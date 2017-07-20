NXT Recap

NXT Arena

Orlando, Florida

Air Date: July 19, 2017

Tonight on NXT, Ember Moon will face off against Ruby Riot as Riot tries to get her one on one match with Asuka, and the battle of the undefeateds takes place as Killian Dain and Drew McIntyre with a match for the NXT Championship on the line.

John Osting reporting.

We are in Full Sail tonight as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to the show. He is joined by the usual suspects, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinnis. Ranallo and a graphic tease the Killian Dain, Drew McIntyre main event. Ember Moon’s music hit and she makes her entrance. Ruby Riot makes her entrance.

Match 1: Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot

The opening moments of the match are back and forth. Moon takes control early before the two women start trading near-falls. The near-fall trading leads to a handshake and they lock up again. Moon grabs a waistlock and tries a rollup but Riot grabs the ropes to block her. Riot gets in some offense with a slingshot monkey flip but Moon landed on her feet.

Riot calls for a test of strength that leads to a head scissors and near-fall for Riot. Riot takes control getting Moon on the mat. Moon fights out and gets a drop-toe-hold that she turns into a bow and arrow. Riot is able to counter into a pin for a near-fall. Riot takes control as Moon runs into a well-placed elbow.

Riot tries to follow up but she is blocked. She is able to come right back with a clothesline followed by an elbow. Riot hit Moon with a suplex for a near-fall.

Riot tries to press the advantage but Moon blocks a whip across by holding on to the ropes. Moon hits a back breaker and a flat-liner for a two-count as the show goes to commercial.

Back from commercial and and Riot is sent to the apron but she fires back on Moon and puts her down with a shoulder. She hits a back senton splash for a near-fall. The ladies trade two counts here as Moon counters with a side slam for two. Riot nails Moon with a forearm as Moon climbs the ropes. Riot hits a chop followed by a Frakensteiner for a two count. Riot opens up with the hard strikes on Moon but Moon is able to recover and hit a discuss punch sending both women to the mat.

Moon recovered first and nailed a dropkick and a side slam before ending things with the Eclipse.

Winner: Ember Moon

It is announced that, next week, Kassius Ohno will face Hideo Itami. Itami interrupts an Ohno interview to ask if he wanted the match. Ohno confirmed he did ask for the bout. Itami seemed upset and took it out on a trashcan as he left the room.

Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch is announced for next as the show goes to break.

As we return from commercial a vignette featuring the Street Prophets is played. In the arena, Lorcan and Burch make their entrances.

Match 2: Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch.

Burch jumps on Lorcan attacking him from the opening bell and hitting a Tower of London from the top rope for a near-fall. Lorcan comes right back with a neck breaker and an uppercut for a two count. From this point, Lorcan and Burch trade uppercuts until Burch hits a short knee lift. Lorcan answers with a slap to the face. Burch power bombs Lorcan for his trouble and gets a two count.

Burch sets Lorcan on the top turnbuckle but Lorcan fights him off and is able to roll into a single-leg Boston crab on Burch. Burch is forced to tap out.

Winner: Oney Lorcan

After the match, Burch shakes hands with Lorcan and challenges him to a rematch next week. Lorcan accepts.

The cameras cut to outside where Dain is pacing, preparing for his match for later in the show. We head to commercial.

Back in the NXT Arena, No Way Jose makes his entrance followed by his opponent, Cezar Bononi.

Match 3: No Way Jose vs. Cezar Bononi

Jose gets the advantage early. He whips Bononi into the corner and charges in but is sent out to the apron. Bononi gains control by pulling Jose back in by his ample supply of hair. Bononi with strikes to Jose followed by a dropkick for a two count.

Bononi follows to blows to the head but Jose fires back with punches and double-handed chops. Jose hits a running forearm followed by a clothesline. He pins Benoni with the pop-up punch for the three count.

Winner: No Way Jose.

As Jose is leaving the ring, Andrade “Cien” Almas shows up and attacks Bononi as revenge for Cezar’s recent victory over him. Jose comes back to make the save driving Almas from the ring. Thea Trinidad was with Almas calling the shots but we still don’t know who she is in NXT.

In the back, we see Drew McIntyre ready to come out for his match. That contest is next. The show heads to commercial.

We return to see the two undefeated men make their way to the ring.

Match 4: Number One Contender’s Match for the NXT Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dain

The beginning of the match is a stalemate and neither man can gain an advantage. There is some pushing and shoving until McIntyre comes out on top with some hard shots. He comes off the ropes with a forearm to Dain but Dain fires back with forearm shots of his own. He takes McIntyre down with a cross body as the show goes to commercial.

We return to find Dain still in control. He unloads on McIntyre in the corner before dropping on him with several elbow drops getting a near-fall. Dain tries to for the pin a few more times to no avail, so he continues to pound him.

Drew tries to fire back and create some space with a jaw breaker but Dain comes right back with a clothesline. Dain puts McIntyre on the top turnbuckle and climbs up to join him. McIntyre is able to slip free and power bomb Dain for a two count.

McIntyre begins to fire back and is able to fight his way back in the match. Dain misses a clothesline and McIntyre connects with an Air Raid Crash for a two count. McIntyre tries for the Claymore kick but Dain avoids it and gets McIntyre up for the Belfast Blitz and a Vader Bomb but McIntyre kicks out at two.

Dain sets for the Ulster Plantation but McIntyre escapes the move. McIntyre sets Dain for a double-underhook suplex but performs a back drop instead. Dain comes back with a power bomb of his own followed by an elbow drop for a count of two. Dain hits a super-plex on McIntyre but McIntyre, again, kicks out at two!!

McIntyre recovers to hit Future Shock but Dain kicks out at one!! McIntyre glares in disbelief at Dain for a moment, then hits the Claymore kick. Shockingly, it only drives Dain to his knees. Dain taunts McIntyre so Drew hits a second Claymore and gets the pin.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

McIntyre calls out Bobby Roode as he celebrates in the ring to close the show