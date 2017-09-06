Veteran “Bubba The Bulldog” To Debut For KSWA This Saturday Night

By Trapper Tom Leturgey

Pittsburgh–In 2017, the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance (KSWA) Championship Committee has opened the Most Exclusive Roster in Independent Wrestling just enough to allow in respected veterans and some of the best up-and-coming talent in the western Pennsylvania landscape. As Pittsburgh’s only professional wrestling organization, it is imperative for the KSWA to keep the Krazies engaged.

After months of negotiations, the KSWA Championship Committee and Owner Bobby O announced that Bubba the Bulldog will debut this Saturday Night in tag team competition. Bubba’s tag team partner is set to be another veteran of the western Pennsylvania scene who has already made an impact in the KSWA this year, Dennis Gregory. Bubba and Gregory are set to take on “The Enigma” Lucio Deveer and the 7-foot-tall, Jack Massacre.

Bubba the Bulldog is no green horn, even if he has wrestled in the city of Pittsburgh for some time. Bubba began his wrestling career in 1995 and wrestled for some of Western PA’s premier organizations in those early days. Many times, he wrestled alongside and tagged with Gregory. The two were known as premier players during that time.

Throughout the early 2000’s, Bubba would take on all comers in towns like McKees Rocks, McKeesport, Mt. Oliver and West Mifflin to name a few. Bubba also made appearances at the Deaf Wrestlefest super shows produced by Ken Jugan over the years.

Along the way, he would land roles on radio and become a family man and entrepreneur. He’d own stake in some of the region’s best eateries, and most recently a fine hamburger establishment outside of Bridgeville that bears his name. For many, he remains a trusted morning commute companion on 100.7 FM. However, Bubba steps onto the Pittsburgh main stage once again this Saturday.

The team of Bubba and Gregory will not have the services of manager Mayor Mysteryon Saturday. The KSWA Manager of Champions is reportedly “on assignment,” and perhaps looking to add to his stable, which has undergone changes in recent months.

The addition of Bubba comes following the KSWA’s introduction of Lord Zoltan, Mayor Mystery, T-Rantula, Gregory and Sheriff Steele in recent years. The local, long-time veterans have been supplemented with younger wrestlers like MV Young, Remy Levay, David Lawless, Zak Hunter and BROhemoth. Others like Yinza and “Big Country” Matt McGraw have also debuted.

This Saturday marks another momentous occasion for the KSWA. It is the 100th event held at the former Moose Lodge along 51st Street in the Lawrenceville neighborhood within the city of Pittsburgh. Now called Spirit, the building housed professional wrestling in Pittsburgh from 2004 until 2014. The KSWA returned in 2016, but made the “KSWA Arena” its “home” once again in 2017.

In other matches, KSWA Heavyweight Champion Mitch Napier takes on one-time, former champion “Big” Mike Malachi. The VIPs—Shawn Blanchard and Lou Martin—challenge T-Rantula and The Jester for the KSWA tag team championships. Justin Sane defends the 5-Star Championship in a “Wild Card Challenge” against four KSWA Megastars—Harley T. Morris, “King” Del Douglas, Shane Starr and Kris Kash. Lord Zoltan faces off against Bobby Badfingers, and MV Young takes on Remy Levay, plus much more. Card is subject to change.