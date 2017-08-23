205 LIVE Recap

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York

Air Date: August 22, 2017

Tonight 205 Live has a SummerSlam rematch for the Cruiserweight Championship and a familiar face makes his 205 Live and confronts the champ!!!

The show opens with a video recap from SummerSlam where Neville regained the Cruiserweight Championship. Vic Joseph and Corey Graves welcome us to the show and announce that Akira Tozawa will invoke his rematch clause tonight!!

We go right into the first match entrances. This match is also a rematch from last week requested by “The Premiere Athlete,” Tony Nese.

Match 1: Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

Nese and Alexander start the match and Nese breaks into a pose. Just like last week, Alexander comes back with a head scissors and a dropkick causing Nese to tag out. Gulak comes in and controls Alexander until he is able to break free and tag in Metalik.

Metalik picks up the pace and walks the ropes to stay away from Gulak. Metalik dropkicked Gulack and Gulack punched back before making the tag toNese. Nese and Gulak try a double-team move but Metalik sends both men to the floor. Metalik flies on Nese with a moonsault.

Metalik and Nese get back to the ring and Nese takes control with an elbow. He attempted to lock Metalik in the “Tree of Woe” but Alexander frees him. Nese fires right back and stays in control. Nese wanted to hit a superplex but Metalik fought free and hit a cross-body from the top of the ring post.

Both teams make a tag and Alexander hits Gulak with a flying clothesline to get a near-fall. Gulack fires back with a knee and a running clothesline. Metalik makes a blind tag when Alexander is pushed against the ropes; he nails Gulak with a top-rope splash. Nese ran in to make the save.

Alexander tags in and he and Metalik perform a suicide dive to the floor on their opponents. Alexander rolls Gulak back inside the ring but almost gets caught with a Gulak small package. Alexander recovers and nails the Lumbar Check for the win.

Winners: CedricAlexander and Drew Gulak.

Backstage, Titus Oneil tries to fire up Akira Tozawa for his rematch as we go to break.

We return from break and see the Gentleman’s duel table of weapons set up in the ring. We are supposed to see the Gentleman’s Duel between Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick. Gallagher comes out first and cuts a promo on how he hasn’t acted very gentlemanly lately because Kendrick knows how to push his buttons. He continues to explain when he is interrupted by Kendrick on the TitonTron. Kendrick continues to call him a clown. Kendrick says he is not coming to the ring but has found a suitable replacement.

A clown comes down to the ring and squirts water in Gallgher’s face from a flower in his lapel. The clown got brave and slapped Gallagher with a glove. Gallagher answered back with a headbutt. Gallagher tries to put the clown through the table when Kendrick makes the save. He attacks Gallagher and puts him through a table. Kendrick challenges Gallagher to a no disqualification match next week.

Graves and Joseph narrate a video recap of the series of matches between TJP and Rich Swann, including last week when TJP came out on crutches allowing Ariya Daivari to get the win over Swann.

We go to the backstage area where Swann confronts TJP over last week. TJP says Swann is obsessed with him and he is injured and can’t compete. He tells Swann to focus on Daivari. Swann thinks that’s a good idea and tells TJP to heal up because Swann will be back for the rubber match.

Neville is shown walking to the ring as we cut to another commercial.

After the commercial, we learn that the match between Kendrick and Gallagher is official for next week.

We are ready for the ring entrances for our main event.

Match 2: Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (Champion) vs. Akira Tozawa (with Titus Oneil)

At the bell, they feel each other out until Tozawa throws a chop on the break. Neville answers back with a knee drop for a quick one-count. Both men try to connect with kicks but they are blocked. Tozawa is able to roll through a sunset flip attempt and nails a running kick. Neville rolls to the outside. Tozawa tries to pull Neville inside the ring but Neville snaps Tozawa’s arm over the rope and goes to work on it. Tozwa fires back but Neville sends him to the floor with a dropkick. Neville scores a moonsault on Tozawa and runs him into the ringside barricade.

Neville rolls Tozawa in the ring and goes to the top rope. Tozawa recovers to knock Neville from the top rope and Neville rolls to the floor. Tozawa hits a suicide dive on Neville. They fight on the apron and Tozawa kicks him off the apron. Tozawa rolls him back in the ring and covers for a two-count.

Tozawa hits Neville with a back-suplex for a near-fall. Tozawa takes his turn climbing to the top rope only to be knocked off balance by Neville. Neville hits a super-plex on Tozawa but Tozawa was able to hit the mat and cradle Neville for a near-fall.

The two men trade pin attempts here as they both score near-falls. Neville with a running boot and Tozawa with a schoolboy rollup. Tozawa hits a running boot and sets Neville up for a high-risk move. Tozawa goes for the top-rope senton and misses allowing Neville to lock in the Rings of Saturn for the tap-out victory.

Winner: Neville

Post-match: Neville grabs a mic and cuts a promo on how everything is now right with the world now that Neville has assumed his rightful place again. He claims that Tozawa’s brief reign is nothing but a blip on the history of the title.

Just as Neville started to get on a roll, he was interrupted by the music of the Enzo Amore. The “Certified G” does his regular intro and makes his way to the ring. Standing face-to-face with Neville, Enzo says 205 Live just became the “realest” show on the network. Enzo drops his mic at Neville’s feet. Neville stared Enzo down and then just walked away. Enzo and the crowd did the “S-A-W-F-T chant on Neville to close the show.