RISE and Bellatrix Join Forces for WARRIORS RISE September 15

RISE – Developing Tomorrow’s Women Athletes, the hybrid developmental seminar and live events concept based in the Chicago market and affiliated with SHIMMER Women Athletes joins forces with Bellatrix Female Warriors and World Association of Wrestling to present RISE 4/Bellatrix 26 – WARRIORS RISE Friday, September 15 in Norwich, England. This event offers unprecedented development opportunity for active and aspiring wrestlers though RISE’s World Class Development Seminar. The Live Event boasts an incredibly unique combination of talents from multiple promotions.

The World Class Development Seminar takes place at WAW World Headquarters in Norwich, England and begins at 7 AM, offering 6+ hours of training. Facilitating this Seminar, making herself available for the first time ever to independent talents is Madusa, aka WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze. Co-facilitating this Seminar will be one of the standouts of WWE’s Mae Young Classic and reigning SHIMMER Champion “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez. Cost for this Seminar is £100.00. Though RISE Live Events are centered around women’s wrestling, this Seminar is open to both women and men as well as those performing other roles such as announcers, commentators and managers.

For the women of this Seminar, the stakes are quite high. Several prominent minds in independent women’s wrestling will be on hand and evaluating talent including SHIMMER Executive Producer Dave Prazak, Promoters Ricky and Saraya Knight of Bellatrix and WAW, RISE Executive Producer Kevin Harvey and more. After Seminar evaluation, one participant will be chosen to be flown to the US at RISE’s expense to be part of RISE 5 – RISING SUN Friday, November 10 in Berwyn, IL.

“International promotion is a huge, necessary step as we try to develop a true global pipeline of talent for independent wrestling worldwide,” said Kevin Harvey. Harvey added, “This opportunity for European talent for perspective alone from Madusa and Mercedes is profound. And very real potential to be flown to the US at our expense is there. RISE 5 – RISING SUN precedes the next tapings of SHIMMER. Though no guarantees are implied, the selected talent will not be flown home until AFTER the SHIMMER tapings have concluded. I would not want an international talent to potentially miss opportunities that may arise because we flew them home early.”

After the Seminar, the RISE and Bellatrix crew moves on to Epic Studios to present WARRIORS RISE on iPPV, available at wrestlingpipeline.com/ippv . This card is truly one of a kind, featuring talents from WWE’s Mae Young Classic, GFW Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor in addition to stars of SHIMMER Bellatrix and RISE. Priced, at only £7.50 (under $10 US), this card boasts a tremendous value in advertised matches and appearances.

Bellatrix World Title

Champion Alex Windsow vs. Lory vs. Queen Maya

SHIMMER Champion “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez vs. British Ladies Champion Skarlett

Phoenix of RISE Championship

Champion Shotzi Blackheart vs. Chelsea Green (aka, IMPACT’s Laurel Van Ness)

Shax vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Jetta vs. The Voodoo Queen Amarah

“The Hardcore Princess” Jewells Malone vs. Dominita

Saraya and Nikki Knight vs. Leia Elise and Innocence

Also appearing: IMPACT Knockout “The Demon Assassin” Rosemary and former Phoenix of RISE Champion Dust (Collectively known as Paradise Lost), Erin Angel and El Deluna (representing Angelics), Special Appearance by Madusa and more!

Card Subject to Change

Tickets are still available at wawuk.com

RISE – Developing Tomorrow’s Women Athletes is a professional wrestling developmental and live event company based in Naperville, IL. Since its debut November 10, 2016, RISE has promoted Seminars and Events in the Chicago Market, the Los Angeles Market and Norwich, England.

RISE provides World Class Development Seminars to active and aspiring professional wrestlers as well as performers of all roles in wrestling events. RISE facilitators have included Saraya Knight, Colt Cabana, Michael Elgin, Ace Steel, Rosemary, Kevin Harvey, Dr. Tom Prichard, Madison Eagles, Mercedes Martinez, and Madusa.