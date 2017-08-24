MLW360 COUNTDOWN DIGITAL SERIES PREMIERES

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The countdown is on to MLW: One-Shot – the return of Major League Wrestling on Thursday night October 5th in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.

360; a mini-series chronicling the journey of the As part of the league’s return, MLW has produced MLW; a mini-series chronicling the journey of the MLW: One-Shot main eventers, Ricochet and Shane Strickland as two friends compete in what is rapidly becoming a much-anticipated event this fall.

Starting this week and every Wednesday thereafter, MLW will release a new episode of the MLW360 series, which gives an all access look in real-time at Ricochet and Strickland.

360 episodes each and every Wednesday for free starting with the premiere available now on MLW’s You can watch MLWepisodes each and every Wednesday for free starting with the premiere available now on MLW’s YouTube channel and MLW.tv , the company’s new OTT service.

“MLW360 is a bit of an experiment. It’s a very honest and real look at Ricochet and Shane, who have been very generous with their time. We hope you enjoy it,” said MLW360 Executive Producer and MLW CEO Court Bauer.

MLW360 is executive produced by Court Bauer and edited by Leo Artajo.

Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

MVP vs. Sami Callihan

Jeff Cobb vs. TBA

Several more matches showcasing today and tomorrow’s best wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

th with Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5with Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv

Buy tickets to MLW: One-Shot today at http://www.mlw.eventbrite.com

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event.

After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

