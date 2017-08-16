205 Live

Dunkin’ Donuts Center

Providence, Rhode Island

Air Date: August 15, 2017

Its Celebration Time as shock waves are running through the Cruiserweight Division. Last Night on Raw, Akira Tozawa toppled the “King of the Cruiserweights” to capture the Crusierweight Championship. Tonight’s show began with a video recap of Tozawa’s victory. There will be a victory celebration later in the show.

The first match on tonight’s show is a tag team contest. The team of Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik make their entrance. We check in quickly with the announce team as Vic Joseph is so excited he almost forgets to welcome us to the show. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak make their entrance.

On the way to the ring, Gulak starts cutting a promo. He says that Nese had called him and said he has already beaten Metalik and Alexander and they both want revenge. So, Nese asked him who he should take on first. Gulak suggested that they make it a tag match and take out both at once.

Match 1: Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

This match was the speed of Alexander and Metalik versus the power of Nese and Gulak with speed winning early until Gulak turned the tide by simply running over Metalik. The advantage was short-lived however as Metalik came back with a face-plant and a standing top-rope dropkick. Alexander and Metalik pressed the advantage as they each dove onto their opponents on the floor.

Everyone gets back to the ring and Metalik stands on the top rope. Nese is able to grab him off the ropes and hit a gut buster to take control for his team. Again,the advantage is short-lived as Metalik regains the upperhand by straddling Nese across the top rope then hitting a hurricanrana sending him to the canvas.

Metalik used this opportunity to make a tag as Nese also tagged in Gulak. Alexander is in control as he hits Gulak with a back elbow and a springboard kick. He goes for a cover but Nese makes the save. Nese takes out Metalik but gets taken out by a flying clothesline from Alexander. Gulak tries a surprise roll-up from behind but Alexander escapes and hits the Lumbar Check for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik

In the locker room, Ariya Daivari, Lince Dorado, and Noam Dar are discussing the major news of Neville being defeated. Dar starts to sing “Ding Dong the King is Dead” when he is interrupted by Neville coming into the locker room. He looks like he hasn’t slept in a week and the wrestlers clear out. Neville lets out his frustration by throwing a chair against the wall.

Next, we cut to Titus O’Neil on his phone making plans for the championship celebration later in the show as we head to commercial.

We return as Brian Kendrick makes his entrance looking on edge and paranoid. Joseph and Graves bring up the fact that Jack Gallagher has been stalking him and he even looks under the ring before climbing through the ropes. Next out, is his oppenent, Mustafa Ali.

Match 2: Brian Kendrick vs. Mustafa Ali

Kendrick was the story in this match as he just seemed a little preoccupied. We get the impression he is worried about Gallagher showing up. Thanks to this, Ali is able to take advantage taking early control. Kendrick is able just to muster one move at a time and is unable to take advantage with his usual aggressiveness.

Ali was clearly the more aggressive grappler as he nailed Kendrick with his rolling neck breaker. Ali set him up for the inverted 450 splash but took too much time and Kendrick was able to knock him off the ropes. Kendrick locked in the Captain’s Hook and even though Ali reached the ropes the damage was done.

Kendrick kicked Ali to the floor and hooked his foot into the ring steps. Kendrick was waiting to pounce when, out of nowhere, Gallagher comes out and attacks Kendrick sending him running through the crowd.

Winner: Brian Kendrick by DQ

Backstage, Rich Swann is interviewed about his match in the main event with TJ Perkins. Swann is ready to pay Perkins back for his arrogance last week. Suddenly, he is interrupted by Ariya Daivari who announces that TJP is out and Daivari is in. When Swann asked where TJP is Daivari replied that he does not know.

Next, we are treated to social media posts from Titus Oneil and Apollo Crews celebrating Tozawa as the new champ as the show heads to break.

We come back to see Daivari and Swann make their entrances.

Match 3: Ariya Daivari vs. Rich Swann

Swann is in control early with a dropkick and a quick one count. They take the battle to the apron and the floor. Daivari takes brief control dropping Swann, head-first across the apron. Daivari locks in a seated full nelson that Swann is able to break out of. Swann picks up the speed to take control.

Daivari fights back and nails a scorpion death drop but misses a frog-splash from the top rope. Swann connects with a kick and sets Daivari up for the Pheonix Splash. Just as Swann mounted the ropes, TJP’s music hits and he comes to the stage on crutches distracting Swann. This allows Daivari to hit the hammerlock lariat and get the three count.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

Backstage, we see Kendrick looking over his shoulder as he is preparing to leave. He is stopped for an attempt at an interview but says he has no time to talk because Gallagher may attack him. Gallagher wants the attacks to stop but Gallagher refuses to fight him. Kendrick continues to ramble but comes up with a new plan to challenge Gallagher to a deul. He seems to have gotten some peace but still runs away.

The Tozawa championship celebration is next as we head to commercial.

We return to see Titus make his entrance to a podium in the ring. He introduces Akira Tozawa. Tozawa makes his way to the ring. Titus gives him another brief introduction as Tozawa steps to the podium to say a few words. Tozawa is trying to have a moment while Titus is opening champagne bottles in the ring. Tozawa says he is living a “Dream Come True!”

Titus steps to the podium and says he has told Tozawa congratulations but has never thank you. So, Oneil said thank you to Tozawa for letting Titus Worldwide represent him on his journey.

They start to dance and continue the celebration when Neville interrupts. Titus tells Nevile he looked like he hadn’t slept in days. Neville puts up a SummerSlam countdown countdown clock behind him. Neville told Tozawa he has a little over four days before his time runs out. Neville closes by saying, “When this Timer is Over…..You will be Over.

Oneil says Neville is looking for a fight. Titus started to say that he will have to wait till SummerSlam but Neville charged the ring only to be caught and driven to the floor. Tozawa follows him and plays beat the barricade with Neville’s back. Neville gets away by going through the ring and out the other side leaving Tozawa holding the ring to close the show.