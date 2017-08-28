MCW “Tribute to the Legends” Sep 30! Goldberg, Christian, Rosemary!

MCW Pro Wrestling returns Saturday, September 30 for “Tribute to the Legends” at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD! Convention from 10 am to 4 pm, then event at 6:30 pm!

“Tribute” features Goldberg, Christian, Rosemary, The Steiner Brothers, Joey Matthews, Tony Atlas, Jillian Hall, Virgil, Francine, Grandmaster Sexay, Madison Rayne, Gary Michael Cappetta, Colonel Robert Parker, host Bill Apter, and many more!

So far announced for the live event at 6:30 pm:

- MCW Heavyweight Title, Stairway to Hell Match: champion Sean Studd w/ Andy Vineberg and Tara vs. Bruiser

- The presentation of the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup to Joey Matthews (fka Joey Mercury)

- MCW Tag Team Title Match: champions Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane and Bill Collier) vs. F.U. (George Jenkins and Chris Swann)

- Exposed Turnbuckle Match: Ken Dixon vs. Ryan McBride

- Anthony Henry vs. “Swipe Right” Joe Keys

- The Punk Rock All-Stars (Drake Carter and Shaun Cannon) vs. The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve)

Tickets available at missiontix.com , by calling 888-996-4774 , and day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1854955621197912

Coming soon:

October 7 - “Autumn Armageddon” at the Galena Volunteer Fire Department, 90 E Cross ST, Galena, MD

October 21 - “Autumn Armageddon” at Manchester Valley High School, 3300 Maple Grove RD, Manchester, MD

November 10 - “Autumn Armageddon” at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD

November 11 - “Autumn Armageddon” at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Noth RD, Hollywood, MD

(Ft. Abyss, Joey Matthews, Melina, Paul Ellering, Animal, and more)

“Seasons Beatings” at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD - Dec 2 (Toys For Tots)