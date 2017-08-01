THE INDY BUZZ: NW PRESENTS 1CW/SHOWCASE PRO WRESTLING
NTW Presents 1CW/Showcase Pro Wrestling – A Hardy Homecoming
When: August 11, 2017
Live From:
Celebration Hall at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church
139 Craigs Meadow Road
East Stroudsburg, PA
When: 6:00pm Doors Open for Meet & Greet, 6:30pm Doors Open, 7pm Bell Time
Ticket Prices:
Golden Ringside- $20, includes Front Row Ticket, Meet & Greet before the event, free t-shirt
Front Row Ticket- $15
General Admission- $12
All Tickets $15 day of show (excluding Golden Ringside)
Matches & Appearances:
Showcase Main Event
Sean Carr vs. Lance Anoa’i – First Time Ever
1CW Main Event
Kekoa vs. Cortez Castro (Lucha Underground)
East Stroudsburg Streetfight
The Goods w/ Jacob Pride & Shawn Hardy vs. Big Poppa Chill (w/ Jim Holbert)
If Goods wins, they get 5 minutes alone in the ring with Jim Holbert
ANYTHING GOES Match
LDC & Axel Lennox w/ Keith Zimmer vs. The CashMasters
Indy Roundup Heavyweight Championship match
Kindred Kymari (c) issues an Open Challenge for a Championship Match
1CW vs. Showcase vs. ROH
Crazii Shea vs. Junior Soba vs. Leon St. Giovanni
Special Attraction Match:
One Shot Eddie Stot vs. Nick Napoleon
Northeast Tag Team Invitational Gauntlet Match
Funky White Boy/TJ Funk vs. Anthony Colosi/Frankie the Pizza Guy w/ Average Joe vs. The War Machine/Mr. Saturday Night w/ Danny Christ, LJ Thomas/Brooklyn Joe vs. Rob Cook/Brandon Sevilla vs. Sweet Billy G/Draven w/ Dave Trouble vs. Ray Ross/Patrick Sawyer Plus More TBA’d
Sponsors & Ticket Outlets
Tickets are available at the Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church Office, M-F 9am-12pm.
This Event is Sponsored by:
Popcorn Buddha
The Cinder Inn
Bovino’s Pizza
Emmy Lou’s Ice Cream Cafe
(Tickets will also be available at all these locations)
