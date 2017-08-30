Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country.

** Wrestling on Facebook LIVE! Add your stream at facebook.com/groups/WatchLiveWrestling!

** Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com, Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper.

Wed, Aug 30 – Catch Wrestling – Sporthalle Alphenstrabe, Otto-Holzbauer-Strabe 5, Salzburg, Austria – 7 pm - facebook.com/championsnightcatchwrestling

Wed, Aug 30 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Aug 30 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Aug 30 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Aug 30 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Aug 30 – XWA – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, W. Warwick, RI

Wed, Aug 30 – Welsh Wrestling – De Valance Pavillion, Upper Frog ST, SA70 7 Tenby, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Thu, Aug 31 – Catch Wrestling – Messehalle Klagenfurt, Wortherseehalle, Austria – 7 pm - facebook.com/championsnightcatchwrestling

Thu, Aug 31 – East Bay Pro Wrestling – 110 2nd Ave S, #D8, Pacheco, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EBPWrestling

Thu, Aug 31 – Dragon Con Wrestling – Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtrtee ST NE, Atlanta, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/DCWBrand

Thu, Aug 31 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Aug 31 – AAW – Berwyn Eagles 2125, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Thu, Aug 31 – Pro Wrestling Phoenix – The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Thu, Aug 31 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Breathill County High School, Jackson, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Thu, Aug 31 – XWA – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, W. Warwick, RI

Thu, Aug 31 – Lucha Forever – Aston Students’ Union, 60 Aston ST, Birmingham, B4 7ES Birmingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Fri, Sep 1-Sun, Sep 3 – Chikara – Methodist Central Hall, Carrs Lane Church Centre, Birmingham, UK - chikarapro.com

Fri, Sep 1 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Catch Wrestling – Naturparkzentrum Grottenhof, Grottenhof 1, Kaindorf An Der Sulm, Steiermark, Austria – 7 pm - facebook.com/championsnightcatchwrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – 8 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Sep 1 – Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Sep 1 – Pro Championship Wrestling – Oroville Municipal Auditorium, 1200 Myers ST, Oroville, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Sep 1 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Sep 1 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Georgia Independent Wrestling Alliance – George Army National Guard Armory, 107 GA Hwy 49 W, Milledgeville, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/GIWAProWrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Southern Extreme Championship Wrestling – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whitesburg, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SouthernExtremeChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Sep 1 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Sep 1 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Fri, Sep 1 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Sep 1 – WEC – Ripley Parks and Rec Center, 109 S School ST, Ripley, MS – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WECWrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, Sep 1 – ? – 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm

Fri, Sep 1 – XWA – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, W. Warwick, RI

Fri, Sep 1 – PowerSlam Cancer – Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC – 7 pm

Fri, Sep 1 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Sep 1 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – DFW – American Legion Post 655, 2817 Carson ST, Haltom City, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/DfwAllProWrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Sep 1 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Sep 1 – EPW American Wrestling – Ardrossan Civic Centre, 150 Glasgow ST, Ardrossan, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/EPWAMERICANWRESTLING

Fri, Sep 1 – Grand Pro Wrestling – The Rose Club, Atherton RD, WN2 3EU Wigan, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandprowrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – HOPE – The Hairy Dog, 1 Beckett ST, DE1 1HT Derby, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Tidal Championship Wrestling – Dolphin Centre, Darlington, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Young Blood Wrestling – David Lloyd Dudley, David Lloyd Club, DY5 3YP Brierley Hill, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/InYourFaceWrestling

Fri, Sep 1 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Sep 1 – River City Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST, La Crosse, WI – 8 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Sep 2 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Munford Recreation Center, 105 Lions RD, Munford, AL – 7:30 pm - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Sep 2 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Rockey City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Lucha Libre Voz – Golden Gate Community Center, 1625 N 39th Ave, Phoenix, AZ – 5 pm - luchalibrevoz.com, facebook.com/luchalibreraw

Sat, Sep 2 – Catch Wrestling – Hallmann Dome, Gutheil Schoder Gasse 9, Vienna, Austria – 7 pm - facebook.com/championsnightcatchwrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Tasmanian Championship Wrestling – Elphin Sports Centre, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia – 6 pm - facebook.com/tcwlaunceston

Sat, Sep 2 – Pure Wrestling Association – 911 13th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Thrash Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, Penticton, BC

Sat, Sep 2 – Cosplay Wrestling Federation/Supreme Pro Wrestling – Sacanime, 1400 J ST, Sacramento, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/supremeprowrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Pacific Coast Wrestling – Iguana Kelleys, 4306 E Anaheim ST, Long Beach, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/pacificcoastwrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Underground Empire Wrestling – UEW Arena, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Wrestle Riot – Toomey Tools, 12055 SE US Highway 441, Belleview, FL – 11 am - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sat, Sep 2 – New European Championship Wrestling – N.E.W. Hotspot, Im Gewerbepark 26, 91093 Heßdorf, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/NEW.Wrestling1

Sat, Sep 2 – POWW – American Legion, 703 N Route 12, Fox Lake, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/POWW-Entertainment-346070140645

Sat, Sep 2 – Zero1 USA Supreme – Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Sep 2 – Hoosier Pro Wrestling – Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds Family Arts Building, 750 W 200 S, Columbus, IN – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/HOOSIERPROWRESTLING

Sat, Sep 2 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Sep 2 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Sep 2 – Tri-State Wrestling – North Knox Swimland, 400 Pool DR, Bicknell, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Sep 2 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Robert W Combs Elementary, Happy, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – World Wrestling Alliance – Livermore City Hall, 105 W 3rd ST, Livermore, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Sep 2 – Wildkat Sports & Entertainment – Grace King High Auditorium, 4301 Grace King PL, Metairie, LA – 7 pm - facebook.com/WildKatSports

Sat. Sep 2 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Birch Run Expo Center, Birch Run, MI – 6 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Sep 2 – Revolution Wrestling Alliance – American Legion Post 65, 14590 Burma Ave W, Rosemont, MN – 6 pm – ACW – Oshkosh Masonic Center, 204 Washington Ave, Oshkosh, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Sat, Sep 2 – Championship Wrestling – Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lula, 777 Isle of Capri Parkway, Lula, MS – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 2 – Pro Wrestling Showdown – American Tukkerday, Afrikalaan 5, Vroomshoop, 7681 ND Netherlands – 12 pm - prowrestlingshowdown.nl

Sat, Sep 2 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/TheMFPW

Sat, Sep 2 – UWA Elite – Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 90 Leonardine Ave, South River, NJ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/UWAElite

Sat, Sep 2 – Legendary Action Wrestling – Taino Towers Crystal Room, 240 E 123rd ST, New York, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryActionWrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Nickel City Wrestling – Matthew Glab Post 1477, 1965 Abbott RD, Lackawanna, NY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/NickelCityWrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa, 55 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV – 10 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – FLJ Lucha Libre – National Guard Armory, Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/FLJLuchaLibre

Sat, Sep 2 – NWA Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling – Nashville National Guard Armory, 1030 Eastern Ave, Nashville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NWAMACW

Sat, Sep 2 – Tristate Championship Wrestling – Fairview Community Center, 1357 Charlotte Hwy, Fairview, NC

Sat, Sep 2 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Live Pro Wrestling – The Strand Concert Theatre, 220 S Front ST, Fremont, OH – 7:14 pm - facebook.com/liveprowrestlingentertainment

Sat, Sep 2 – NWA Midwest Championship Wrestling – Steve Hogg Rec Center, 775 N Main ST, Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWA-Midwest-Championship-Wrestling-1690979647795503

Sat, Sep 2 – Great North Wrestling – Hawkesbury Bike Fest, Chenail Island, Hawkesbury, ON – 5 pm – GreatNorthWrestling.ca

Sat, Sep 2 – Pride of Wrestling – Battle Arts Academy, 4880 Tomken RD, Mississauga, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/PrideofWrestling1

Sat, Sep 2 – CWS – Roof of Pajuil Sport Complex Damaso, Hatillo, Puerto Rico – 7 pm - facebook.com/cwslanuevageneracion

Sat, Sep 2 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Sep 2 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Sep 2 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Sep 2 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Sep 2 – State Line Wrestling – National Guard Armory, 1805 Wilson Pkwy, Fayetteville, TN – 8 pm

Sat, Sep 2 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Sep 2 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Sep 2 – 4 Front Wrestling – Thatcham Catholic Hall, Bath Road, RG18 3A Thatcham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Sep 2 – AIWF England/HCW – Harriers, Kidderminster, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Sep 2 – DOA – The GER, PE15 8HS March, Cambridgeshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/DoaWrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Preston City Wrestling – 31 St Mary’s ST, Preston, UK – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/PCWlive/

Sat, Sep 2 – RWA – New Images Youth Centre, CW72HG Winsford, Cheshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RwaWrestlingWinsford

Sat, Sep 2 – Target Wrestling – The Corner House Hotel, 78 High ST, DG12 6DL Annan, Dumfires and Galloway, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – WIN – Daventry Leisure Centre, Lodge RD, NN11 4GP Daventry, Northamptonshire, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WinWrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Wrestle Island – Birkenhead Youth Club, 8 Watson ST, CH41 3PY Birkenhead, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/WrestleIsland/

Sat, Sep 2 – The Wrestling League – Ipswitch Hotel Copdock, Old London RD, Copdock, Ipswich, IP8 3JD Copdock, Suffolk UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Sat, Sep 2 – United Pro Wrestling – Rescue Hall, 25 Prince ST, AB42 1QE Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/UPWONLINE

Sat, Sep 2 – Welsh Wrestling – St. David’s Hall, The Hayes, CF10 1AH Cardiff, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – Vicious Outcasts of Wrestling – YWCA of Marion County, 2019 Pleasant Valley RD, Fairmont, WV – 2 pm - facebook.com/viciousoutcastwrestling

Sat, Sep 2 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army, 300 Princeton Ave, Princeton, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sat, Sep 2 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – The Watering Hole, 2107 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Sep 3 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Sep 3 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Sep 3 – Jersey Premier Championship Wrestling – Jule’s Italian Restaurant, 1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ – 3 pm - facebook.com/prowarena

Sun, Sep 3 – NWA Big Apple – Sports Domain Academy, Clifton, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWABIGAPPLE

Sun, Sep 3 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – Lewis Rec 3110 Forest Lawn DR, Greensboro, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, Sep 3 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Sun, Sep 3 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Kinmount Fair, Hwy 503 and Reid ST, Kinmount, ON – 12:30 pm - classic-championship-wrestling.com

Sun, Sep 3 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Sep 3 – 3L! Lucha Libre – George Washington Carver Community Center, 249 Jacoby ST, Norristown, PA – 8 pm – facebookcom/3LuchaLibreLive

Sun, Sep 3 – Philippine Wrestling Revolution – Power Mac Center Spotlight, Level 2 Circuit Lane, Circuit Makati, Philippines – 2 pm - facebook.com/PHWrestlingRevo

Sun, Sep 3 – Live Pro/Wrestlers’ Laboratory – 95 Empire ST, Providence, RI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlerslaboratory

Sun, Sep 3 – Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum – 210 Kennedy ST, G4 0 Glasgow, Scotland – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/GlasgowProWrestlingAsylum

Sun, Sep 3 – Inspire Pro – Austin Sports Center, 425 Woodward, Austin, TX – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/inspireprowrestling

Sun, Sep 3 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, Sep 3 – American Style Wrestling – The River Rooms, Mill Race Lane Block L, DY8 1JN Stourbridge, UK – 6 pm

Sun, Sep 3 – British Empire Wrestling – Tooting, SW17 9 London, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sun, Sep 3 – Knockout Wrestling – Cloud Nine and The Lounge, 5-15 Dalkeith Street, Barrow-In-Furness Cumbria, LA14 1SP Barrow in Furness, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/KnockoutW

Sun, Sep 3 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sun, Sep 3 – Eastern Panhandle Pro Wrestling – Middleway Volunteer Fire Dept., 110 Dark Hill RD, Kearneysville, WV – 4 pm - facebook.com/WVEPPW

Sun, Sep 3 – National Federation of Wrestling – The Rut, N705 County Highway M, Sarona, WI – 3 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Mon, Sep 4 – AAA – Inforum Irapuato, Avenida siglo XXI No 1156 Predio Los Sauces, Irapuato, Mexico – 8 pm

Mon, Sep 4 – OWA – 9670 Lion DR, Hernando, MS – 12 pm

Tue, Sep 5 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD #200, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0/

Wed, Sep 6 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Sep 6 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Sep 6 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Sep 6 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Sep 7 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – North Haven Fair, 190 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT – 4 pm - facebook.com/PAPWOfficial

Thu, Sep 7 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Sep 7 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Middle School Gym, Hazard, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Thu, Sep 7 – F1RST – The Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/f1rstwrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Revolt Pro Wrestling – Elberta High School, 13355 Main ST, Elberta, AL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/revoltprowrestling1

Fri, Sep 8 – Party Hard Wrestling – World Famous Nile Theater, 105 W Main ST, Mesa, AZ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Partyhardwrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Sep 8 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Great South Wrestling Alliance – Resaca Church of God, 4155 Hwy 41 N, Resaca, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/Great-South-Wrestling-Alliance-1702725220031443

Fri, Sep 8 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Pro Wrestling Freedom – The Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/wrestlingfreedom

Fri, Sep 8 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Sep 8 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Sep 8 – Pro Wrestling All-Stars of Detroit – Play Atlantis LLC, 19400 Allen RD, Melvindale, MI – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/PWASDETROIT

Fri, Sep 8 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Fri, Sep 8 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Sep 8 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Sep 8 – Superstars of Wrestling – Columbian Club, 109 Morrisey Ave, Avenel, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, Sep 8 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – SAW Castle (Marion Cadet Hall), Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Fri, Sep 8 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Sep 8 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Delhi Fall Fest, 41 Church ST W, Delhi, ON – 6:30 pm - classic-championship-wrestling.com

Fri, Sep 8 – Rock Solid Wrestling – Midland YMCA, 560 Little Lake Park RD, Midland, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocksolidpro

Fri, Sep 8 – Pro Wrestling Explosion – 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingexplosion

Fri, Sep 8 – Undisputed Championship Wrestling – Morrell VFD, 1232 University DR, Dunbar, PA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/undisputedwrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Sep 8 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Swiss Wrestling Entertainment – Eventlokal Sternensaal Bern – Bumpliz, Bumplizastrasse, Switzerland – 7 pm - facebook.com/swisswrestlingentertainment

Fri, Sep 8 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Sep 8 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Sep 8 – River City Wrestling – Turner Club, 5555 Duffek DR, Kirby, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/rcwforever

Fri, Sep 8 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation

Fri, Sep 8 – HOPE – Forest Town Arena, Clipstone Road W, NG19 0 Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Sep 8 – Ironfist Wrestling – Hive, 5 Belmont, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Fri, Sep 8 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Sep 8 – Mondo Lucha – Turner Hall Ballroom, 1040 N 4th ST, Milwaukee, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/mondo.lucha.mke

Sat, Sep 9 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Arizona Wrestling Federation – 5658 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/UnleashedWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Defy Wrestling/Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Russian Community Centre, 2114 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC – 7:30 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Sep 9 – Best of the West – American Legion Post 93, 939 W Main ST, Merced, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sat, Sep 9 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division ST, King City, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Sep 9 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/FEWsurvive

Sat, Sep 9 – Full Throttle Pro Wrestling – University Area CDC, 14013 N 22nd ST, Tampa, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Sep 9 – Wildside – Landmark Arena, 4236 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ThisIsWhyWeWrestle

Sat, Sep 9 – New Generation Wrestling – Westerbachstrabe 274 a, Frankfurt, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/new-Generation-wrestling-100294850037519

Sat, Sep 9 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Bartholomaus-Schink-Strasse 47, Cologne, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – ARW – American Legion Post 100, 1800 Central Ave, Lake Station, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Arwpro-LIVE-859953854039827

Sat, Sep 9 – Hardcore Championship Wrestling – 1510 S Market ST, Kokomo, IN – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 9 – Live Pro Wrestling – 221 S State ST, West Harrison, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/Battleontheborderprowrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Sep 9 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Sep 9 – SMW – Big Shots, 391 W US Hey 6, Valpraiso, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/SMWLive

Sat, Sep 9 – Tri-State Wrestling – Eagles Lodge, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Sep 9 – WAW – Newton Elks Lodge, 429 Centre ST, Newton, MA – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Sep 9 – Universyl Wrestling Enterprizes – Wex in Cadillac, 1320 N Mitchell ST, Cadillac, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

Sat, Sep 9 – Crushed Pro Wrestling – River Lakes Civic Arena, 319 Central Ave S, Richmond, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/CrushedProWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling (MS Benefit) – Ham Lake Lanes, Ham Lake, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Sep 9 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Sep 9 – Superstars of Wrestling – Elks Lodge, 1 Fellner PL, Totowa, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Sep 9 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, Sep 9 – WrestlePro – 275 E Milton Ave, Rahway, NJ – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Sat, Sep 9 – FTW – Queens Elks Lodge, 8220 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 8 pm - ftwprowrestling.com

Sat, Sep 9 – Destiny Wrestling – Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM – 7 pm - facebook.com/dwowrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Hughes Academy – Kelston Intermediate School, Kelston, Auckland, New Zealand - hughesacademy.co.nz

Sat, Sep 9 – Alexander County Championship Wrestling – Hiddenite Family Campground, 601 Princess Lane, Hiddenite, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Shockwave – Carteret County Shrine Club, Hwy 10, Beaufort, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/SWEFeelTheShock

Sat, Sep 9 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Cleveland Knights Championship Wrestling – Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 1900 Carlton RD, Parma, OH – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/Cleveland-Knights-Championship-Wrestling-1678274665730659

Sat, Sep 9 – Showtime Championship Wrestling Alliance – ?, Bridgeport, OH – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ShowTimeCWA/

Sat, Sep 9 – Wrestling & Respect – UAW Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Sat, Sep 9 – Wrestling for a Cause (Benefits Fight For Brylee) – Rose Bowl Event Center, 7419 E 11th ST, Tulsa, OK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Sep 9 – Barrie Wrestling – 49 Ferris LN, Barrie, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/pg/BarrieWrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – New School Wrestling – 12 Adamson ST S, Halton Hills, ON L0P, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/nswisback

Sat, Sep 9 – North Shore Wrestling – 12 Adamson ST S, Norval, ON – 7 pm

Sat, Sep 9 – Rock Solid Wrestling – Angus Recreation Centre, 8529 County RD, Angus, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocksolidpro

Sat, Sep 9 – Excellence Professional Wrestling – Forrest Lodge VFW, 2118 Old Bethlehem Pike, Sellersville, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Excellence-Professional-Wrestling-176481609218547

Sat, Sep 9 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa

Sat, Sep 9 – Keystone State Wrestling Alliance – Spirit Hall (old Lawrencville Moose), 242 51st ST, Pittsburg, PA – 7:30 pm - kswa.net

Sat, Sep 9 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Caird Hall, City Square, DD1 3 Dundee, Scotland – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/pg/SWEonline

Sat, Sep 9 – Swiss Wrestling Entertainment – Eventlokal Sternensaal Bern – Bumpliz, Bumplizastrasse, Switzerland – 7 pm - facebook.com/swisswrestlingentertainment

Sat, Sep 9 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Sep 9 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Sep 9 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Sep 9 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Sep 9 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Sep 9 – Domination Zone Wrestling – ?, Katy, TX - dzwrestling.com

Sat, Sep 9 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Sep 9 – SOAR Championship Wrestling – Dallas Elks Lodge #71, 8550 Lullwater DR, Dallas, TX - facebook.com/soarcw

Sat, Sep 9 – Squared Circle Pro – Jake’s Backroom, 5025 50th ST, Suite A, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/squaredcirclepro

Sat, Sep 9 – WrestleCircus – 800 Congress, Austin, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/WrestleCircus

Sat, Sep 9 – 4 Front Wrestling – Marlborough Town Hall, 5 High ST, SN8 1AA Marlborough, Wiltshire, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Sep 9 – Entertainment Wrestling Association – High Wycombe Judo Centre, Barry Close, HP12 4UE High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/entertainmentwrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group, Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Sep 9 – Epic Pro Wrestling – ?, Salt Lake City, UT – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/Epicprowrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Academie de Lutte Estrienne – 17, 8E Avenue Nord, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/estrielutte

Sat, Sep 9 – North Shore Pro Wrestling – Centre Horizon, 801 4e Rue #204, Quebec, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/ady.maner

Sat, Sep 9 – WrestleCircus – 800 Congress, Austin, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/WrestleCircus

Sat, Sep 9 – Vanguard Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army Community Center, 400 Bank ST, Suffolk, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/vcwrestling

Sat, Sep 9 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – Chippewa Valley Fraternal Order of Eagles #2213, 2588 Hallie RD, Chippewa Falls, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship

Sun, Sep 10 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – North Haven Fair, 190 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT – 4 pm - facebook.com/PAPWOfficial

Sun, Sep 10 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, Sep 10 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Sep 10 – United Pro Wrestling – Kentucky Army National Guard, 920 Morganton RD, Bowling Green, KY – 5 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sun, Sep 10 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – Eastfield Mall, 1655 Boston RD, Springfield, MA – 12 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sun, Sep 10 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Sep 10 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Sep 10 – Kansas City Xtreme Wrestling – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 1400 Main ST, Kansas City, MO – 6 pm – KCWrestling.com

Sun, Sep 10 – Revolutin Wrestling Authority – Johnny N Junes, 2105 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/Revolution-Wrestling-Authority-1550824308567012

Sun, Sep 10 – Alpha-1 – 235 Church ST, St. Catharines, ON – 4 pm - alpha-1wrestling.com

Sun, Sep 10 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Mildmay Fair, 24 Vincent ST, Mildmay, ON – 2 pm - classic-championship-wrestling.com

Sun, Sep 10 – Lucha Slam – 1076 Concession ST, Russell, ON - facebook.com/luchaslam

Sun, Sep 10 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Sep 10 – Aspire Wrestling Alliance – Bramblebrook Commyunity Centre and Stocky Cafe, Stockbrook ST, DE22 3WH Derby, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/aspirewrestlingalliance

Sun, Sep 10 – Pro Wrestling 4 U – Holy Trinity Community Centre, London Road, ST5 1LQ, Newcastle under Lyme, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling4u

Sun, Sep 10 – PROGRESS – Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, N227 London, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sun, Sep 10 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Station Hotel, Castle Hill, DY1 4RA Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sun, Sep 10 – RAD Pro Wrestling – Neon Social Club South Shie, Naim ST, NE32 4 Jarrow, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RadProWrestling

Sun, Sep 10 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – Corn Exchange, King ST, MK40 1 Bedford, Bedfordshire, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Sun, Sep 10 – Defy Wrestling – Temple Theatre, Tacoma, WA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/defynw