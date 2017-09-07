NXT Recap

NXT Arena

Orlando, Florida

Air Date: September 6th, 2017

Tonight on NXT, Asuka returns to make a statement about her future and Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno are set to settle their differences in a no disqualification match.

To that end, tonight begins with a video montage of the recent friction between Itami and Ohno setting up tonight’s big main event.

Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to the show and highlights the big events on the card, Ohno, Itami main event and Asuka’s return after Takeover. Andrade “Cien” Almas will kick off the action tonight. Almas makes his entrance with Selena Vega but she quickly veers off to go sit-in on commentary and Percy Watson is a little shaken up by it. Ranallo takes the opportunity to introduce Watson and Nigel McGuinness to round out commentary.

Strangely, Ranallo asks Vega what she thinks of the arrivals of Kyle O’Reiley, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole. Vega doesn’t care as long they don’t mess with Almas. Watson asks about her relationship with Andrade. She explains they are friends from their days in Mexico and he asked her to help with his career.

Cezar Bononi makes his entrance. The announce table brings up the fact that Bononi has a win over Almas but it is pointed out that Almas now seems to be refocused. Watson wants to know if there is anything extra to their relationship –like he has a shot- and Vega shoots him down.

Match 1: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Cezar Bononi

Almas asked for this match to avenge his loss to Bononi and he starts the match by backing him into a corner and absolutely crunching him with a right hand. Almas continues to pour it on with a baseball slide dropkick and some serious knee strikes.

Bononi ducks back after ducking move and countering with a hard clothesline. Benoni tries to pick up Almas for a bodyslam but its blocked and Almas tries to set him for the neckbreaker. Bononi was able to counter this with a surprise small package for two. This angers Almas who takes control for good with a vicious back-elbow. Vega then called for the finish and Almas nailed the hammerlock DDT for the win.

Winner: Andrade :”Cien” Almas

We turn our attention now to the attack of Drew McIntyre that closed last week’s show. They show the footage and cut to NXT General Manager, William Regal who puts an end to the attacks outside the ring of O’Reiley, Fish and Cole. He does say that they can be part of the roster as long as their fighting takes place in the ring.

A split screen of Ohno and Itami preparing takes us to our first commercial break.

We return to find an NXT interviewer camped outside Asuka’s dressing room. All of a sudden, Velveteen Dream appears. He says the ambiance is not quite right for him to speak yet but he wants to address someone he saw at Takeover so he will speak soon.

In the arena, Lars Sullivan makes his entrance for our next bout, a three-on-one handicap match. The three opponents are already awaiting their fate in the ring. They setup to start it one-on-one but Sullivan tells the ref he wants all three at once.

Match 2: Lars Sullivan vs. Jake James, Alfred Watkins and Ricky Martinez.

Sullivan double clotheslines two guys then starts tossing everyone around the ring. The network replay has a bad edit here and cuts out the rest of the match but Lars Sullivan did dominate. Hopefully someone reports the error and they fix it for future streamings.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

The Sullivan match was edited out and replaced with the recap of Sanity getting jumped in the parking lot last week by Cole, Fish and O’Reiley. Eric Young has something to say on this matter.

Young welcomes the trio to NXT and says their actions attacking them at Takeover will prove to be a mistake because they don’t care about reputation, all Sanity cares about is… Alexander Wolfe finshes off the sentence with a high-pitched, “…Chaos.”

Back in the arena, we are set for women’s diviion action as Zeda makes her entrance. The announcers put over Zeda’s previous MMA training while her opponent, Sonya Deville made her way to the ring.

Match 3: Zeda vs. Sonya Deville

As you would expect from two women with fighting expierence, they opened the match amateur wrestling until Deville caught Zeda with a spear. Zeda rolled to the floor so Deville through her back in the ring. Zeda tried to throw a kick but Deville blocked it and threw a kick of her own. She then locked in a triangle armbar for the tap-out win.

Winner: Sonya Deville

Mauro Ranallo says Asuka’s announcement is coming later in the show but, coming up next, is Hideo Itami vs. Kassius Ohno as the show goes to break.

We come back to a videotape of a conversation caught earlier today with William Regal and Ruby Riot. Riot asks for a hadicap match against Billie Kaye and Peyton Royce. Regal denies that request but grants her a tag bout if she finds a partner.

In the arena, Kassius Ohno makes his entrance. Hideo Itami makes his entrance and we are under way.

Match 4: Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami in a no disqualification match.

Ohno takes control early until Itami reverses a whip sending Ohno to the apron. Itami then runs Ohno into the post, causing him to bounce off the ring steps to the floor. Itami rams Ohno into the steps and follows up in the ring with a series of kicks. Itami tries a pin after a hesitation dropkick but Ohno is out at two. Itami and Ohno fight over a chair, Ohno goes for the rolling elbow but Itami blocks it with the chair. Ohno rolls on the mat in pain as the show heads to another commercial.

We return to find Itami kicking Ohno in the face and Kassius getting fired up. Ohno fires back on Itami with a clotheslinr followed by a Shining Wizard. Ohno follows with a senton splash and goes for a neckbreaker. Itami blocks the neckbreaker and snaps the arm of Ohno and tries to set for the GTS. Ohno blocks the GTS and hits his own off the shoulders rolling elbow that knocks Itami to the floor.

They battle up the ramp up the ramp and Ohno sets up Itami for a suplex only to have it reversed into a fisherman’s suplex on the ramp by Itami. Hideo tries to end it in the ring with a corner hesitation dropkick into a chair but Ohno slips out after a two and a half.

Ohno tries to fire back on Itami and Itami tries a low blow. When Ohno catches the foot, Itami pokes the eyes and sets for the GTS. Ohno slips the GTS and nails Itami with a low blow followed by a rolling elbow for the win.

Winner: Kassius Ohno

Asuka’s return is next as we go to commercial.

We return to hear the major matches for next week: the tag match is on for Ruby Riot and a partner against Peyton Royce and Billie Kaye. In addition, the United Kingdom championship is on the line as Pete Dunne defends against Wolfgang.

William Regal is in the ring to introduce the NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka.

Asuka is in full babyface mode for her promo as Ranallo acknowledges her broken collarbone. The fans chant for her. Asuka says she loves NXT and has grown as a performer during her time there. Regal interjects and puts her over as one of the greatest WWE Champions in history. Regal than announces that he is negotiating with yhe GMs of Raw and Smackdown and thatAsuka is stepping down as champion. Regal says that soon, the world will know what we already know; the NXT Universe join Asuka in the, “No one is ready for Asuka” line. The “Thank You Asuka!!” chant starts as all the sperstars emerge from the back to give her a big sendoff. Asuka closes her comments by saying she is NXT and will take the NXT Universe with her wherever she ends up.

Ember Moon then makes her way to the ring and the two women hug it out effectively ending their feud. The show closes with the presentation of roses from Triple H. He announces her again and the “ You Deserve it Chants” close the show for this week.