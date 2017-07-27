John Osting reporting …

Tonight, on NXT, we get more build for Takeover as Takeover: Brooklyn III continues to tske shape. We are in Full Sail again this week as Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary. They hype the Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami main event for later in the show. It is also announced that number one contender to the NXT Championship, Drew McIntyre will address the NXT Universe later in the show.

Ember Moon will be kicking things off tonight as she makes her entrance. Her opponent, Lei’ D Tapa makes her entrance next.

Match 1: Ember Moon vs. Lei’ D Tapa

The bell rings and Tapa charges Moon and attacks her wanting to make a bold statement in her debut. Tapa kept the pressure on until Moon fought back with a snap suplex followed by a series of hard strikes. Moon quickly finished her off with the Eclipse for the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

After replays aired, Moon had a mic. She wants Asuka at Takeover. She believes that she is ready for Asuka and will defeat her. She wondered if Asuka was ready for her.

Roderick Strong has been MIA for a couple of weeks but a tweet from him said thst Roode has not seen the last of him.

The Authors of Pain are slated to be in action next as the show goes to break.

An Aleister Black package airs before we go back inside to the arena.

The Authors of Pain make their entrance. Their opponents are already in the ring.

On their way to the ring. Nikki Cross runs interference while her Sanity teammates took out the opponents and was in the ring waiting for them. Once they saw what was happening; Akam and Rezar breezed past Cross and got in the ring.

Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain were waiting and attacked. The Sanity members beat them down early but quickly came back and were in control when Wolfe and Dain bailed to the floor. The AOP were left standing tall between the ropes.

Match 2: The Authors of Pain (Akem and Rezar) with Paul Ellering vs. David Ramos and Timothy Bumpers

Winner: No Contest.

A graphic aired and touted Velveteen Dream in action.

A Street Prophets video aired. They are coming soon as the show goes to break.

Avideo recap showed the brief history of Andrade “Cien” Almas and Cezar Bononi including Almas’ loss to Bononi a few months ago plus his “revenge” beatdown of Bononi during his match with No Way Jose where Jose made the save.

New footage was shown of Jose coming to Full Sail when he gets confronted by Almas’ new lady-friend, Selena Vega. Vega tells Jose that he now has problems he can’t dance out of.

In the arena, Velveteen Dream makes his entrance. His opponent, the ever-popular Cezar Bononi is out next.

Match 3: Velveteen Dream vs. Cezar Bononi

Velveteen Dream started fast and went right after Bononi. Bononi always puts up a good fight and punched back in this case. He hit a dropkick and a Michinoku Driver for a two-count. Dream answered the flurry with a Michinoku Driver of his own and finished him with an elbow drop from the top-rope.

Winner: Velveteen Dream

As Dream was leaving the area, they try to interview him again and again he says he wont do the interview this close to the filthy people in the crowd.

A camera catches up to NXT General Manager, William Regal in his office where he is asked what he thought about Ember Moon challenging Asuka for Takeover? Regal liked it so much, he made the match.

Drew McIntyre is up next as the show goes to break.

We come back to the show where a graphic announces the NXT Women’s Championship Match between Asuka and Ember Moon taking place at Takeover: Brooklyn III.

A graphic announces Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship as McIntyre makes his way to the ring.

McIntyre started the promo by telling everyone they are only four weeks away from Takeover. Then, he recalled his “Chosen One” gimmick where he got lazy because he expected to be given everything. He left and saw he had to work hard to be successful. He said he is now the hardest worker in the world.

McIntyre continued that he came back to NXT and saw everyone working hard and together except for Roode. Roode walks around with a sense of entitlement. McIntyre brought back the ‘We are NXT!!” chant to close the segment.

A graphic tells us that the main event is next as the show goes to break.

Am Aleister Black feature video aired.

We are back to hear that Roode will be back next week. Also returning, is Johnny Gargano as he faces off against Raul Mendoza.

Mendoza was shown in a taped interview. He was asked if what he thought about facing Gargano. He said that next week may start out being about Johnny Gargano but Mendoza reminded us he trains too and, by the end, next week will be about him.

Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno come to the ring for the main event.

Match 3: Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami

If you remember that these men have a history of friendship, then the opening of the match makes sense. Both men kept it legal with holds and counter-holds. They start trading strikes after that. Ohno gets Itami on the mat and hits a low dropkick to the face. He goes for a pin but Itami kicks out.

Ohno remained in control until Itami reversed a whip into the ropes and sent Ohno over-the-top rope. Ohno caut himself with the ropes but Itami took control here and hit him with a Guillotine legdrop sending Ohno to the floor as the show goes to commercial.

We return to see Ohno in the ring but taking a knee to the gut to keep Itami in control. Itami went for a cover but Ohno kicked out at a count of two. The crowd starts chanting for Ohno and this clearly bothers Itami as he reacts to the noise. Itami starts with strong style kicks to the chest when its announced that Asuka will be back next week to react to Moon being named her challenger.

Itami snaps Ohno’s neck off the top rope and tries to hit the double-stomp on him but Ohno recovers in time to catch nail Itami in mid-air. Ohno hits a Shining Wizard and a Cyclone Boot for a near-fall. Ohno keeps up the pressure with a Senton splash for another near-fall.

Itami sidesteps Ohno in the corner and nails him with a Fisherman’s suplex and a hesitation dropkick in the corner. Itami calls for the Go to Sleep but Ohno slips out of it and nails Itami with a boot. Ohno tries to end it with the rolling elbow but Itami kicks him low to get himself disqualified.

Winner: Kassius Ohno

Itami wasn’t finished and used the opportunity to nail Ohno with the GTS after the bell. Itami starts to leave then pulls a prone Ohno out of the ring and deliveres a GTS on the ring steps to close the show.