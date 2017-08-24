Class On The History Of Professional Wrestling In Pittsburgh To Be Held In October

PITTSBURGH—The Community College of Allegheny County, North Campus, will offer a two-part class about the History of Professional Wrestling in Pittsburgh. The class will be held at CCAC North Campus on October 11 and 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Teaching the class will be Adjust Professor of History, Thomas Leturgey, journalist and sports historian. Leturgey has been a reporter in Pittsburgh for more than 20 years, and has served as Ring Announcer for the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance (KSWA) for more than a decade. He has also served an editor for a number of professional wrestling websites, and has contributed to 1wrestling.com, World of Wrestling online, the Pittsburgh Sporting News, The Patch and other sports websites. The class will review the history professional wrestling in Pittsburgh from 1920 to the present day.

The people, places and events in and around Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania have played a key role in the spectacular history of Professional Wrestling. From the Duquesne Garden to The Grotto, the Civic Arena to PPG Paints, Pittsburgh hosted countless monumental events. And from before Bruno Sammartino and Dominic DeNucci, “Jumpin” Johnny DeFazio, Donna Christiantello, and Bobby “Hurricane” Hunt, Pittsburgh provided some of the greatest and most entertaining wrestlers the industry has ever seen.

Matches at the “Gardens,” and Mellon Arena, Forbes Field and Three Rivers Stadium will be discussed, as will promotions from the WWWF to the current day independent scenes.

For more information on the class or to register, visit ccac.edu/community-education/or call 412.788.7507. Thomas Leturgey can also be reached attom.leturgey@gmail.com for more information or inquires.