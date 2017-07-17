3- MCW Rage TV Championship Greg Excellent def Dante Caballero (c) via disqualification when Maxwell Jacob Friedman interfered

6- Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Qualifier

Anthony Henry & Josh “The Goods” Woods wrestled to a draw. Thus, both men were eliminated from the Cup.

7- 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductees The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express def The Appalachian Outlaws

8- MCW Championship Match

Marcellus Prime def “Big” Sean Studd (c) via disqualification when Andy Vineberg & The Winners Circle interfered and attacked Prime

Lio Rush, Bruiser and Joey Matthews made the save before ending Night 1 of the 2017 MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup.