Paul Heyman had an announcement that would possibly completely change the current WWE Landscape. Plus, more things were lined up for SummerSlam.

We are in Kurt Angle’s hometown and he came out to open the live portion of the show. Kurt ran down the show and then mentioned that Monday was the 21st anniversary of when he won his gold medal (let’s all sing along), with a Broken Freakin’ Neck.

Kurt was cut off by the arrival of Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. Paul understood what Angle was up to…getting the Universal strap off Brock. Paul analyzed all three contenders to Brock’s championship. Paul knew that this wasn’t Kurt’s idea, it came from higher up. Paul realized that the deck was very much stacked against his client. Paul stated that if Brock DOES drop the Universal title, both he and Brock will leave the WWE.

The Revival joined the announce team for the opening contest.

Matt and Jeff Hardy vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Finish:

Matt rocked Karl with the Side Effect. Anderson was able to block the Twist of Fate. Jeff did a Run In to prevent a M agic Killer to his brother. Both Hardys got laid out. Luke missed the Corner Splash. That allowed Matt to nail the Twist of Fate. Jeff used the Swanton to ice the cake.

Your Winners: Matt and Jeff Hardy

Raw Score: 3.0 out of a possible 5

After the match, The Revival got into it with the Hardys. Luke and Karl also got in the middle of things. It turned into complete chaos.

Renee Young interviewed Dean Ambrose about the possible Shield Reunion. Dean still doesn’t trust his former partner. Seth walked in and said last week was so special. Dean got frustrated with Seth’s enthusiasm and walked off set.

After a break, Seth ran into Sheamus and Cesaro. The Bar discussed how they hated each other, at first, but overcame their differences to become successful. Seth got fed up with all of the talk and issued a challenge to the European duo.

Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and T.J. Perkins (TJP)

The Finish:

Swann rocked TJP with Clotheslines and kciks. Swann hit a nice Rolling Thunder to pull a near fall. Cedric stunned Tony with a Springboard Clothesline. The Faces nailed a trio of Suicide Dives. Back in the ring, Swann blasted Perkins with the Swann Song Kick and Inverted Senton to seal the deal.

Your Winners: Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander

Raw Score: 3.0

MIZTV

Miz insulted Pittsburg and then brought out Jason Jordan (Angle). I am still waiting for the name change. Miz tried to stir the pot by talking about how the fans have been booing Jason. Jordan-Angle didn’t care about the fan reaction to him, he was out there to do his best. Jason got a jab in at Miz about knowing about being booed. Miz was certain that Jason wouuld have tons of opportunities, on Raw, thanks to his famous daddy. Miz invited Jason to join his Miz-Tourage, so he could help Jason take full advantage of what could be his….Jason’s, of course (wink). Json politely declined.

Miz would not be denied. He ran down his resume and explained how his connections could elevate Jason to heights he had no idea he could reach. Jason, again, declined but admitted it was a temptation. The situation got heated as Miz bad mouthed Kurt. Bo Dallas adn Curtis Axel stepped up to protect their leader. They went for an attack but Jason surprised the trio by grabbing Miz and sending him into Bo and Axel by way of an Overhead Belly to Belly. The Miz Group scattered like roaches when the lights came on.

Since we were in Pittsburg, I wanted to be sure I said a farewell to one of my heroes. George A. Romero, a Pittsburg legend, recently passed away. His iconic horror films put that whole part of the world on the map. I still have on my Bucket List to visit the Monroeville Mall, at some point. Those who know his work will understand the importance of that shopping center. Smile. Rest well and thank you for so many years of making everyone’s skin crawl.

Roman Reinhs was interviewed. He said he was ready to send a message, tonight, to both Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. They have bad mouthed him, over and over again. The time for talk is done and now he will silence them. Roman played the Undertaker card, again, and said he would do the same to Brock. Both of them have defeated Undertaker so now Roman has to topple Brock to prove he is the best. Tonight, he will make it clear to everyone that he is the only one who will be able to unseat Lesnar.

Sheamus (w/Cesaro) vs Seth Rollins

The Finish:

Seth nailed a Corner Flatliner. Seth rocked the Celtic Warrior with Forearms and Chops. Sheamus tried to punch Seth but Rollins nailed the Enziguri. Sheamus headed out tot he floor on the momentum of that move. Seth hit a Tope Suicida and then sent Sheamus back in the ring. Seth connected with a Flying Clothesline and then Sling Blade. Seth took out Cesaro, who was on the apron. Seth then rolled up Sheamus to take the win.

Your Winner: Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 2.75

Cesaro and Sheamus double teamed Seth until Dean Ambrose rushed out to save the day. Sadly, he got his behind handed to him by The Bar.

Samoa Joe cut his promo to push the upcoming match. Joe said he put so many people to sleep to climb to the top. He has sleepers for anyone who stands in his way.

After the break, Bray Wyatt came out for his segment. Bray said no one can escape the darkness, including Finn Balor. He went all cryptic in talking about humanity’s sickness and such. Bray knew Finn was only on borrowed time and the clock was ticking. Finn suddenly showed up and took the fight to the Eater of Worlds. Bray took off through the crowd.

Braun Strowman did his bit of self-promotion.

Braun Strowman vs Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns

Triple Threat Match

The Finish:

Joe hit his Backsplash Senton, on the floor, to Braun. Roman tried for an Electric Chair Drop but Joe slid free and applied the Kokina Clutch. Braun made the save and took out Joe with a Powerslam. After putting down Joe, Braun ran Roman into the corner and brutalized him.

Braun picked up the ring steps but never got to use them. Roman struck Braun with the Superman Punch and then the ring steps. Roman nailed the Spear to take this one to the barn.

Your Winner: Roman Reigns

Raw Score: 2.75

Enzo Amore talked with BigShow. Enzo felt bad that he got Show all mixed up with this mess with Big Cass. Show appreciated the comment but loud mouth Cass needed to be taught a lesson.

Kalisto vs Elias Samson

The Finish:

Samson almost won it with a nasty Backbreaker. Elias stunned Kalisto with the Stall Suplex. Kalisto tried one last bit of offense with Plancha and kicks and such. Kalisto Dropped the Dime and then dropped Elias on his head with the Hurancandriver. Elias somehow survived that and came back with a wild knee stirke. That set up Kalisto for the Drift Away.

Your Winner: Elias Samson

Raw Score: 2.5

Alexa Bliss was interviewed about facing Bayley at SummerSlam. She wasn’t worried about Bayley. Alexa embarrassed Bayley in her hometown and in front of her family. Alexa admitted she didn’t want to deal with Sasha Banks so she was happy to get what is left of Bayley, after Nia Jax tears her a new one…next.

Bayley vs Nia Jax

The Finish:

Alexa tried to get involved in the match but Bayley took her out. Nia charged at Bayley, in all the confusion, but the California Girl saw her coming. Nia flew out of the ring and didn’t make it back before the 10 count. Lousy finish to what could have been a good match.

Your Winner (by Count Out): Bayley

Raw Score: .5

Big Cass talked with Renee. Cass felt Show was a bit of a hypocrit, as was Enzo. Cass was ready to destroy the legendary Giant and then move on to his true destiny. Enzo tried to talk to his former tag partner but Cass wasn’t having any part of it.

Big Cass vs Big Show

Show jumped Cass just as he stepped between the ropes.

The Finish:

This was a pretty even match. Both big men hit some amazing moves. At the end, Show caught Cass with a Chop as Cass flew off the ropes. Show just annihilated Cass with Clotheslines and a Corner Splash. Cass came back from that brutal onslaught to hit his Big Boot o’ Doom. Suddenly, Enzo rushed in the ring and attacked Cass. What the heck?

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Big Cass

Raw Score: 1.0

Horrible Main Event. After the bell, Cass talked trash to both Enzo and Show. And with that…we face out.

