On this week’s episode of “Sitting Ringside” with David Penzer, David shares part two of his interview with legendary booker and wrestler the “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan. In part two, Penzer and Sullivan discuss “The Monday Night Wars”, what it was like working with the WCW talent, the N.W.O, Chris Benoit and much more!

Sullivan discusses when he found out that Eric Bischoff had gotten the Executive Vice President position of WCW, and what then ensued.





Sullivan: “Flair wanted to beat (Hogan), then he wanted Vader to beat him, then he wanted Sting to beat him”. (Flair) doesn’t give a shit, he just wants Hogan to be beat, and he’ll get that from Eric because (Flair) will wear him down.”

Sullivan: I fed (Hogan) monsters because it made (Hogan) feel secure with me”. “We didn’t become “characters” until Hogan got there.” “It was the worst time in my life professionally coming to the ring because I felt like I was coming out of the clown car”.

Sullivan tells the story of the night before the infamous “Bash at the Beach” when Hogan and his agent were at Sullivan’s house before (Hogan) turned heel and joined Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.





Sullivan: “Hogan’s agent Peter Young cried; actually, cried to me that I couldn’t turn him [Hogan] heel until 2:30 in the morning”. “Everyone was telling (Hogan) not to turn heel because it wouldn’t work; it worked great”





Sullivan discusses the moment when he knew Hogan needed to turn heel





Sullivan: “One night in the old Chicago stadium, (Hogan) did an interview with “Mean Gene”, and they were booing (Hogan) out of the building”. I told (Hogan) he needed to turn heel, Hogan said “Absolutely Not”! “I knew he had to turn heel. The pop wasn’t there. He [Hogan] didn’t look the same. (Hogan) was a bald man, who was thin at the time”.





Sullivan discusses how difficult it could be when trying to convince talent to put someone else over





Sullivan: “David, you know this story. I walked into a room with Sid Vicious, 6’ 9”, with a babyface that was 5’ 8” at best and asked him to put Chris Benoit over clean.” (Sid) bitched and moaned and said “why am I putting a midget over”? Sid said, What is wrong with you?” Sometimes it not as easy as it sounds”

Penzer asks Sullivan about his feelings on when he first saw Bill Goldberg, and his feelings on his push in WCW.





“I beat Bill Goldberg on Nitro with Steve McMichael when he wore the Falcons Jacket and the red tights and red boots. After that I kept (Goldberg) off TV for eight weeks, shaved his head, gave him the Mike Tyson short boots, the black tights breathing fire like a dragon, and put him on the winning streak!”

Sullivan discusses Jinder Mahal and the McMahon family.





Sullivan: (Jinder Mahal) is going to draw the most money in the history of the WWE.





Sullivan: “You want to know the biggest thing to happen in the history of the wrestling





business”? Mrs. McMahon being on the cabinet as Administrator of the Small Business Administration; a wrestling family!”





Sullivan: “The McMahon’s are the Kennedy’s of the millennium”.

