The Raw Score: A look at this week’s Monday Night Raw

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

After a fantastic SummerSlam, it was time for a little shake up on the Crimson Flagship. The question of the night was: Who, if anyone, can beat Brock Lesnar?

Welcome back to Brooklyn, NY. Michael Cole, Booker T and Corey Graves were the announce team, yet again. Is David Otunga ever going to be at the announce desk?

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made their way out to the ring. We got to see stills from that amazing Fatal Four Way, which Brock won. Paul did the typical intro and then bragged about how great his client is. Paul pushed that his client defeated Roman Reigns, by pinfall! Paul felt that there was no one that would be able to defeat Brock.

Braun Strowman came out to confront the Universal Champion. Brock brandished the red title belt to antagonize the Monster. Brock managed to escape a Chokeslam but fell to a Big Boot and pair of Powerslams. Braun picked up the belt and showed it to Heyman. Strowman then dropped the strap and left. We headed off to commercial world.

As we returned, Enzo was out to do his typical intro and then went into a diatribe about how Big Cass lived a sheltered, pampered life. Enzo, on the other hand, grew up on the streets. That is why he wanted…a Brooklyn Street Fight! Cass obliged by coming out with the shopping cart filled with “toys”.

Enzo Amore vs Big Cass

Brooklyn Street Fight

The Finish:

Cass went for a Big Boot but Enzo ducked. Cass tumbled over the ropes. Enzo inched towards a steel chair but Cass stomped on it. Cass was dealing with a bad knee so he couldn’t follow up with the Empire Elbow, after a hard Slam. Officials rushed down to check on Cass and the ref stopped the match, due to Cass’s knee injury.

Your Winner: (By Stoppage): Enzo Amore

Raw Score: 2.0 out of a possible 5

Dana Brooke and Emma were talking in the locker room. Emma was upset that the total focus was now on Sasha. Emma went a bit too far when she said that if she had been given a different path, she would have beaten Sasha. She knw Nia wasn’t “The Sharpest Tool in the Shed”. Emma turned and, of course, there stood Nia Jax. Nia told both women that, after the match, #GiveEmmaCPR would be trending, worldwide.

Nia Jax vs Emma

Emma began with a slap and punch. Bad move, girlie. Body Block by Nia and then she powered Emma into the corner. Emma had a second of hope as Nia missed a Corner Charge. Dropkick by Emma was pretty much No Sold. Samoan Drop brought this one to a quick end.

Your Winner: Nia Jax

Raw Score: 1.5

I wanted to send out my best wishes to Asuka. She was injured in her great match with Ember Moon, at NXT Takeover. She may be out for up to a couple months due to the shoulder injury.

Elias went to the ring to sing for us all. He rambled on for a bit. The crowd’s enthusiasm threw him off his game so he stopped and waited for his opponent.

Elias Samson vs R-Truth

Truth started strongly with punches and a Spinebuster and a Corner Splash. Elias grabbed a Side Headlock to regain control. Truth escaped and hit more punches and a Leg Lariat. Elias kicked and clubbed away to set up Drift Away.

Your Winner: Elias Samson

Raw Score: 2.0

Kurt Angle made his way out to the ring for a huge surprise announcement. He brought out the newest member of the Raw Roster–John Cena! John said he had wanted to come to Raw for some time. He had nothing against Smackdown but there was someone on Raw that he wanted to face…

Roman Reigns strolled out before John could identify the person he was interested in. Roman thought John wanted to fight him. John didn’t confirm nor deny but dropped the mic and tore off his shirt. The fight was…

Stopped by the arrival of Miz. Miz had Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas with hiim. Miz talked trash about both men and how he was disrespected at SummerSlam by being stuck on the pre-show. He was not happy that his Intercontinental title was not defended. Miz was tired of waiting for his spotlight, while undeserving people like Roman and John get to shine. Miz was determined to spoil the night for both men. John decided to leave this mess but Miz wouldn’t allow it. Miz continued to bad mouth both men. John offered Miz the chance to be in the Main Event…against him and Roman. Miz could choose the partner of his choice. John figured it would be one of his lackeys but maybe Miz had a different man in mind.

Miz never got the chance to choose his partner. Samoa Joe came out and went off on Roman and Cena. Joe popped John in the face and all Hell broke loose. Roman cleared out the Miz-Tourage and their leader. John hoisted Joe up for an AA but Joe slipped free and cinched in the Kokina Clutch. Roman used a Superman Punch to send Joe sailing out to the floor. Break Time.

Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Noam Darr and Tony Nese vs Gran Metalik, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

8-Man Tag Match

The Finish:

Gran Metalik used a Back Drop to send Drew over the top and to the floor. He followed that up with a Moonsault that dropped both Gulak and Daivari. Tony almost got the pin with a Backslide. Cedric brought this excellent match to a close with the Handspring Roundhouse and the Lumbar Check.

Your Winners: Cedric Alexander, Gran Metalik, Rich Swann and Mustafa Ali

Raw Score: 3.75

Neville crowed in the interview area about winning back the Cruiserweight title at SummerSlam. Neville knew the fans wanted a change but he wasn’t quite ready to vacate. Titus O’Neil and Akira Tozawa walked up. Akira only had one word for Neville: Rematch!

Jason Jordan (Angle) came in to see his proud papa. Jason didn’t want to be treated special but he did want a match. Kurt brought up that Jason didn’t do so well at SummerSlam. Jason accepted his performance but waned to make up for it by facing…Finn Balor! Kurt wasn’t sure if his kid was quite up to that level of competittion butt green lit the match.

Ambrose and Rollins, the new tag champs, were walking backstage. After a quick break, Dean and Seth came out to the ring. They talked about how great it was to be back together again. Dean even joked about sleeping with the belt under his pillow, last night. They were ready to give Sheamus and Cesaro a reamatch, at any time.

Instead of The Bar, they got the Hardy Brothers. Matt and Jeff wanted to congratulate the new champions and understood about fighting brothers. They wanted a shot at the tag belts. Seth admitted that he and Dean grew up idolizing the Hardyz. Seth eagerly accepted the challenge for a tag team title match…

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs Matt and Jeff Hardy

Raw Tag Team Title Match

The Finish:

Matt blocked Dean’s Rebound Clothesline. Matt planted Dean with a Side Effect. Matt got placed in the Sullivan Tree of Woe and Dean got prepared for a Super Dirty Deeds. Matt collapsed before Dean could connect.

Hot Tag to Jeff. Matt put down Dean with a Twist of Fate but Seth nailed a Superkick to Matt. Jeff grabbed Seth and threw him out of the ring.Jeff launched into the Swanton but Dean got his knees up. Seth set up Jeff with the Rainmaker Knee before Dean finished him off with Dirty Deeds.

Your Winners: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 4.0

The Main Event of No Mercy was announced. Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Title against…Braun Strowman.

Last week was a sad one as we lost several great people. Aaron aka one half of the Nigerian Nightmares left us. I had the honor of working, indirectly, with him through Rivalry Championship Wrestling. He was a great man who loved this buisness. He will be missed.

We also lost two fantastic celebrities. Dick Grefory and Jerry Lewis brought much laughter and jory to generations of fans. May their souls all rest well until fate brings us back together again.

I also want to send out get well wishes to a very special lady. Paula, who christened me with my new “Candy Man” nickname, is having a minor surgical procedure on Tuesday. Honey, I wish I was able to be there but I will see you soon.

Miz and Samoa Joe discussed strategy, in the back. Miz tried to suck up to Joe but the big man from Cali was having none of it. Joe told Axel and Dallas to stand their ground and not get involved. He wanted to know if Miz knew the plan and could follow orders.

Sasha Banks came out to bask in the glow of her newly-won championship. Sasha talked trash about the flase goddess, Alexa Bliss. That brought Alexa in short order (pun only slightly intended). The two bickered at each other, for a few moments. Sasha offered Alexa her rematch but Bliss didn’t want to perform in front of the unworthy Brooklyn crowd. I would imagine they will go at No Mercy. Since they pushed the whole “running away” angle, I’m betting on a Cage Match.

Finn Balor vs Jason Jordan (Angle)

Special Challenge Match

The Finish:

This match went quite a long while. Both men looked excellent in this one. Finn put Jason in a Front Face Lock but Jordan rushed Finn into the corner, three times. Finn stunned Jason with a Big Boot as a set up for the Sling Blade. The Shotgun Dropkick was the set-up for the Coup de Grace.

Your Winner: Finn Balor

Raw Score: 3.5

Miz and Samoa Joe vs John Cena and Roman Reigns

The Finish:

Roman took out Bo and Curtis. Miz charged but Roman ducked and Miz tumbled over the top rope. Cena got the tag and went Vintage. As Cena set for the Five Knuckle Shuffle, Joe rushed in and applied the Kokina Clutch. As Roman tried to Superman Punch Joe, he accidentally struck Cena. Joe pitched Roman out of the ring and bounced off the ropes for a Suicide Dive. As he sailed between the ropes, Joe was rocked with a hard punch from Roman. In all the confusion, Miz grabbed Cena for the Skull Crushing Finale. John turned the tables and finished off Miz with the Attitude Adjustment.

Your Winners: John Cena and Roman Reigns

Raw Score: 3.75

John and Roman stared daggers at each other, post-match. I sense a pending battle between these two, somewhere down the road.

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@Gmail.com