We know that you are really into wrestling, hence why you are on 1 Wrestling, but we think we have something else you will like. Whist not strictly WWE, there is something rather spectacular that is about to happen that you are not going to want to miss. Unless you have been living under a rock for the last few months, then the chances are that you will have heard of the upcoming fight between Floyd Mayweather and Colin McGregor that takes place 26th of August, in Las Vegas.

It is one of the, if not the most awaited and anticipated fight in history and not only will millions of people be tuning in from around the world to watch it, but many more will be trying their luck at placing bets on the outcome. Whilst the bookies are undecided at the moment, check out this top boxing betting site for some of the best tips before the fight date.

Who are they?

Floyd Mayweather is probably the best boxer that the world has ever known. Completely undefeated and a terrifying opponent who strikes fear into the very heart of everyone that faces him, he is one of the most highly respected athletes in the world. McGregor on the other hand is a multi weight UFC champion and is considered the top of his game, but, he is not a boxer.

What is the deal?

Mayweather has come out of retirement for this fight and it is expected that this will be his last fight so he is sure to want to go out with a bang. The pre-fight talk has been pretty intense with slurs being sent in every direction which is just adding to the immense tension already surrounding the event. Despite McGregor being a UFC fighter, not a boxer, it will be a boxing match that takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is billed as the “Fight of the Century” and is expected to be one of the most lucrative sporting events ever, both for the competitors and the sponsors, broadcasting channels, and bookies.

Who is going to win?

Well Mayweather has a perfect 49-0 record, whereas McGregor is not a boxer. It would seem that the favour lies with Floyd but there is a bit of room for maneuvering when it comes to the odds. Some people think the fact that Mayweather has been in retirement will impact his performance and that he could be outwitted by the younger, more nimble McGregor. Things are so close that it could be worth placing a bet either way! One thing is for sure and that is, even as a wrestling fan, this is going to be one helluva fight that you do not want to miss out on! So get ready to place your bets, and good luck!