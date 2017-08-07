MARTY JANNETTY SEMINAR ANNOUNCED

Posted August 7th, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to learn from former WWE Intercontinental & Tag Team Champion, “The Rocker” Marty Jannetty. He’s traveled the world and has worked with every major company and still does today!! Spots are limited. Reserve your spot today.

F.E.W.
7341 NW 32nd Ave
Miami, Fl  33147
YouTube: FEW TV

Fighting Evolution Wrestling (F.E.W.) is a full contact sports entertainment company doing business under the production company I.Vizion, LLC.

