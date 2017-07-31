The Honor Nation in Chicago has always been one of the best and most passionate fan bases so ROH is bringing this show – as the capstone to the already announced Global Wars tour! The event will take place at a NEW LOCATION in Villa Park, Ill., with ROH debuting at the larger Odeum Expo Center, aimed at providing a greater experience to more fans in the Chicagoland area.

It wouldn’t be enough to just add a show for the Chicago fans though. Ring of Honor is happy to also announce that Kenny Omega, the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, will defend his title for the first time on US. soil at Global Wars 2017: Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Omega’s challenger, as well as many other Global Wars announcements, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale on THIS Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 10am Eastern for RINGSIDE MEMBERS and Friday, Aug. 4 at 10am for the GENERAL PUBLIC.

Omega, a member of Bullet Club’s Elite, won a two-day tournament to crown the first IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s first shows in the U.S. on July 1-2 in Long Beach, Calif. “The Cleaner” defeated former ROH World Champions Michael Elgin and Jay Lethal in the first two rounds before beating Tomohiro Ishii in the finals.

Stay tuned to ROHWrestling.com for more announcements regarding this huge event.

Global Wars 2017: Chicago

Live Event

Local Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, 7pm bell time, 5:00 doors.

Odeum Expo Center

1033 North Villa Avenue

Villa Park, Illinois 60181