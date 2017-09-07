Live from my all-new office, it’s time to take a look at the Crimson Flagship.

The show opened with a flashback to the confrontation between John Cena nad Roman Reigns. As a former instructor in cutting promos, I have to admit that Cena blew away The Big Dog with his words. Cena may be slowing down, in the ring, but he still kicks it on the stick.

John Cena vs Jason Jordan (Angle)

The Finish:

John almost won with a Sunset Flip. He then went all Vintage. STF! Jason converted it into a Crippler Crossface. Rolling Overhead Northern Lights Suplexes by Jason. John twisted during an Olympic Slam attempt. AA!

Your Winner: John Cena

Raw Score: 3.5 out of a possible 5

Roman Reigns came out and trash talked John for taking 20 minutes to beat Jason. Both men disrespected each othe and John won that round of Running the Numbers. John has a lot of respect for just about everyone, including Miz. However, he can’t respect Roman. John was ready to beat some sense into Reigns. Roman called out John but Cena just rested on the ropes. Roman admitted he lost all respect for Cena. Time to commercials (ok, I need to upgrade my HULU account to get past these darn things).

Jeff Hardy vs The Miz

Intercontinental Title Match

The Finish:

Jeff put down Miz with Whisper in the Win and headed up top for a Swanton. The Miz-tourage got involved and Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Matt Hardy were all ejected from ringside.

Miz unloaded with Danielson/IT Kicks. Jeff with the Corner Dropkick to pull a two. Miz tripped Jeff as he ran on the apron. Miz tried for a pin but settled for the Figure Four. Jeff fought like a madman to escape. Jawbreaker by Jeff brought him a two. He might have had three if Miz hadn’t grabbed the bottom rope. Miz was sent sailing out of the ring. Modified Poetry in Motion, using the ring steps to launch from. Maryse helped Miz to roll out of the way of the Swanton.

Miz converted the Twist of Fate into the Skull Crushing Finale to retain his title. Excellent match.

Your Winner: The Miz

Raw Score: 3.75

We saw how Alexa Bliss won back the Women’s title, only to get annihilated by Nia Jax.

Why is Sasha going to fight Alexa instead of Nia? Nia came into the office and went off on Kurt for not giving her the shot. Emma walked in and said she was more important. Emma wanted a shot a the title. The two women were ready to go but Kurt slowed them down. Kurt set up a tag match with those two teaming against Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss. If Sasha and Alexa win, it will remain a regular one-on-one match. If the other team wins, they get added to the match to make it a Fatal Four Way.

After a quick break, Sasha and Alexa argued about the upcoming match. Alexa told Sasha to check her ego at the door and focus on keeping Nia and Emma out of the match.

Finn Balor was in the ring. He did the Too Sweet Bullet Club thing to get a huge pop. Balor was upset at Bray Wyatt for costing him an IC title match. Finn was ready for Bray Wyatt. He was not afraid of Bray. “I don’t run from my demons because sometimes I become them”.

Bray came on the Tron and rambled on about hunting and putting down his weapon. He then asked Finn to put away his weapon of The Demon to face him at No Mercy. Run Rabbit Run.

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax and Emma

Tag Team match with special stipulations

Highlights:

Sasha did most of the work in this match. When Alexa finally did get in the ring, she tore into Emma. Emma hit a Big Boot and tried to reach her partner. Bliss wanted a pin but got only a two. Sasha came back in by forced tag. Snap Mare by Sasha. Double Knee Slide to pull a two. Bow and Arrow by Sasha.

Bliss came back in and they hit a Double Suplex on Emma to get a two count. Bliss stood on Emma’s hair and pulled up on the arms. Bliss then choked Emma on the ropes. Corner Kicks by the women’s champion. Snap Mare and Rear Chin Lock by Lil Miss Bliss. Emma fought free but Bliss slammed Emma down, hard. Bliss wasted a lot of time to go for Twisted Bliss. Emma scooted out of the way. Jawbreaker by Emma and tag to Nia.

Bliss backed up but then slapped Nia. Nia screamed and exploded on the smaller Bliss. Elbow Drops by Nia. Bliss smacked Nia in the face and tried for a Sling Blade DDT but it was blocked. Sasha rushed in to help Bliss following a SSamoan Drop. Bliss kicked away and tagged out to Sasha. Sasha flew off the top but got caught. Nia missed the Butt Drop. Slider Knee by Sasha. Banks set for the BankStatement but couldn’t lock it in. Emma got the tag and made the pin after a Leg Drop by Nia.

Your Winners: Emma and Nia Jax

Raw Score: 3.0

After the match, Nia laid out Emma with the Samoan Drop.

Renee Young interviewed Braun Strowman. Braun was about to face Big Show in a steel cage. Braun knew the Steel Cage Match was a recipe for destruction. Braun was ready to send a message to several people, including Brock Lesnar. “No Matter where the Monster goes, destruction follows”.

Raw did a touching video package about their work with Children’s Cancer. Had me in tears. I may never have children but I have some very special little men and women in my family and I can’t imagine how I would feel if they had to go through what those kids do. I applaud them for being so strong.

After seeing the ring implosion from the match between Big Show and Braun Strowman, the reff of that match was interviewed. He was amazed at that battle and he was nervous about tonight.

Renee then interviewed Big Show. Show has shaved off the beard again. He looked strange. Show talked abaout his history with steel cages. Show sounded so confident.Show said Braun would have to break him to put him out, for good.

Braun Strowman vs Big Show

Steel Cage Match

Highlights:

The ring was double reinforced for this war. Big Boot by Braun. Braun slammed Show into the cage and then Splashed him, over and over. KO Punch by Show. Raw went to break.

Show tried to climb out of the cage. He stopped and kicked Braun. Super Savage Elbow by Show! Holy Sweet Baby Jesus! 1-2-no. Show inched towards the door to win this one. He didn’t make it. Braun slammed the door into Show’s skull. Braun stepped over Show to try and leave. Show grabbed the door and busted Braun in the face with it.

Double Shoulder Tackles and both men were down and almost out. Braun blocked the Chokeslam and hit a DDT. 2 count. Braun hit multiple Headbutts but Show almost put Braun through the mat with an epic Chokeslam. 2 count, one more time. Show cocked his fist but Braun ducked the KO Punch. Show threw Braun into the cage wall. Show headed to the corner and started to climb.

Braun caught him and they fought on the ropes. Braun pulled Show down and drove him into the caage. The cage wall was starting to come apart. Superplex! Braun with the Bulldog Bounce to take this one home.

Your Winner: Brraun Strowman

Raw Score: 3.75

Braun got hte house microphone and said after what he just did to Show, what did hte fans think would happen to Brock Lesnar? Braun promised that Brock would suffer the same fate as Show, at No Mercy. Braun started to leave but turned back arond. “Time to go to pasture, old man”. Braun then did the Bulldog Bounce thing to send Show through the cage!

