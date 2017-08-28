CZW “Down With The Sickness” 9/9 in Voorhees, NJ

CZWrestling.com - Saturday, 9/9 brings Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and Women Superstars Uncensored (WSU) to the Flyers Skate Zone, 601 Laurel Oak RD, in Voorhees, NJ! WSU at 4 pm, CZW at 8 pm.

Combat Zone Wrestling starts at 8 pm for “Down With The Sickness: Double Feature Picture Show”!

In Part I: The Chri$ Ca$h Memorial at 8 pm:

- In the Chri$ Ca$h Memorial Ladder Match, after months of contention, The Rep (Dave McCall, Nate Carter) face rivals Private Party (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen) to name a #1 contender to the CZW Tag Team Titles, held by CCK.

- For the CZW Wired TV Title: Champion MJF defends against the winner of August’s Aerial Assault, Ace Romero!

In Part II – A Viking’s Funeral, following intermission:

- Danny Havoc vs. Alex Colon

Also featuring:

- Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Lloyd

- The Ugly Ducklings and more, including a new match announcement TONIGHT!

Earlier in the afternoon, join WSU for “Queen and King 2017″ at 4 pm!

In the “Queen and King” tournament:

- Isla Dawn and Dave Crist vs. Leva Bates and Greg Excellent

- Also, Spirit champion Kiera Hogan and Brandon Watts, Ray Lyn and Tim Donst, Willow and Anthony Bennett, Su Yung and Blackwater, Veda Scott and Jason Cade, and Rick Cataldo and MJF!

WSU also features:

- WSU Tag champions Maria Manic and Penelope Ford vs. The Sinister Sweethearts (Sam Heights, Brittany Blake)!

- WSU World champion and WWE Mae Young Classic participant Mercedes Martinez vs. the undefeated Jordynne Grace!