NTW Presents 1CW/Showcase Pro Wrestling – A Hardy Homecoming

When: August 11, 2017

Live From:

Celebration Hall at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church

139 Craigs Meadow Road

East Stroudsburg, PA

When: 6:00pm Doors Open for Meet & Greet, 6:30pm Doors Open, 7pm Bell Time

Ticket Prices:

Golden Ringside- $20, includes Front Row Ticket, Meet & Greet before the event, free t-shirt

Front Row Ticket- $15

General Admission- $12

All Tickets $15 day of show (excluding Golden Ringside)

Matches & Appearances:

Showcase Main Event

Sean Carr vs. Lance Anoa’i – First Time Ever

1CW Main Event

Kekoa vs. Cortez Castro (Lucha Underground)

East Stroudsburg Streetfight

The Goods w/ Jacob Pride & Shawn Hardy vs. Big Poppa Chill (w/ Jim Holbert)

If Goods wins, they get 5 minutes alone in the ring with Jim Holbert

ANYTHING GOES Match

LDC & Axel Lennox w/ Keith Zimmer vs. The CashMasters

Indy Roundup Heavyweight Championship match

Kindred Kymari (c) issues an Open Challenge for a Championship Match

1CW vs. Showcase vs. ROH

Crazii Shea vs. Junior Soba vs. Leon St. Giovanni

Special Attraction Match:

One Shot Eddie Stot vs. Nick Napoleon

Northeast Tag Team Invitational Gauntlet Match

Funky White Boy/TJ Funk vs. Anthony Colosi/Frankie the Pizza Guy w/ Average Joe vs. The War Machine/Mr. Saturday Night w/ Danny Christ, LJ Thomas/Brooklyn Joe vs. Rob Cook/Brandon Sevilla vs. Sweet Billy G/Draven w/ Dave Trouble vs. Ray Ross/Patrick Sawyer Plus More TBA’d

Sponsors & Ticket Outlets

Tickets are available at the Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church Office, M-F 9am-12pm.

This Event is Sponsored by:

Popcorn Buddha

The Cinder Inn

Bovino’s Pizza

Emmy Lou’s Ice Cream Cafe

(Tickets will also be available at all these locations)