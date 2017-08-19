Totally wild battle with fighting outside the ring even before the bell sounded.

After a few minutes Eric Young replaced Killian Dain, tagging in. Lots of battling outside the ring even during the match.

The powermoves displayed by both teams was simply amazing!

At one point Nikki Cross interfered and dove onto Rezar and went into a table smashing it.

A double team by by Young and Wolfe saw them pin Rezar!

NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!

AFTERWARD THE CHAMPIONS AND AUTHORS OF PAIN WERE ATTACKED BY BOBBY FISH & KYLE O’REILLY!