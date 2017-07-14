Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe Rematch: Who’s More Likely to Win?

The recently held match between two of the toughest wrestlers in WWE was surely one of the biggest wrestling events of this year. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, battled it out against the street fighting style of Samoa Joe last Sunday night at the “Great Balls Of Fire” event broadcast on the WWE Network. The match turned out to be a victory for Lesnar, coming back from a severe beating by perhaps the toughest challenger he has faced.

Brief Summary of the match …

Samoa Joe dominated the early going sneak attacking Lesnar. However that domination lasted only a few minutes as the 40-year-old Lesnar found an opening to give Samoa Joe his signature move, the F-5. This then resulted in Lesnar pinning Joe. The victory however took a toll on both competitors as this seemed more like an MMA fight than a wrestling match.

The Probability of a Rematch

The was the first time Lesnar defended his title which he won by beating Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

The battle to prove Lesnar’s dominance wasn’t highly convincing because Samoa Joe had a long share of dominance in different portions of the bout. The “Beast Incarnate” just got lucky because he timed his F-5 finisher perfectly.

If it wasn’t for Lesnar’s experience and perfect timing, the result might have turned out the other way. Because Samoa Joe proved himself to be such a brooding opponent for Brock Lesnar a buzz for a rematch began moments after the “Great Balls Of Fire” event.

Here’s a head-to-head matchup between the two in case they settle for a rematch shortly. The fighters’ career background and a handful of important stats are also presented. Keep in mind that Joe will face top challenger Roman Reigns on June 17th and the winner of that match will go on to wrestle Lesnar at Summerslam.

Brock Lesnar Background and Stats

When it comes to fighting versatility, the 40-year-old Brock Lesnar has the advantage. The Beast Incarnate has experienced being an amateur wrestler, professional MMA fighter, and as a WWE legend.

He even played as an American football player for the Minnesota Vikings. Lesnar is currently the WWE Raw Universal Champion. After his successful football career with the NFL, he then entered the world of MMA in 2005 and also proved to be a decent fighter.

Lesnar won five out of eight games during his brief time with the UFC. His UFC stats are 72% for striking, 54% for grappling, 51% for striking defense, and 60% for taking down defense. Having a height of 6’3”, weighing 265 pounds, and a reach of 81 inches, he sure deserves to be called an intimidating opponent for anyone who dares fight him.

Samoa Joe Background and Stats

Samoa Joe, 39 years of age, first made it to national fame in bothTotal Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) and Ring of Honor (ROH).

He held the ROH World Championship belt for 21 months. After that, Joe achieved another milestone with his 19-month-long winning streak which gained him some TNA Championships. Joe is 6’2″ tall, weighs 279 pounds, and according to Cage Match has experienced 1,234 matches.

Take on Current and Future Betting Odds

The betting odds of the previously held match between Lesnar and Samoa Joe was a blowout as Lesnar was the clear favorite of the matchup. If you would bet $2,000 on Lesnar, you’d only win $100 if he was to beat Joe. On the other hand, betting only a staggering $100 on Joe would let you win $1,000 if he beats Lesnar.

But when a rematch between the two does happen, there’s no doubt that the odds would change to Joe’s favor. The odds would also have a smaller gap by then.