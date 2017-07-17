COMPLETE RESULTS OF MCW’S “SHANE SHAMROCK MEMORIAL CUP”
MCW Arena
Joppa, MD
By Shin-Blade
Facebook Live Pre-Show:
1 – Brandon Scott def Lor Diaz, “Bad Apple” Matt McIntosh in a Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Qualifier
Main Card:
1 – Lio Rush def Ken Dixon
2- Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Qualifier
“Bad Boy” Joey Janela def Maxwell Jacob Friedman
3- MCW Rage TV Championship
Greg Excellent def Dante Caballero (c) via disqualification when Maxwell Jacob Friedman interfered
4- Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Qualifier
Shaheem Ali def Leo St Giovanni
5- Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Qualifier
Joey Matthews (Former WWE Star Joey Mercury) def Joe Keys
6- Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Qualifier
Anthony Henry & Josh “The Goods” Woods wrestled to a draw. Thus, both men were eliminated from the Cup.
7- 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductees The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express def The Appalachian Outlaws
8- MCW Championship Match
Marcellus Prime def “Big” Sean Studd (c) via disqualification when Andy Vineberg & The Winners Circle interfered and attacked Prime
Lio Rush, Bruiser and Joey Matthews made the save before ending Night 1 of the 2017 MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup.
2017.07.15 MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Night 2
MCW Arena
Joppa, MD
By Shin-Blade
Facebook Live Pre-Show:
1- Leon St Giovanni def Joe Keys
2- The Winners Circle (Rayo & Jeremiah) def The Hell Cats
Main Card:
1- Anthony Henry won the Last Chance Battle Royal for the sixth entry of the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Final last eliminating Josh “The Goods” Woods
2- Anthony Bowens def “Bad Apple” Matt McIntosh
3- MCW Rage TV Championship Triple Threat Match
Maxwell Jacob Friedman def Dante Caballero (c) & Greg Excellent
4- Marcellus Prime & Bruiser def MCW Heavyweight Champion “Big” Sean Studd & Napalm in a Tag Team Street Fight
5- Ryan McBride def Ken Dixon in a Grudge Match
6- MCW Tag Team Championship
Guns For Hire def The Ecktourage
*After the match Kevin Eck & Eric Chapel turned on Dirty Money, kicking him out of The Ecktourage
7- MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Final Six Way Elimination Match
Joey Matthews def Lio Rush, Anthony Henry, Joey Janela, Brandon Scott & Shaheem Ali.
Note: Matthews feigned a leg injury in the middle of the match. After Lio eliminated Henry, Matthews continued to wrestle with one boot. Lio took his shoe off as a sign of respect. When the referee turned his back, Matthews kicked Rush in the groin and pinned him thus ending Lio Rush’s 2 year streak and becoming the New MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Winner.
MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup Post-Show: https://soundcloud.com/x75-productions/the-mcw-xperience-shamrock-2
