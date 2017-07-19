o Kurt Angle has an earth-shattering announcement to make. Are we going to see the arrival of someone like Dixie Carter or (please oh please) the return of Vickie Guerrero?

We get a lead in video of Kurt Angle’s struggle over this super secret regarding someone he loves.

Dean Ambrose opened the live portion of the show with his chair “Steely Dan”. Dean was ready to fight Miz and the Miz-tourage. He called out Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Instead, he got Seth Rollins. Seth was confused why Dean would take on a fight that he could not possibly win. Seth said both of them kept fighting the other’s battles. Dean rambled on that he used to be able to trust “his Brother, Seth” but the man in the ring with him was not that same guy. Seth explained that he has changed over the last 3 years. Seth offered to let Dean whack him with the steel chair, as many times as needed until Dean got this out of his system. Dean considered it but threw the chair down.

Miz came out with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Miz rambled on about Dean’s mistrust and recent failures. The Miz-Tourage rushed the ring and the fight was on. Miz and his crew took out both Dean and Seth. Seth ended up on the wrong end of a Skull Crushing Finale, onto the steel chair.

Miz and his group blow past a scheduled interview. We are headed to the ring for…

Bayley vs Alexa Bliss

Non-Title Match

The Finish:

Bayley hit a Saito Suplex to set up a modified Savage Elvow. They went to the floor, where Nia Jax provided a distraction. Alexa hit a Blind Side Attack. Sasha Banks then took out Nia. Back in the ring, Bayley sealed the deal with the Bayley-to-Belly.

Your Winner: Bayley

Raw Score: 2.0 out of a possible 5

Corey Graves headed to the back as Michael Cole discussed the ESPY awards.

After a break, we got a video package about Roman Reigns.

Corey and Kurt were in the GM Office. Both seem concerned about Kurt’s big announcement. Corey says that Social Media will let out the big secret if Kurt doesn’t. This is building up to being something epic. I hope we won’t be disappointed.

We got a recap of the current feud between Akira Tozawa and Neville. Titus O’Neil came out with his entire little group. Titus rambled on until Ariya Daivari came from the back to give Akira grief. We went to break.

Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher vs The Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak

The Finish:

Jack unloaded with Forearm Smashes and European Uppercuts. Drew took down Jack and stomped away. Brian took the Hot Tag but it went cold when Jack hit the Headbutt from Hell. Ali tagged in. He planted Brian and nailed the Inside Out 450.

Your Winners: Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher

Raw Score: 2.75

Enzo came out for another one of his inspirational speeches. Enzo was willing to own his own faults. Enzo mentioned that he was almost always the one who scored the pins for his team. Cass was just standing there to watch. Enzo started talking about Cass being beaten by Big Show but Cass’ new music hit and the New Big Guy came out.

Cass wanted to completely destroy his former partner. Enzo had a better idea…

Big Cass vs Big Show

The Finish:

This match didn’t really have an ending. Cass and Show foughtn the apron. Enzo got in the ring and Cass Booted him to in the face.

Your Winner: Match Thrown Out

Raw Score: N/A

Roman Reigns was interviewed about fighting Samoa Joe. Roman knew he had lost to Joe, twice before. However, the stakes were so much higher, this time. Roman has already beaten Undertaker at Wrestlemania. Tonight, he was going to defeat Joe and then take out Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Dean and Seth were bickering, backstage. Kurt Angle stopped them and said they will get any two members of Miz’s group, next week. Dean wanted to take it higher so he asked for all three.

Elias Samson vs Finn Balor

The Finish:

Finn rocked Elias with a Baseball Slide and apron Dropkick. Shotgun Dropkick by Fin. Elias did his best Honky Tonk Man imprssion and bashed Finn with the guitar.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Finn Balor

Raw Score: 1.75

After the match, Bray Wyatt came on the Tron and cut one of his typical promos. Guess he is next to feud with Finn.

We get a Samoa Joe video.

Kurt is on his phone and has calmed down. He is about ready to share his secret. Before that, Kut had to deal with a little grumbling between Bayley and Sasha Banks. They both want Alexa Bliss. Kurt made a match for next week: Bayley vs Sasha Banks, winner gets Bliss at SummerSlam.

Scott and Dash of The Revival were asked about attacking the Hardys. They discussed wanting to take out a legend and making themselves one step closer to immortality.

Ariya Daivari vs Akira Tozawa

The Finish:

Daivari just brutalized Akira. He focused on the arm until Titus O’Neil asked the ref to stop the match.

Your Winner (By Forfeit): Ariya Daivari

Raw Score: 1.75

Akira freaked out when he learned that Titus submitted for him. Akira shrieked that he never quits and stormed off yelling that Titus never cared for him.

So, it was now time for this universe altering announcement. Kurt said his family was completely in support of him in this. Kurt started talking about dating a girl in college. Kurt got the girl pregnant but didn’t know it. The baby boy was adopted (IT”S ENZO!). Kurt talked about how the child grew up to be a great sports star. He could have played baseball but chose wrestling. Kurt then introduced his long lost son…Jason Jordan! Seriously? We waited 2 hours for this?

Jason came out and hugged his dad. Raw then headed to break. That was it?

The Hardy Boyz vs The Revival

The Finish:

Matt and Jeff were taken out after a distraction. Jeff came back to hit a Twist of Fate on Dash. Jeff hit the Whisper in the Wind but when he went up for the Swanton, he got Crotched. Jeff was rolled up for the 3 count.

Your Winners: The Revival

Raw Score: 2.75

Samoa Joe is interviewed. He is confident that he will get a third win over Roman, tonight.

Akira Tozawa was still upset, elsewhere in the back. He ordered Titus O’Neil to set up a rematch, on 205 Live.

Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns

Number One Contender Match

The Finish:

Joe blocked a Saito Suplex but fell to a Superman Punch.. As Joe and Roman struggle to get to their feet, Braun Strowman arrived. He pulled Joe out of the ring and then went after Roman.

Your Winer: No Contest

Raw Score: 2.0

It turned into a three way melee as Braun tried to destroy both men. The three fight all the way into the credits.

