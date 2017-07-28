‘Media Mayhem Match’ Announced For Aug. 17 At The Impact Zone In Orlando From Global Force Wrestling

DJs From Orlando’s FM 96.9 The Game And Sentinel Columnist Will Be Opposing Managers

July 28, 2017

DJs from Orlando radio station FM 96.9 The Game will be in opposite corners, battling for bragging rights – and a steak dinner at Capital Grille – in a Media Mayhem Match on Thursday, Aug. 17, at The Impact Zone on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida, it was confirmed July 21, after Jeff Jarrett, the Chief Creative Officer for Global Force Wrestling (GFW), was a special guest on Brandon Kravitz’ afternoon show, The Sports Rx.

The match will be a kickoff to Destination-X, airing on Pop TV and in more than 120 countries worldwide.

Kravitz, a producer and host for The Game, will be the Special Manager for GFW superstar Kongo Kong. Kravitz will put his wrestling wits on the line against Mike Bianchi, sports columnist of the Orlando Sentinel and host of Open Mike on FM 96.9 and AM 740, who will be the Special Manager for Kong’s yet-announced opponent.

“I know Brandon Kravitz is a lifelong pro wrestling fan, but will that translate into managerial success is yet to be determined,” Jarrett said. “Mike Bianchi brings a wealth of wrestling knowledge to the ring, dating back to ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes and Jack Brisco – his all-time favorite wrestlers.”

Kravitz was born in Baltimore, Maryland, graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in psychology, which certainly will be put to the test when he even tries to communicate with the man-monster Kongo Kong. Kravitz is 6-feet, 210-pounds and a former baseball player and wrestler in high school. His all-time favorite wrestlers are “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior and Shawn Michaels.

“Pain is temporary, but agony is forever. I’ve waited my whole life for this, and no one will best me,” said Kravitz, nicknamed, ‘The Don.’

Bianchi was an All-Area second baseman at Interlachen High School in Florida, long known for his speed – but that was long, long ago.

“As Dusty Rhodes used to say, ‘I am the tower of power, the man of the hour, too sweet to be sour!’ Just as Kravitz has gone down in the past to my superior athletic ability (in) arm-wrestling and the 50-yard dash (challenges), he will now feel the wrath of my more advanced brain power and managerial skills,” said Bianchi, nicknamed, The Bulldog.

FM 969 ‘The Game’ is Orlando’s sports radio leader, part of I Heart Media and Entertainment, with its 245 million monthly U.S. listeners, thus making it the leading media company in America with a greater reach than any radio, digital or television outlet.

