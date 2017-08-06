CZW Presents Once In A Lifetime 2017.08.05

Flyers Skate Zone

Voorhees, NJ

By Shin-Blade

Twitter: @shinsationalone

Instagram: @shinsationalone

1 – Ace Romero won the Aerial Assault Match pinning Anthony Bennett. The match also featured Pandita, Ken Broadway, Kit Osbourne, Mike Graca & Brandon Watts among others

2 – CZW Wired Championship

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) def Johnny Silver

3- Storm of Entrails def The Awakening and Raijin Yaguchi & Hideki Hosaka

4- Tim Donst def Ace Austin in 2:22

5- CZW World Heavyweight Championship

Shane Strickland (c) def Masada via submission

6- Last Chapter Match

Lio Rush def Joey Janela (Match Of The Night)

7- Main Event: Once In A Lifetime Hardcore Deathmatch

Matt Tremont vs Hardcore Legend Atsushi Onita wrestled to a no contest when FMW members Hosaka & Yaguchi interfered along with CZW members Danny Havoc and Rickey Shane Page. The match then turned into a Six Man Hardcore Match.

8- Atsushi Onita, Raijin Yaguchi & Hideki Hosaka def Matt Tremont, Danny Havoc & Rickey Shane Page in a Six Man Hardcore Deathmatch when Yaguchi pinned Havoc on top of a barbed wire board.

For more information, czwrestling.com