestling – Shelby County Fairgrounds, 500 Frank ST, Shelbyville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarprosh

Sat, Sep 9 – ARW – Thomas A. Edison JR/SR High School, 3304 Parkside Ave, Lake Station, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Arwpro-LIVE-859953854039827

Sat, Sep 9 – Hardcore Championship Wrestling – 1510 S Market ST, Kokomo, IN – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 9 – Live Pro Wrestling – 221 S State ST, West Harrison, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/Battleontheborderprowrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Sep 9 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Sep 9 – SMW – Big Shots, 391 W US Hey 6, Valpraiso, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/SMWLive

Sat, Sep 9 – Tri-State Wrestling – Eagles Lodge, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Sep 9 – Liberty States Wrestling – John E. McCarty 76 Lake ST, Peabody, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/libertystateswrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – WAW – Newton Elks Lodge, 429 Centre ST, Newton, MA – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Sep 9 – Blue Water Championship Wrestling – Chas. A. Hammond, American Legion Post #8, 1026 6th ST, Port Huron, MI – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 9 – Universyl Wrestling Enterprizes – Wex in Cadillac, 1320 N Mitchell ST, Cadillac, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

Sat, Sep 9 – Crushed Pro Wrestling – River Lakes Civic Arena, 319 Central Ave S, Richmond, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/CrushedProWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling (MS Benefit) – Ham Lake Lanes, Ham Lake, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Sep 9 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com, facebook.com/MMWASTL

Sat, Sep 9 – World League Wrestling – 198 Cherry Blossom Way, Troy, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldleaguewrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – ?, Fredericton, New Brunswick – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Superstars of Wrestling – Elks Lodge, 1 Fellner PL, Totowa, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Sep 9 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, Sep 9 – WrestlePro – 275 E Milton Ave, Rahway, NJ – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Sat, Sep 9 – FTW – Queens Elks Lodge, 8220 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 8 pm - ftwprowrestling.com

Sat, Sep 9 – Upstate Professional Wrestling – Eagle’s Club, 1200 Buffalo RD, Rochester, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Warriors of Wrestling – 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/WarriorsofWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – World of Unpredictable Wrestling – La Boom Nightclub, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 4:40 pm - facebook.com/WorldofUnpredictableWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Destiny Wrestling – Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM – 7 pm - facebook.com/dwowrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Hughes Academy – Kelston Intermediate School, Kelston, Auckland, New Zealand - hughesacademy.co.nz

Sat, Sep 9 – Alexander County Championship Wrestling – Hiddenite Family Campground, 601 Princess Lane, Hiddenite, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Shockwave – Carteret County Shrine Club, Hwy 10, Beaufort, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/SWEFeelTheShock

Sat, Sep 9 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Cleveland Knights Championship Wrestling – Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 1900 Carlton RD, Parma, OH – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/Cleveland-Knights-Championship-Wrestling-1678274665730659

Sat, Sep 9 – Showtime Championship Wrestling Alliance – ?, Bridgeport, OH – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ShowTimeCWA/

Sat, Sep 9 – Wrestling & Respect – UAW Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Sat, Sep 9 – Wrestling for a Cause (Benefits Fight For Brylee) – Rose Bowl Event Center, 7419 E 11th ST, Tulsa, OK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Sep 9 – Barrie Wrestling – 49 Ferris LN, Barrie, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/pg/BarrieWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – New School Wrestling – 12 Adamson ST S, Halton Hills, ON L0P, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/nswisback

Sat, Sep 9 – North Shore Wrestling – 12 Adamson ST S, Norval, ON – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 9 – NWX – CWF Training Facility, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 6:30 pm – NWXwrestling.ca

Sat, Sep 9 – Rock Solid Wrestling – Angus Recreation Centre, 8529 County RD, Angus, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocksolidpro

Sat, Sep 9 – Excellence Professional Wrestling – Forrest Lodge VFW, 2118 Old Bethlehem Pike, Sellersville, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Excellence-Professional-Wrestling-176481609218547

Sat, Sep 9 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa

Sat, Sep 9 – Keystone State Wrestling Alliance – Spirit Hall (old Lawrencville Moose), 242 51st ST, Pittsburg, PA – 7:30 pm - kswa.net

Sat, Sep 9 – Pro Wrestling Rampage – Saga Club, 3828 Washington Ave, Erie, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingRampage

Sat, Sep 9 – WWWA – Zerns Farmers Market, 1100 E Philadelphia Ave, Gilbertsville, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/THEWWWA

Sat, Sep 9 – EWE – PPP Atelier de Reparation Automobile, 16170 av Saint-Michel J2T 3S3, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC – 5 pm - facebook.com/LesProductionsEWE

Sat, Sep 9 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Caird Hall, City Square, DD1 3 Dundee, Scotland – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/pg/SWEonline

Sat, Sep 9 – Swiss Wrestling Entertainment – Eventlokal Sternensaal Bern – Bumpliz, Bumplizastrasse, Switzerland – 7 pm - facebook.com/swisswrestlingentertainment

Sat, Sep 9 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Sep 9 – Mountain Championship Wrestling – 97 Tom Pope RD, Pikeville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mountain-Championship-Wrestling-836983106364696

Sat, Sep 9 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Sep 9 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Sep 9 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Sep 9 – TXW – Lafayette National Guard Armory, 1200 Russell DR, Lafayette, TN – 6 pm

Sat, Sep 9 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Sep 9 – Domination Zone Wrestling – ?, Katy, TX - dzwrestling.com

Sat, Sep 9 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Sep 9 – SOAR Championship Wrestling – Dallas Elks Lodge #71, 8550 Lullwater DR, Dallas, TX - facebook.com/soarcw

Sat, Sep 9 – Squared Circle Pro – Jake’s Backroom, 5025 50th ST, Suite A, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/squaredcirclepro

Sat, Sep 9 – WrestleCircus – 800 Congress, Austin, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/WrestleCircus

Sat, Sep 9 – 4 Front Wrestling – Marlborough Town Hall, 5 High ST, SN8 1AA Marlborough, Wiltshire, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Sep 9 – Entertainment Wrestling Association – High Wycombe Judo Centre, Barry Close, HP12 4UE High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/entertainmentwrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group, Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Sep 9 – Epic Pro Wrestling – ?, Salt Lake City, UT – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/Epicprowrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Ultra Championship Wrestling ZERO – 47 S Orange ST, 1850 W North Temple, Unit E2, Salt Lake City, UT – 6 pm - facebook.com/UCWZERO

Sat, Sep 9 – Academie de Lutte Estrienne – 17, 8E Avenue Nord, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/estrielutte

Sat, Sep 9 – North Shore Pro Wrestling – Centre Horizon, 801 4e Rue #204, Quebec, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/ady.maner

Sat, Sep 9 – WrestleCircus – 800 Congress, Austin, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/WrestleCircus

Sat, Sep 9 – North Wrestling – Riverside, Neptune House Coroners House, 1 The Close, NE1 3RQ Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/NORTHWrestlingNCL

Sat, Sep 9 – PROGRESS – Scenario, 97 Stoke Newington RD, N16 8BX London, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group, Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Sep 9 – Target Wrestling – The Venue, 7 Portland PL, CA1 1RP Carlisle, Cumbria, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Vanguard Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army Community Center, 400 Bank ST, Suffolk, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/vcwrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – Chippewa Valley Fraternal Order of Eagles #2213, 2588 Hallie RD, Chippewa Falls, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship

Sun, Sep 10 – Championship Wrestling from Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion’s Performing Arts Theatre by the Beach, 575 E Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm - facebook.com/CWFHollywood

Sun, Sep 10 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – North Haven Fair, 190 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT – 4 pm - facebook.com/PAPWOfficial

Sun, Sep 10 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, Sep 10 – Centrali Pro Wrestling – South Fork High School, Kincaid, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Centralil-ProWrestling-1505156686479237

Sun, Sep 10 – Galli Lucha Libre – 270 W North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/galliluchalibre

Sun, Sep 10 – Central Wrestling Federation – Lafayette Theater and Events Center, 600 Main ST, Lafayette, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/CWF.Ind

Sun, Sep 10 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Sep 10 – United Pro Wrestling – Kentucky Army National Guard, 920 Morganton RD, Bowling Green, KY – 5 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sun, Sep 10 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – Eastfield Mall, 1655 Boston RD, Springfield, MA – 12 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sun, Sep 10 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Sep 10 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Sep 10 – Kansas City Xtreme Wrestling – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 1400 Main ST, Kansas City, MO – 6 pm – KCWrestling.com

Sun, Sep 10 – Revolution Wrestling Authority – Johnny N Junes, 2105 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/Revolution-Wrestling-Authority-1550824308567012

Sun, Sep 10 – Alpha-1 – 235 Church ST, St. Catharines, ON – 4 pm - alpha-1wrestling.com

Sun, Sep 10 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Mildmay Fair, 24 Vincent ST, Mildmay, ON – 2 pm - classic-championship-wrestling.com

Sun, Sep 10 – Lucha Slam – 1076 Concession ST, Russell, ON - facebook.com/luchaslam

Sun, Sep 10 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Sep 10 – WrestleRoast – Skeeter’s Bar, 2544 S Lake DR, Lexington, SC – 5 pm - facebook.com/WrestleRoast

Sun, Sep 10 – Aspire Wrestling Alliance – Bramblebrook Commyunity Centre and Stocky Cafe, Stockbrook ST, DE22 3WH Derby, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/aspirewrestlingalliance

Sun, Sep 10 – Pro Wrestling 4 U – Holy Trinity Community Centre, London Road, ST5 1LQ, Newcastle under Lyme, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling4u

Sun, Sep 10 – PROGRESS – Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, N227 London, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sun, Sep 10 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Station Hotel, Castle Hill, DY1 4RA Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sun, Sep 10 – RAD Pro Wrestling – Neon Social Club South Shie, Naim ST, NE32 4 Jarrow, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RadProWrestling

Sun, Sep 10 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – Corn Exchange, King ST, MK40 1 Bedford, Bedfordshire, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Sun, Sep 10 – Defy Wrestling – Temple Theatre, Tacoma, WA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/defynw

Wed, Sep 13 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Sep 13 – Wrestle Arts – Pleasant Crossing Elementary School, 3030 N 125 W, Whiteland, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/officialwrestlearts

Wed, Sep 13 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Sep 13 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Sep 13 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Sep 14 – Micro Championship Wrestling – High Dive, 210 SW 2nd Ave, Suite A, Gainesville, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/MicroChampionshipWrestling

Thu, Sep 14 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Sep 14 – Smash – Fanshawe Student Union, 1001 Fanshawe College Blvd, London, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Thu, Sep 14 – Anarchy Pro Wrestling UK – Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross RD, SE14 6TY London, UK – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/WeAreAnarchyPro

Thu, Sep 14 – ICW – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 7 pm

Fri, Sep 15-Sat, Sep 16 – WAW – Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen ST, NR3 1JD Norwich, Norfolk, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE

Fri, Sep 15 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Phoenix Pro – The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington ST, Petaluma, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ppwpetaluma

Fri, Sep 15 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Sep 15 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Cocoa Expo Sports Center, 500 Friday RD, Cocoa, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment

Fri, Sep 15 – Manor Pro Wrestling – Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL – ManorProWrestling.com

Fri, Sep 15 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Sep 15 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Burgerhaus Oppau, Rosenthalstrabe 4, Ludwigshafen, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Outlaw Wrestling – Chubby’s Warehouse Bar and Grill, 1022 E Broadway, Alton, IL – 6 pm

Fri, Sep 15 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army of Evansville, 1040 N Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7 pm

Fri, Sep 15 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Sep 15 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Sep 15 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Aroostook Centre Mall, Presque Isle, ME – 3 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Fri, Sep 15 – National Federation of Wrestling – American Legion, Norway, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Fri, Sep 15 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Sep 15 – Mainstream Wrestling – Prospect Place, 22 Prospect ST, Doaktown, New Brunswick – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/MainStream-Wrestling-NB-1562274294041730

Fri, Sep 15 – Dynasty – Elks Lodge, 8 4th Ave, Amsterdam, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/Wearethedynasty

Fri, Sep 15 – Ring Wars Carolina – Priscilla King Arena, 612 2nd ST, Lumberton, NC - facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina

Fri, Sep 15 – Chilanga Mask/Rockstar Pro – 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm

Fri, Sep 15 – Classic Championship Wrestling – 223 McLeod ST, Parkhill, ON – 8 pm - classic-championship-wrestling.com

Fri, Sep 15 – Pure Wrestling Association – Red Chevron, 34 Elizabeth ST, Guelph, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Red Rock Wrestling – Stratford Town Hall Gymnasium, 234 Shakespeare DR, Stratford, Prince Edward Island – 7 pm - facebook.com/redrockwrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Source Wrestling – Destiny Church, 1120 Pollokshaws RD, Shawlands, Glasgow, Scotland – 6:30 pm

Fri, Sep 15 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Sep 15 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Sep 15 – Resolute Pro Wrestling – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/ResoluteWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Sep 15 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Sep 15 – VIP Wrestling – The Rail Club, 3101 Joyce DR, Fort Worth, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/VIPWrestlingDallas

Fri, Sep 15 – Ironfist Wrestling – ?, Halesowen, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Fri, Sep 15 – LDN – Hanger Farm Arts Centre, Aikman Lane, Totton, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Sep 15 – RISE – Epic Studios, Norwich, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/shimmerwomen

Fri, Sep 15 – Total Combat Wrestling/New Force Wrestling – St. Martin’s Primary School, West Drayton, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/TotalCombatWrestling2006

Fri, Sep 15 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling – Strode College Sports Centre, Church RD, BA16 0AB Street, Somerset, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/UltimateProWrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – WAW – Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen ST, NR3 1JD Norwich, Norfolk, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE

Fri, Sep 15 – Welsh Wrestling – Garw Valley Leisure Centre, Old Station Yard, CF32 8 Brigend, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Sep 15 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Sep 15 – Brew City Wrestling – KC West Allis, 1800 S 92nd ST, West Allis, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Sep 16 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Lafayette Recreation Center, Lafayette, AL - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Rockey City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Lucha Libre Arizona – Fiestas Patrias, Phoenix, AZ - facebook.com/LLApromotions

Sat, Sep 16 – Flemish Wrestling Force – Cultuurcentrum ‘t Schaliken Herentals, Grote Markt 35, 2200 Herentals, Belgium – 7 pm - facebook.com/flemishwrestlingforce

Sat, Sep 16 – Elite Championship Championship Wrestling – Sapperton Pensioners Hall, 318 Keary ST, New Westminster, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/EliteCanadianChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Empire Wrestling Federation – VFW Post 8737, 2018 Foothill Blvd, San Bernardino, CA – 7 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Orange County Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 716, 3252 Florista ST, Los Alamitos, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/Orangecountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – Oceanside Boys & Girls Club, 401 Country Club LA, Oceanside, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Colorado Springs Wrestling – Hillside Community CEnter, 925 S Institute ST, Colorado Springs, CO – 7 pm - facebook.com/CSwrestling719

Sat, Sep 16 – Dynamite Championship Wrestling – Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front ST, Milford, DE – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/dcwprowrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Rampage Pro Wrestling – Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE – 6 pm - facebook.com/rampageprowrestlingdover

Sat, Sep 16 – ACW – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Meadowlawn Middle School, St. Petersburg, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sat, Sep 16 – Platinum Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Athletik Club Wrestling – Athletik Club 1892, Waidallee 8, 69469 Weinhem, Germany - facebook.com/acwpro

Sat, Sep 16 – German Hurricane Wrestling – Gernsheim Stadthalle, Georg-Schafer-Platz 1, Gernsheim, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/GermanHurricaneWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – NWA Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Sep 16 – Platinum Championship Wrestling – Porter Memorial Gymnasium, Village Gem Event Center, 2201 Main ST, Porterdale, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/platinumchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – WrestleMerica – Freedom Powersports, 755 Industrial Blvd, McDonough, GA – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Wrestle Club – Special Olympics Idaho, 199 E 52nd ST, Garden City, ID – 2 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, Sep 16 – Chicago Style Wrestling – Edison Park Inn, 6715 N Olmsted Ave, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ChicagoStyleWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 1401 N 8th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Sep 16 – Proving Ground Pro – Town Square, Petersburg, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/PGPwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Sep 16 – Fire Pro Wrestling – Impact Christian Church, 7071 BRoadway, Merillville, IN – 6:30 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Intense Championship Wrestling – Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds Coliseum, 1010 Teal RD, Lafayette, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/jesseicw.ortega

Sat, Sep 16 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Sep 16 – RCW – Battell Community Center, 904 N Main ST, Mishawaka, IN – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Adriatic Special Combat Academy – Via Piusano, 2, 24030 Almenno San Bartolomeo BG, Italy – 6 pm - facebook.com/ASCAwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Total Combat Wrestling – ?, Italy - facebook.com/TotalCombatWrestling2006

Sat, Sep 16 – Universal Chamnpionship Wrestling – Ownesboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave, Owensboro, KY – 5 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Aroostook Centre Mall, 830 Main ST, Presque Isle, ME – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, Sep 16 – Global Independent Wrestling – Eastern Maine Community College, 354 Hogan RD, Bangor, ME – 4 pm - facebook.com/G.I.W.NOW/

Sat, Sep 16 – CMLL – Arena Mexico, Calle Doctor Lavista, 06720 Cuauhtemoc, Distrito Federal, Mexico – 5 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Fraser Lions Club, 34540 Utiva RD, Fraser, MI – 4 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Sep 16 – Universyl Wrestling Enterprizes – Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell ST, Cadillac, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

Sat, Sep 16 – Independent Wrestling International – Coon Rapids American Legion Post 334, 11640 Crooked Lake Blvd W, Coon Rapids, MN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Wrestling-International-123801014365624

Sat, Sep 16 – Atomic Force Wrestling – Independence Volunteer Fire Department, 5480 Highway 305, Coldwater, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/Atomicforcewrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – NWE – Natoaganeg School, 11 Riverview RD E, Eel Ground, New Brunswick – 7 pm – NWEProWrestling.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Pro Wrestling Magic – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingMagic

Sat, Sep 16 – Tier 1 Wrestling – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergren Ave, Clifton, NJ – 3 pm - facebook.com/T1Wrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Modern Vintage Wrestling – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Sep 16 – Premier Wrestling Xperience – Shelby City Parks, 850 W Sumter ST, Shelby, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Ring Wars Carolina – Priscilla King Arena, 612 2nd ST, Lumberton, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina

Sat, Sep 16 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Zone Sports – Ebyao Gym, 208 S Center ST, Hildebran, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/zonesportsathletics

Sat, Sep 16 – Maximum Assault Wrestling – St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1140 W River RD N, Elyria, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/Maximum-Assault-Wrestling-261990134008921

Sat, Sep 16 – New Era of Wrestling – 1900 Carlton RD, Parma, OH – 6 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Premiere Wrestling Alliance – PWA School of Pro Wrestling, 737 Slocum Ave, Lancaster, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWAOhio

Sat, Sep 16 – Real Action Pro Wrestling – Highland Center, 14 Highland Ave, Struthers, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/RealActionProWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Remix Pro Wrestling – Marietta Middle School, 242 N 7th ST, Marietta, OH – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/remixprowrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – World Bigtime Wrestling – Skyway Rec Sports, 525 Earlwood Ave, Oregon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldbigtimewrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe ST S, Oshawa, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Eclipse-633966616641335

Sat, Sep 16 – United Wrestling Entertainment – Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S College Ave, Tahlequah, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/uwe09

Sat, Sep 16 – Pure Wrestling Association – Alpine Club of Kitchener, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – International Wrestling Cartel – Shannock Valley Youth Center, 209 Cowanshannock Ave, Rural Valley, PA – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Legacy Wrestling – LANCO Field House, 1901 Miller RD, East Petersburg, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/LegacyStartsHere

Sat, Sep 16 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – Blair County Convention Center, 1 Convention Center DR, Altoona, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PhoenixProfessionalWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – PPW – 601 N Laurel ST, Hazleton, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PPWWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Ryse Wrestling – 1952 University DR, Lemont Furnace, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/rysewrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – FLQ – Bain Mathieu, 2915 Ontario ST Est, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/FLQWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Sep 16 – Pro Wrestling Scotland – Shotts Community Centre, ML7 5 Shotts, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Scotland-864888266999474

Sat, Sep 16 – Golden Corner Wrestling – Walhalla Middle, 151 Razorback LN, Walhalla, SC – 6 pm - facebook.com/GoldenCornerWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Sep 16 – AIWF Mid-South/Midsouth Elite Pro Wrestling – ?, Memphis, TN - facebook.com/aiwfmidsouth, facebook.com/MidsouthEliteProWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Sep 16 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Sep 16 – SPCW – SPCW Sportatorium, 157 Myers LN, LaFollette, TN – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Sep 16 – Southern Wrestling Superstars – Lexington-Henderson County Fairgrounds, Lexington, TN – 5 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Sep 16 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Sep 16 – Rampage Wrestling – Sun N Fun, 6204 Elgin Ave, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Reality of Wrestling – World Gym Texas City, 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expry, Ste 4000, Texas City, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/RealityOfWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – VIP Wrestling – The Gym, 921 W Mayfield RD Suite 112, Arlington, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/VIPWrestlingDallas

Sat, Sep 16 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emerson Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Sep 16 – AIWF England/HCW – The Barn Venue, Bewdley Hotel, Bewdley, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Sep 16 – Britannia Wrestling Promotions – Denbigh Town Hall, Crown Lane, LL16 3TB Denbigh, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Discovery Wrestling – Edinburgh Corn Exchange, 11 Newmarket RD, EH14 1RJ Edinburgh, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Evolution Wrestling – Wotton Hall Social Club, 138 Barnwood RD, GL43JS Gloucester, Gloucestershire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – GOOD Wrestling – The Craufurd Arms, 59 Stratford RD, MK12 5LT Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Goodwrestlinguk

Sat, Sep 16 – LDN – Dover Town HAll, Biggin ST, Dover, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sat, Sep 16 – Reloaded Championship Wrestling Alliance – Rainham, Essex, RM13 London, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RCWAWrestling

Sat, Sep 16 – Wrestle Midlands – Rowley Learning Campus, B65 9AN Rowley Regis, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestleMidlands2008

Sat, Sep 16 – Defy – 47 St. Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 16 – AIWF Mega Pro Wrestling – Racine Fire Department, 400 Volunteer ST, Racine, WV – 8 pm - facebook.com/pages/Mega-pro-wrestling/395090393874121

Sun, Sep 17 – Lucha Libre – Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer ST, Denver, CO – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaLibreLaughs

Sun, Sep 17 – Legendary Action Wrestling – White Eagle Social Club, Bridgeport, CT – 3 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryActionWrestling

Sun, Sep 17 – WWN Style Battle – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 7 pm

Sun, Sep 17 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Sep 17 – FIGHT – Montgomery Community Media, 7548 Standish PL, Rockville, MD – 12 pm - facebook.com/fightprowrestling

Sun, Sep 17 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Sep 17 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Sep 17 – uXwa – uXwa Arena, 4470 Ridge RD, Brooklyn, OH – 2 pm - facebook.com/theuxwa

Sun, Sep 17 – Courage Pro Wrestling – Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, 880 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/courageprowrestling

Sun, Sep 17 – Hogtown Pro Wrestling – Rockpile, 5555 Dundas ST W, Toronto, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/HogtownPro

Sun, Sep 17 – Smash – Franklin Horner Community Centre, 432 Horner Ave, Toronto, ON – 2 pm

Sun, Sep 17 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Sep 17 – Chikara – The Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 3 pm - chikarapro.com

Sun, Sep 17 – Bytown Championship Wrestling – Robert Guertin Centre, 125 Rue de Carillon, Gatinaeu, QC – 7 pm - facebook.com/BytownWrestling

Sun, Sep 17 – Futureshock Wrestling – 53two, 8 Albion ST, M1 5LN Manchester, UK – 6 and 9:30 pm - facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Sun, Sep 17 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 Academy Newcastle, Westgate RD, NE1 1SW Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Sep 17 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Casino Rooms Nightclub, Blue Boar Ln, Rochester, ME1 1PD Kent, UK – 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Sep 17 – London Lucha League – Resistance Gallery, 265 Poser ST, Bethnal Green, E2 9RF London, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/LondonLuchaLeague

Sun, Sep 17 – Lucha Forever – Birmingham City Centre, Birmingham, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Sun, Sep 17 – Raging Falcon Pro Wrestling – Trowbridge Civic Centre, St. Stephens PL, BA14 8AH Trowbridge, Wiltshire, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/RagingFalconPW

Sun, Sep 17 – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Cedars Upper School, Mentmore RD, LU7 2AE Leighton Buzzard, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/SacrificePro

Sun, Sep 17 – Legacy Pro Wrestling – Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall, 1920 S 37th ST, Milwaukee, WI – 2 pm - facebook.com/legacyprowi