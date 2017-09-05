

FANTASY SLAM PROWRESTLING FANTASY CAMP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVaOJtlLa9g&feature=youtu.be

There have been Fantasy Camps for every other support, now you get your live your Pro Wrestling Fantasy. Fantasy Slam is the perfect place for anyone 18-81 to live out the fantasy of being a pro wrestler by actually stepping into the ring with famous wrestling stars!

Get managed by Jimmy Hart, don the make-up and shoulder pads to become a Road Warrior, or be a guest in The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts. All this and more is waiting for you at Fantasy Slam Pro Wrestling Fantasy Camp located in fabulous Las Vegas!

Wrestle against your favorite wrestling stars in a safe, professional environment tailor made to make you look like a superstar. Each 3 day fantasy camp is limited to 6 attendees in the ring, learning and doing things that you have dreamed of. Cut promos, hit the ropes, get in character and prepare to get in the ring with your favorites!

Head coaches Sinn Bodhi (formerly known as: Kizarny WWE & Sinn/New Church TNA) and D’Lo Brown will take you step by step in putting together a fun and safe wrestling match that you can’t wait to show your friends and family!

After 2 days of learning by safely doing, it’s time for the main event! On day 3 you will have a full match with your wrestling superstar. Each camp features a different superstar for you to get in the ring with. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Chavo Guerrero, Al Snow, The Vampire Warrior and others will be among the stars you can pick your fantasy camp with.

Here is what you will get:

Pick a costume

Create the wrestling character you want to be

Learn the moves

Get photos with your coaches and superstars

DVD of your match, your promos and training highlights

Get in the ring and wrestle with or against or favorite legend and WIN!

You are a CHAMPION at Fantasy Slam!

For more details check out: www.FantasySlamProWrestling.com or email FantasySlamWrestling@gmail.com

Interview and press requests please email:

FantasySlamWrestling@gmail.com