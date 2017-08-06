ONITA NEWS…WHAT HAPPENED @CZW (COMBAT ZONE WRESTLING)
CZW Presents Once In A Lifetime 2017.08.05
Flyers Skate Zone
Voorhees, NJ
By Shin-Blade
Twitter: @shinsationalone
Instagram: @shinsationalone
1 – Ace Romero won the Aerial Assault Match pinning Anthony Bennett. The match also featured Pandita, Ken Broadway, Kit Osbourne, Mike Graca & Brandon Watts among others
2 – CZW Wired Championship
Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) def Johnny Silver
3- Storm of Entrails def The Awakening and Raijin Yaguchi & Hideki Hosaka
4- Tim Donst def Ace Austin in 2:22
5- CZW World Heavyweight Championship
Shane Strickland (c) def Masada via submission
6- Last Chapter Match
Lio Rush def Joey Janela (Match Of The Night)
7- Main Event: Once In A Lifetime Hardcore Deathmatch
Matt Tremont vs Hardcore Legend Atsushi Onita wrestled to a no contest when FMW members Hosaka & Yaguchi interfered along with CZW members Danny Havoc and Rickey Shane Page. The match then turned into a Six Man Hardcore Match.
8- Atsushi Onita, Raijin Yaguchi & Hideki Hosaka def Matt Tremont, Danny Havoc & Rickey Shane Page in a Six Man Hardcore Deathmatch when Yaguchi pinned Havoc on top of a barbed wire board.
For more information, czwrestling.com
