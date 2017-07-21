Feeling the Impact

Grado and Laurel took their courting to the next level, this week. Plus, Impact got some special guests to compete in the Super X Cup tournament.

The show opened with a video flashback of the whole Alberto El Patron, Lashley, LAX mix up.

Sammy Guevara vs Drago

Super X Cup Opening Round

The Finish:

Sammy nailed a 630 but only pulled a two count. Drago nailed a few kicks to nail the Tail of the Dragon (running variation of the Canadian Destroyer Flip Piledriver).

Your Winner: Drago

Impact Score: 2.5 out of a possible 5

Sienna vs Amber Nova

Knockout Championship Match

Amber tried to take an early advantage with a sneak attack. It failed, badly, as Sienna sent her sailing with a Fallaway Slam. Amber then tried for a Victory Roll but Sienna countered it into a Wheelbarrow Suplex. A Stall Suplex was the set up for the AK-47!

Your Winner: Sienna

Impact Score: 1.5

After the super short match, Sienna grabbed the house microphone and trash talked Rosemary, the former champion. Sienna ordered Karen Jarrett to come to the ring and face her. Karen came out and Sienna tried to bully her. That brought Allie running, with a kendo stick. Is Impact trying to do the Bayley thing with Allie? Laurel got involved, as did Rosemary. It turned into complete chaos. Sienna was ready to attack Karen but Gail Kim made the save. Karen informed Sienna that she will defend against Rosemary, next week, in a Last Knockout Standing Match.

It is time to head to the secret LAX clubhouse. They had kidnapped Alberto’s brother. Konnan bragged about getting rid of Crazzy Steve. Konnan warned the guy that he better convince Alberto to join LAX or bad things will happen to his familia.

We get a video profile of El Hijo del Phantasmo.

Bruce Prichard is backstage when he ran into Trevor Lee. Bruce wanted to know why Trevor has the X-Division belt. Trevor started to complain about not getting his rematch but he was cut off by the arrival of Sonjay Dutt. It took a ton of security people to keep Dutt from tearing Trevor apart.

Idris Abraam, Deimos and Trevor Lee vs Octagoncito, Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid

Six Man Tag Team Match

The Finish:

Trevor was brutalizing Octagoncito until Ockty hit a Tonado DDT. Garza made the tag. There was a wild flurry of high flying moves. Octagoncito did his best Superfly/Andre impression as he hit a Superfly Splash off Garza’s shoulders.

Your Winners:

Octagoncito, Laredo Kid and Garza Jr.

Impact Rating: 3.0

Joseph Park did his best to get Grado ready for a date with Laurel. Being back in the dating world, myself, I know how tough these first dates can be. Smile. This date just got weird as Laurel downed straight salt and ate a monster burger. These two are made for each other. I sense a hel turn for Grado, as he tries to impress his new sweetie.

Konan and crew are back to threaten another member of Alberto’s family. This time, it is the leenary Dos Caras (Alberto’s papa). Konnan warned the older grappler to talk some sense into his “hijo” before something bad happens.

Matt Sydal vs Phantasma vs Low Ki

Triple Threat Match

The Finish:

Phantasma knocked Low Ki to the apron. Matt planted Pahntasma with his Jumping Super Frankensteiner. Low Ki quickly followed that with a Warrior’s Way. He looked to have i won but Matt flew off the top to pin Low Ki.

Your Winner: Matt Sydal

Impact Rating: 3.0

After the match, Mat asked to speak to someone in power. He got, of course, Bruce. Bruce was getting grumpy about everyone thinking that they could demand things. Matt expressed that he did want a title shot but there were others just as deserving…

Before he could continue, Lashley stormed from the back. Bobby told Bruce that he was the only one that deserved a title match. Matt tried to calm Lashley down but it wasn’t working. Lashley rambled on about how he was going to destroy anyone in his path. Matt tried to talk to Bobby but ended up on the business end of a Spear for his troubles.

The big date continued and Grado looked like a scared rabbit. Laurel got all excited and flirted wildly with Grado. Grado just kept telling himself this was all about his citizenship. Fast forward to a post-date chat between Grado and Joseph Park. Grado hugged Park and let him know it was time to ask the big question.

Chris Adonis is taken out by guys from the crowd. That led to…

E-Li Drake vs Ethan Carter III vs Moose vs Eddie Edwards

Fatal Four Way Match

The Finish:

Moose was sent into the ring post. Eddie tossed Ethan back in the ring but missed the Double Stomp. Eddie did recover and connect with a Super Frankensteiner. Eddie turned to attack Drake, on the apron. That let Ethan recover and run Eddie into the corner. 1%er. Moose pulled Ethan out of the ring and while they fought, Drake picked the bones and pinned Eddie.

Your Winner: E-Li Drake

Impact Ranking: 3.0

The guys that attacked Adonis were being interviewed when LAX showed up. They ordered the cameraman to follow them. They had Dos Caras and “El Otro Hijo de Dos Caras” (the other son). Konnan wanted to know if there was an answer for them yet. When Dos Caras said no, LAX beat them like a pinata.

After a final break, LAX dragged Dos Caras and son to the ring. Konnan threatened Mexican Street Justice for El Patron’s family if Alberto didn’t join LAX, immediately. After some serious threats, Alberto finally came out. He told “Carlos” to let his family go and he will join LAX. Alberto got in the ring and donned the LAX shirt. It was all a ruse as Alberto just opened up on everyone in sight.

