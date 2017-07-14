MAE YOUNG CLASSIC NIGHT II…. (REFRESH THIS PAGE TO CONTINUE FOLLOWING THE RESULTS)

RESULTS COURTESY OF JEREMY @makingtownsguy

Match 1 Abbey Laith with win over Rachel Evers … Match 2 What a match Piper Niven with win over Serena Deeb … Match 3 Mercedes Martinez with win over Princesa Sugehit … Match 4 Kairi Sane with win over Bianca Belair … Match 5 Toni Storm with win over Lacey Evans … Match 6 Shayna Baszler with win over Mia Yim … Match 7 Dakota Kai with win over Rhea Ripley … Match 8 Candice LeRae with win over Nicole Savoy… Mercedes Martinez with win over Abbey Laith.

Next round is semifinals.

Match 10 Shayna Baszler with win over Candice LeRae. Shayna didn’t release hold right away … Won by tap out.

Match 11 Toni Storm with a win over Piper Niven!! Quarter final match

Match 12 Kairi Sane with win over Dakota Kai. Quarter final match!

Semifinals #1 Shanya Baszler moves on to the finals after a win over Mercedes Martinez.

Semifinal #2 Kairi Sane moving on to the final after a victory over Toni Storm