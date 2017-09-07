MAE YOUNG CLASSIC’S REAL LIFE WONDER WOMAN SANTANA GARRETT SET FOR MLW’S OCTOBER WRESTLING EVENT

th. ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Fresh off of competing in WWE’s Mae Young Classic, “the real life Wonder Woman” Santana Garrett is confirmed to compete at MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night October 5

Earlier today on the Steve Austin Show Unleashed , MLW CEO Court Bauer broke the news that Santana Garrett will be competing on Major League Wrestling’s October wrestling event.

A second-generation wrestler mentored by Scott Hall and Larry Zbyszko, Santana is a former Wonder of Stardom Champion.

Awing crowds from Japan to Europe to America with her Shining Star Press (handspring moonsault), this fierce athlete has the distinction of being one of the most in-demand women in the sport.

“It’s very important to me and Major League Wrestling that we give a platform to the best and Santana is definitely in that conversation. She’s a great athlete and is an inspiration to so many,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

MVP vs. Sami Callihan

Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Also signed to compete: Santana Garrett, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Several more matches showcasing today and tomorrow’s best wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

th with Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5with Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv

Buy tickets to MLW: One-Shot today at http://www.mlw.eventbrite.com

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event.

After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

