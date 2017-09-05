JEFF JARRETT TAKES INDEFINITE LEAVE OF ABSENSE

Posted September 5th, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

Jeff Jarrett will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from Global Force Wrestling/Impact Wrestling to deal with personal matters according to a statement posted at ImpactWrestling.com this afternoon.

The full statement reads: “Effective immediately, Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as Chief Creative Officer to focus on personal matters. Jeff will be available on a consultative basis as needed.”

